menu
Select programming language for code examples

linkErrors

Below you will find the various attributes for request errors. When one or more error occurs, an errors property will be included in the response payload. The data property will not be included when an error occurs.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.title

    string

    A short, human-readable summary of the problem.

  • linkdata.attributes.detail

    string

    A more detailed human-readable explanation of the problem.

  • linkdata.attributes.code

    string

    A unique, unchanging machine-readable error code. This may or may not be included in the error payload, depending on the type of error.

  • linkdata.attributes.source

    object<string, any>

    A Object containing references to the source of the error. This may or may not be included in the error payload, depending on the type of error.

  • linkdata.attributes.source.pointer

    string

    A pointer to the problem data, e.g. "/data" for the primary data, "/data/attributes/email" for a specific attribute, or "/data/relationships/user" for a problem with a relationship. This may or may not be included in the error payload, depending on the type of error.

  • linkdata.attributes.source.parameter

    string

    A string indicating which URI query parameter caused the error. This may or may not be included in the error payload, depending on the type of error.

Example error

{
  "errors": [
    {
      "title": "Unprocessable entity",
      "detail": "must be a valid email",
      "code": "EMAIL_INVALID",
      "source": {
        "pointer": "/data/attributes/email"
      }
    },
    
  ]
}