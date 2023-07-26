linkInstall with --index-url

Install a package that implements the pypi engine using pip . Only packages that implement the pypi engine will be available for install. Packages for other engines, or packages without an engine, will not be available.

In addition, only packages which are available to the current requestor will be included, e.g. if you don't authenticate then only OPEN packages will be included.

Please prefer --index-url over --extra-index-url , for security reasons. Because pip does not lock dependencies to specific repositories, and because pip provides no protection from package spoofing, we recommend using Keygen as the sole package index. All non-Keygen packages will be securely redirected to PyPI for fulfillment (also known as a "pass through" PyPI repository). This prevents pip from installing a package with the same name from PyPI instead of Keygen, preventing a supply chain attack vector.