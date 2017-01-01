What is Keygen? Keygen is a hosted SaaS (software-as-a-service) for licensing and managing users for desktop apps and other types of software. Keygen's primary product is an API that enables developers to quickly set up licensing and user management.

Who is Keygen for? Keygen is primarily built for small- and medium-sized businesses who build desktop applications, on-premise software, and other digital products e.g. WordPress plugins, etc. We also offer on-premise options for larger companies that are interested in using Keygen.

Why was Keygen created? From terrible “enterprisey” documentation to ridiculous pricing—we all know that the current state of product licensing sucks. Keygen aims to make licensing software for small businesses easy, letting you ship your product earlier and not waste time building a custom licensing server.

Can Keygen help lower support costs? Yes! One of the things that makes Keygen unique is that we encourage you to allow your users to manage their own resources i.e. their licenses and machines, while you respond to the appropriate webhook events to handle billing using your payment provider. This not only gives your users freedom to purchase additional licenses directly from within your product without your help (offering a great user-experience and potential for more sales!) but can also lower your licensing-related support costs.

What licensing models are supported? Keygen supports almost any licensing model: single machine-locked licenses, floating licenses with and without machine limits, feature-based licenses, product add-ons, limited pre-determined pool-based licenses, encrypted and unencrypted licenses, licenses that require periodic check-in, and even a combination of most of those.

Does Keygen prevent sharing licenses? Yes! Keygen offers API endpoints to help you track user machine usage, and license policies can be configured to strict , invalidating licenses that go over any configured machine limit. You can also set license policies to floating to allow licenses to be valid across multiple machines.

Does Keygen prevent cracking? No. Keygen does nothing to prevent a user from removing your licensing logic altogether if they have access to your application's code. In the end, you will have to make the choice on how to deal with cracking by e.g. requiring a valid license for updates, requiring a licensed user-account for support requests, etc.

Where can I monitor Keygen's uptime? We strive to provide the highest uptime possible. You can monitor our uptime and average response time on our status page.

Is data within Keygen secure? Yes. We strive to ensure that the data stored within Keygen is as secure as possible. We never store passwords as plain text – they are always hashed and salted securely using bcrypt . We also do the same with all access tokens, and offer the ability to hash license keys as well. All network traffic is encrypted over TLS with at least 128-bit AES encryption. Have additional questions or concerns? Get in touch.

Does Keygen work offline? Yes, but it requires manual work. Using Keygen's admin dashboard, you can manually create, check-in and verify licenses, allowing you to offer phone activation or a similar service. For automatic license validation and to track machine usage, Keygen will require an active (or periodic) internet connection.

Does Keygen handle payments? No—only licensing. Since products handle payments in a variety of ways (and we don't want to become a payment platform), we have created a webhook system so that you can easily integrate your payment system with our API. Implementation is similar to how you would implement Stripe's webhook system. Learn more about webhooks.

Do you offer on-premise API plans? Yes. We're very interested in talking with companies that would rather host our software licensing server in-house. Get in touch.

Do you offer open source plans? Most definitely. If you want to use Keygen for an open source project, send us a link to your project and we will review it to determine if it's eligible for a free open source plan.

Can I use Keygen for an iOS app? Yes and no. Unfortunately, it isn't possible at this time to use Keygen for paid app-related licenses. Apple’s developer terms require that purchases related to an app, such as premium content and add-ons are managed via their native In-App Purchase API.