Release platforms

Release platforms are automatically populated by the current releases. The below endpoints are read-only.

The release platform object

Below you will find the various attributes for the release platform resource.

Attributes

  data.attributes.name

    stringread only

    The human-readable name of the platform. This can be used as an optional label.

  data.attributes.key

    stringread only

    The machine-readable key of the platform.

  data.attributes.created

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    When the platform was created.

  data.attributes.updated

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    When the platform was last updated.

Relationships

  data.relationships.account

    individual

    The account that the platform belongs to.

Example object

{
  "data": {
    "id": "dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052",
    "type": "platforms",
    "attributes": {
      "name": "macOS",
      "key": "darwin",
      "created": "2021-05-14T15:16:21.898Z",
      "updated": "2021-05-14T15:16:21.898Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      }
    },
    "links": {
      "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052"
    }
  }
}

Retrieve a release platform

Retrieves the details of an existing release platform.

Authentication

  Bearer

    optional

    An authentication token with privileges to read the release platform: either an admin, the product it belongs to, an entitled license (via an activation token), or a user with an entitled license. If there are products with an OPEN distribution strategy, no authentication is required to read their accociated platforms.

URL Parameters

  :account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  :platform

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) of the platform to be retrieved.

Returns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with a platform object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/{PLATFORM}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052", {
  method: "GET",
  headers: {
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.get(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052",
  headers={
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052",
  headers: [
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052",
  Method.GET
);
 
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052");
req.set_method(methods::GET);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052 \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052",
    "type": "platforms",
    "attributes": {
      "name": "macOS",
      "key": "darwin",
      "created": "2021-05-14T15:16:21.898Z",
      "updated": "2021-05-14T15:16:21.898Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      }
    },
    "links": {
      "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052"
    }
  }
}

List all release platforms

Returns a list of release platforms. The platforms are returned sorted by creation date, with the most recent releases appearing first.

Authentication

  Bearer

    optional

    An authentication token with privileges to read the platforms: either an admin, the product the releases belong to, an entitled license (via an activation token), or a user with an entitled license. If there are products with an OPEN distribution strategy, no authentication is required to read their accociated platforms.

URL Parameters

  :account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

Filters

  limit

    integer, default is10

    A limit on the number of platforms to be returned. Limit must be a number between 1 and 100.

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=25

  page

    object<string, integer>

    Object containing page size and page number. Page size must be a number between 1 and 100

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?page[size]=15&page[number]=2

Returns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with a list of platform objects.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms{FILTERS}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=15", {
  method: "GET",
  headers: {
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.get(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=15",
  headers={
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=15",
  headers: [
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("platforms", Method.GET);
 
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
 
request.AddParameter("limit", 15);
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .queryString("limit", 15)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .queryString("limit", 15)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
uri_builder uri("/platforms");
uri.append_query("limit", 15);
 
req.set_request_uri(uri.to_uri());
req.set_method(methods::GET);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=15 -g \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": [
    {
      "id": "86e4cfd9-b470-4a9a-aa2d-89a6c1e52bdf",
      "type": "platforms",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "Linux",
        "key": "linux",
        "created": "2021-05-19T15:12:25.602Z",
        "updated": "2021-05-19T15:12:25.602Z"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "account": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
          },
          "data": {
            "type": "accounts",
            "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
          }
        }
      },
      "links": {
        "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/86e4cfd9-b470-4a9a-aa2d-89a6c1e52bdf"
      }
    },
    {
      "id": "a79e772c-4610-4fd1-b3df-44b67f0dd472",
      "type": "platforms",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "Windows",
        "key": "windows",
        "created": "2021-05-17T21:00:22.245Z",
        "updated": "2021-05-17T21:00:22.245Z"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "account": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
          },
          "data": {
            "type": "accounts",
            "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
          }
        }
      },
      "links": {
        "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/a79e772c-4610-4fd1-b3df-44b67f0dd472"
      }
    },
    {
      "id": "dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052",
      "type": "platforms",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "macOS",
        "key": "darwin",
        "created": "2021-05-14T15:16:21.898Z",
        "updated": "2021-05-14T15:16:21.898Z"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "account": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
          },
          "data": {
            "type": "accounts",
            "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
          }
        }
      },
      "links": {
        "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms/dc355100-2d5e-4b3c-a638-a96a4b162052"
      }
    }
  ]
}