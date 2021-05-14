const fetch = require("node-fetch")
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=15", {
method: "GET",
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
}
})
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
res = requests.get(
"https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=15",
headers={
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
}
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=15",
headers: [
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
]
).responseJSON { response in
let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("platforms", Method.GET);
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddParameter("limit", 15);
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms")
.header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
.header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
.queryString("limit", 15)
.asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms")
.header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
.header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
.queryString("limit", 15)
.asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
uri_builder uri("/platforms");
uri.append_query("limit", 15);
req.set_request_uri(uri.to_uri());
req.set_method(methods::GET);
client.request(req)
.then([](http_response res) {
auto data = res.extract_json().get();
})
.wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/platforms?limit=15 -g \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json'