linkThe release channel object
Below you will find the various attributes for the release channel resource.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.namestringread only
The human-readable name of the channel. This can be used as an optional label.
linkdata.attributes.keystringread only
The machine-readable key of the channel.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the channel was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the channel was last updated.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "4332f8c7-29cf-46d9-8912-36da685d4291", "type": "channels", "attributes": { "name": "Stable", "key": "stable", "created": "2021-05-14T15:16:43.455Z", "updated": "2021-05-14T15:16:43.455Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } } }, "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/channels/4332f8c7-29cf-46d9-8912-36da685d4291" } }}