Errors
Below you will find the various attributes for request errors. When one or more error occurs,
an
errors property will be included in the response payload. The
data property will not
be included when an error occurs.
Attributes
data.attributes.title string
A short, human-readable summary of the problem.
data.attributes.detail string
A more detailed human-readable explanation of the problem.
data.attributes.code string
A unique, unchanging machine-readable error code. This may or may not be included in the error payload, depending on the type of error.
data.attributes.source object<string, any>
A Object containing references to the source of the error. This may or may not be included in the error payload, depending on the type of error.
data.attributes.source.pointer string
A pointer to the problem data, e.g. "/data" for the primary data, "/data/attributes/email" for a specific attribute, or "/data/relationships/user" for a problem with a relationship. This may or may not be included in the error payload, depending on the type of error.
data.attributes.source.parameter string
A string indicating which URI query parameter caused the error. This may or may not be included in the error payload, depending on the type of error.
Example error
{ "errors": [ { "title": "Unprocessable entity", "detail": "must be a valid email", "code": "EMAIL_INVALID", "source": { "pointer": "/data/attributes/email" } }, … ]}