linkRate Limiting
For client-side requests, i.e. made unauthenticated, or with a user or activation
token, a single IP address can make a maximum burst of 60 requests per 30 second
window and 500 requests per 5 minute window, which allows for 1 request/sec with
short bursts of up to 3-5 requests/sec. For server-side environments, i.e. requests
authenticated with admin and product tokens, these limits are higher, based on
your server-side usage.
We may add additional rate limit windows in the future, which will be included
within the
X-RateLimit-Window header with a specific name, e.g.
30s.
If we see patterns of abuse, this limit may be lowered or the IP may be
temporarily blacklisted. In rare cases of significant abuse, the IP may
be permanently blacklisted from our API.
When rate limited, a
429 HTTP status code will be given. You can also
check the returned HTTP headers of any API request to see your current
rate limit status for the closest window:
|Header
|Description
|
X-RateLimit-Window
|The current rate limiting window that is closest to being reached, percentage-wise.
|
X-RateLimit-Count
|The number of requests that have been performed within the current rate limit window.
|
X-RateLimit-Limit
|The maximum number of requests that the IP is permitted to make for the current window.
|
X-RateLimit-Remaining
|The number of requests remaining in the current rate limit window.
|
X-RateLimit-Reset
|The time at which the current rate limit window resets in UTC epoch seconds.
|
Retry-After
|Indicates how long, in seconds, to wait before making a new request. Only included when rate limited.
linkAvoiding the rate limiter
Sometimes, you may find yourself occasionally needing to send API requests in high volume,
causing rate limiting errors. Here are a few things to try:
- Slow down. If you're sending a large sequence of requests, add a small delay of 1–200ms
between each request and see if that improves things. This is especially important when
paginating large datasets.
- Add jitter. In cases where you're running a cron job or invoking requests at a set interval
across multiple machines, adding in some "jitter" can help reduce a thundering herd problem.
In this case, "jitter" can simply be random delay value of 10ms to 10m, to help spread out
the licensing requests across time.
- Add caching. In order to reduce request volume, you can cache previous responses for a
set duration, to avoid hitting the network with superfluous requests. You can store
response signatures to verify cache integrity.
- Obey the headers. If all else fails, you can look at the rate limiting headers above
and derive a delay from the
reset timestamp once your
remaining count falls below a
predefined threshold.
Looking for more customized rate limit? Reach out to our support team and
we can discuss a custom rate limit that will work with your requirements. Most
customized rate limits require an Ent tier or above.
Example response / 429 Too Many Requests
X-RateLimit-Window: 5m
X-RateLimit-Count: 501
X-RateLimit-Limit: 500
X-RateLimit-Remaining: 0
X-RateLimit-Reset: 1490973281
{
"errors": [
{
"title": "Too many requests",
"detail": "Throttle limit has been reached for your IP address.",
"code": "TOO_MANY_REQUESTS"
}
]
}