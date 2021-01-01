Refer friends & colleagues to Keygen, earn a 30% commission
If you have a high-traffic website, a big social media presence, or a popular blog, becoming an affiliate can be a great way to earn a living.
trending_up
Big Earning Potential
You can earn a 30% lifetime commission every month, for every customer you refer to Keygen. From indie apps to enterprise software — there's no minimums or maximums on earning potential.
analytics
Affiliate Dashboard
Affiliates get access to a full-featured dashboard, powered by Rewardful. View your total visitors, leads, conversions, and earnings.
add_link
How Our Program Works
- Sign up for our affiliate program and get a unique link that can be shared.
- Share your link with your friends, colleagues, followers, customers, clients, etc.
- You'll get a 30% recurring commission for every successful referral.