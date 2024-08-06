Ready, set, ship
From license keys to entitlements, we've got you covered. Dive in with Keygen Cloud, or explore our self-hosted options.
- Add licensing to your mobile app with our flagship software licensing API.
- Add fine-grained entitlement constraints, device activation, and more.
- Add user-identities for licensing across multiple apps.
import UIKit let request = URLRequest(url: URL(string: "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key")!) request.httpMethod = "POST"request.setValue("application/json", forHTTPHeaderField: "Content-Type")request.setValue("application/json", forHTTPHeaderField: "Accept")request.httpBody = try? JSONSerialization.data(withJSONObject: [ "meta": [ "key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3", "scope": ["fingerprint": UIDevice.current.identifierForVendor!.uuidString] ]]) URLSession.shared.dataTask(with: request) { data, _, _ in guard let data else { return } if let json = try? JSONSerialization.jsonObject(with: data) { print(json) }}.resume()
Trusted by over 6,000 software businesses all over the worldincluding F1000s, AI startups, SMBs, and indies
Solutions for licensing & distribution
dns Choice
Managed Keygen Cloud, or explore self-hosting.
library_books Quickstarts
Guides and API references for developers of all skill levels.
insert_chart Dashboard
Manage your products from an intuitive dashboard.
business Pricing
From indie to enterprise, we have options for everyone.