linkForgot password
Request a password reset for a user. This will send an email to the user, if it is a valid email address. The email will contain a link leading to a password reset form securely hosted by Keygen.
If you would like to use custom branding or your own domain, you can set
deliver = false and listen for the
user.password-reset webhook
which will contain the user data and meta containing the user's password
reset token. You can use the password reset token to fulfill the reset
through the password reset fulfillment endpoint.
linkReturns
A
202 Accepted response will be returned.
Upon error, an
errors object will be returned along with an
HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the
data property will not be included.
Definition
https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/passwords
Example request
const fetch = require("node-fetch")const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/passwords", {method: "POST",headers: {"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json","Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"},body: JSON.stringify({"meta": {"deliver": false}})})
import requestsimport jsonres = requests.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/passwords",headers={"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json","Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"},data=json.dumps({"meta": {"deliver": false}})).json()
import SwiftyJSONimport AlamofireAlamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/passwords",method: .post,headers: ["Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json","Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"],parameters: ["meta": ["deliver": false]],encoding: JSONEncoding.default).responseJSON { response inlet status = response.response?.statusCode}
using RestSharp;var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");var request = new RestRequest("passwords", Method.POST);request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");request.AddJsonBody(new {meta = new {email = "[email protected]",deliver = false}});var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*import com.mashape.unirest.http.*import org.json.*val body = JSONObject(mapOf("meta" to mapOf("email" to "[email protected]","deliver" to false)))val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/passwords").header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").body(body).asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;import org.json.*;import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;import static java.util.Map.entry;JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(entry("meta", ofEntries(entry("email", "[email protected]"),entry("deliver", false)))));HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/passwords").header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").body(body).asJson();
#include <iostream>#include <string>#include <cpprest/http_client.h>#include <cpprest/filestream.h>using namespace std;using namespace web;using namespace web::http;using namespace web::http::client;using namespace web::json;using namespace utility;http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");http_request req;value meta;meta["email"] = value::string("[email protected]");meta["deliver"] = value::boolean(false);value body;body["meta"] = meta;req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");req.set_request_uri("/passwords");req.set_method(methods::POST);req.set_body(body.serialize());client.request(req).then([](http_response res) {auto status = res.status_code();}).wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/passwords \-H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \-d '{"meta": {"deliver": false}}'
Example response / 202 Accepted
No content