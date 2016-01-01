A dead-simple software licensing API built for developers

curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer acti-a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -d '{
        "meta": {
          "key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3",
          "scope": {
            "product": "ef6e0993-70d6-42c4-a0e8-846cb2e3fa54",
            "fingerprint": "42:29:d3:ae:33:0c:47"
          }
        }
      }'

Let us handle your product licensing infrastructure

  • checkStop paying for your own in-house license server and let your engineering team focus on improving your product, instead of maintaining a custom licensing solution.
  • checkImplement robust software licensing types that can scale with your product. From powerful node-locked licensing, to floating licenses, to licensing virtual machines — we can handle it all.
  • checkProtect your IP at the distribution layer using our software distribution tools, and at application layer with our licensing solutions.
Software licensing solutions for…

Unity Created with Sketch.

Unity Software

Ubuntu Created with Sketch.

On-Premise SW

Windows Created with Sketch.

Enterprise SW

macOS Created with Sketch.

Mac Apps

Electron Created with Sketch.

Cross-platform IP

