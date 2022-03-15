linkThe license object
Below you will find the various attributes for the license resource, as well as the license resource's relationships. A license is an implementation of a product's policy.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.namestring
The name of the license. This can be used to distinguish licenses from eachother.
linkdata.attributes.keystring, default is
auto-generated
A unique pre-determined key for the license. License keys are immutable values. Cannot be used on legacy encrypted licenses. This attribute will be automatically generated or popped from the remaining pool if left blank and the chosen scheme supports auto-generated keys. Depending on the policy's cryptographic scheme (if any), the key attribute may be required for a 'seed' dataset to embed into the final key, and the key may have other requirements that must be met regarding dataset length and formatting. The key and its signature may be
base64urlencoded, depending on the chosen scheme.
linkdata.attributes.expirytimestamp (ISO8601 format)
When the license will expire. Calculated from the license's policy, i.e.
time.now + policy.duration, at the time of creation and/or renewal.
linkdata.attributes.statusstringread only
The license's status, for filtering purposes and to ascertain overall status at-a-glance. An active license is a license that has been validated within the last 90 days. An expiring license is a license that is expiring within the next 3 days. This is not a replacement for validation. One of:
ACTIVE,
INACTIVE,
EXPIRING,
EXPIRED, or
SUSPENDED.
linkdata.attributes.usesinteger, default is
0
The license's current usage count. This can be incremented, decremented, or reset using the license's usage-related actions. Cannot exceed
2,147,483,647, which is the maximum value of a 4 byte integer.
linkdata.attributes.protectedboolean, default is
inherited
Whether or not the license is protected. A protected license disallows users the ability to activate and manage machines themselves, useful in situations where you want to allow machine creation for a protected account or policy. If the license's policy is protected, they automatically inherit that value when left blank.
linkdata.attributes.suspendedboolean
Whether or not the license is suspended. A suspended license will always fail validation.
linkdata.attributes.floatingbooleanread only
Whether or not the license is floating. This is inherited from the policy.
linkdata.attributes.concurrentbooleanread only
Whether or not the license is concurrent. This is inherited from the policy.
linkdata.attributes.schemestringread only
The cryptographic encryption/signature scheme used on the license's key. Can be used to implement offline licensing by securely storing arbitrary data within a license's key.
linkdata.attributes.strictbooleanread only
Whether or not the policy is strict. This is inherited from the policy.
linkdata.attributes.maxMachinesinteger
The maximum number of machines the license can have associated with it. This is by default inherited from the policy, but can be overriden on a per-license basis.
linkdata.attributes.maxCoresinteger
The maximum number of machine CPU cores the license can have associated with it. The count is the sum of all cores for the license's machines. This is by default inherited from the policy, but can be overriden on a per-license basis.
linkdata.attributes.maxUsesinteger
The maximum number of uses the license is allowed to have. This is by default inherited from the policy, but can be overriden on a per-license basis.
linkdata.attributes.requireCheckInbooleanread only
Whether or not the license will require check-in at a predefined interval to continue to pass validation i.e. if a license misses a check-in, it will be invalidated. This is inherited from the policy.
linkdata.attributes.lastValidatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the license was last validated.
linkdata.attributes.lastCheckIntimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the license was last checked-in. This is
nullif the policy does not require check-ins.
linkdata.attributes.nextCheckIntimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
The time at which the license is required to check-in by. This is
nullif the policy does not require check-ins.
linkdata.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>
Object containing license metadata.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the license was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the license was last updated.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the license belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.productindividual
The product that the license is associated with.
linkdata.relationships.policyindividual
The policy that the license implements.
linkdata.relationships.userindividual
The user that owns the license.
linkdata.relationships.machinescollection
The machines that the license is associated with.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "b18e3f3a-330c-4d8d-ae2e-014db21fa827", "type": "licenses", "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/b18e3f3a-330c-4d8d-ae2e-014db21fa827" }, "attributes": { "name": null, "key": "6DFB15-6597FC-B7DBB6-E34DAB-9D77C0-V3", "expiry": "2022-03-15T19:27:50.440Z", "status": "ACTIVE", "uses": 0, "protected": false, "suspended": false, "scheme": null, "encrypted": false, "floating": false, "concurrent": true, "strict": false, "maxMachines": 5, "maxCores": 64, "maxUses": null, "requireCheckIn": false, "lastValidated": "2021-03-15T19:27:50.440Z", "lastCheckIn": null, "nextCheckIn": null, "metadata": {}, "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "product": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/b18e3f3a-330c-4d8d-ae2e-014db21fa827/product" }, "data": { "type": "products", "id": "eb4e14a7-ea41-4ede-b3fe-5e835c17156b" } }, "policy": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/b18e3f3a-330c-4d8d-ae2e-014db21fa827/policy" }, "data": { "type": "policies", "id": "70af414d-6152-4ff1-892b-15a40ada6b4e" } }, "user": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/b18e3f3a-330c-4d8d-ae2e-014db21fa827/user" }, "data": { "type": "users", "id": "e8bf27c0-5f9c-4135-a65c-f52706c5fd4c" } }, "machines": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/b18e3f3a-330c-4d8d-ae2e-014db21fa827/machines" }, "meta": { "count": 2 } }, "tokens": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/b18e3f3a-330c-4d8d-ae2e-014db21fa827/tokens" } }, "entitlements": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/b18e3f3a-330c-4d8d-ae2e-014db21fa827/entitlements" } } } }}