For client-side requests, i.e. made unauthenticated, or with a user or activation token, a single IP address can make a maximum burst of 60 requests per 30 second window and 500 requests per 5 minute window, which allows for 1 request/sec with short bursts of up to 3-5 requests/sec. For server-side environments, i.e. requests authenticated with admin and product tokens, these limits are higher, based on your server-side usage.

We may add additional rate limit windows in the future, which will be included within the X-RateLimit-Window header with a specific name, e.g. 30s .

If we see patterns of abuse, this limit may be lowered or the IP may be temporarily blacklisted. In rare cases of significant abuse, the IP may be permanently blacklisted from our API.

When rate limited, a 429 HTTP status code will be given. You can also check the returned HTTP headers of any API request to see your current rate limit status for the closest window: