We're proud to announce Keygen Cloud has successfully completed SOC 2 Type II compliance through Delve. This achievement reflects months of effort to formalize and independently audit the security practices we've built into our platform since the very beginning.

SOC 2 is one of the most widely recognized frameworks for evaluating the security, availability, and confidentiality of cloud-based services like Keygen. By achieving Type II compliance, we've demonstrated not only that our controls are well designed, but that they operate effectively over time. This provides our customers with additional assurance that their data is being handled with the highest level of care.

As part of the audit process, a third-party penetration test was performed by Casco. This additional review helps us ensure that our systems are resilient against real-world threats and that our security practices stand up to external scrutiny.

Security has always been central to Keygen's mission. We know that customers rely on us as a trusted piece of their critical infrastructure. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is an important step in validating that trust, and it marks a milestone as we continue our mission.

You can access our compliance reports and learn more about our security posture through our new trust portal.