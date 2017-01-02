A) Direct

First up is the direct approach, utilizing a direct communication channel from your app to Keygen's API. This allows users to for example create licenses from within your app, while your server responds to webhook events accordingly, updating records to reflect any changes made server-side as well as to handle invoicing your users for any purchased licenses.

Using the direct architecture also lightens the load on your servers, allowing user's to interact directly with Keygen's APIs for most of their transactions, e.g. license validation and creation, as well as managing their machines. You can then respond to the appropriate webhook events to for example charge a customer for a new license.

On the topic of billing, it is recommended that your users register through your server, so that you can handle the initial collection of user billing information. We recommend using Stripe for billing. After you've created a user account, you can attach their Stripe customer_id to the user's metadata attribute.

If you'd like to allow registration directly from your app, you will need to collect a Stripe token and attach that as metadata , so that your server can respond to Keygen's user.created webhook event and finish the billing process. If your app is free to use, then registration is as simple as creating a new user.