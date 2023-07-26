An authentication token with privileges to read the release engine: either an admin, the product it belongs to, an entitled license (via license key or a license token), or a user with an entitled license. If there are products with an OPEN distribution strategy, no authentication is required to read their associated platforms.
Install a package that implements the pypi engine using pip. Only
packages that implement the pypi engine will be available for
install. Packages for other engines, or packages without an
engine, will not be available.
In addition, only packages which are available to the current requestor
will be included, e.g. if you don't authenticate then only OPEN
packages will be included.
Please prefer --index-url over --extra-index-url, for security reasons.
Because pip does not lock dependencies to specific repositories, and because
pip provides no protection from package spoofing, we recommend using Keygen
as the sole package index. All non-Keygen packages will be securely
redirected to PyPI for fulfillment (also known as a "pass through"
PyPI repository).
Alternatively, you can configure the engine globally via pypi.conf. This will
make pip install all packages through Keygen. Keygen is a pass-through
PyPI repository, meaning we will redirect all non-Keygen packages to PyPI.
Please see earlier security notice on --index-url vs --extra-index-url.
Alternatively, you can configure the engine globally via .pypirc.
Notes on publishing
Please note that we DO NOT support uploading Python packages via twine.
To upload a new version of a package, you can use the CLI or
the UI to draft a new package release, then upload your whl and other
distribution artifacts.
In addition, with the example .pypirc configuration, you may continue to
upload to PyPI's public repository using twine like so: