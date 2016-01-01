Use Keygen to license and distribute on-prem container artifacts

export KEYGEN_LICENSE_TOKEN='lic-6171564a4a59e5f3879c0584ebe92ce3v3'
 
docker build \
  "https://${KEYGEN_LICENSE_TOKEN}@api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/docker/ctx.tar.gz"
# => Uploading context 10240 bytes
# => Step 1/3 : FROM keygen
# => Pulling repository keygen
# => ---> e9aa60c60128MB/2.284 MB (100%) endpoint: https://api.keygen.sh/
# => Step 2/3 : RUN ls -lh /
# => ---> Running in 9c9e81692ae9
# => total 24
# => drwxr-xr-x    2 root     root        4.0K Mar 12  2013 bin
# => drwxr-xr-x    2 root     root        4.0K Oct 19 00:19 etc
# => drwxr-xr-x    2 root     root        4.0K Nov 15 23:34 usr
# => ---> b35f4035db3f
# => Step 3/3 : CMD echo Hello world
# => ---> Running in 02071fceb21b
# => ---> f52f38b7823e
# => Successfully built f52f38b7823e
# => Removing intermediate container 9c9e81692ae9
# => Removing intermediate container 02071fceb21b

Bring your own programming language

Quickly implement Keygen's API in any programming language.

const fetch = require('node-fetch')
 
const res = await fetch('https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key', {
  method: 'POST',
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/vnd.api+json',
    'Accept': 'application/vnd.api+json'
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    meta: {
      key: 'C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3'
    }
  })
})
 
const { meta } = await res.json()
 
if (meta.valid) {
  // Do something
} else {
  // Do something else
}
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key",
  method: .post,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "meta": [
      "key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
  let valid = json["meta"]["valid"].bool
 
  if valid {
    // Do something
  } else {
    // Do something else
  }
}
using RestSharp;
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "licenses/actions/validate-key",
  Method.POST
);
 
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddJsonBody(new {
  meta = new {
    key = "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
  }
});
 
var response = client.Execute<Dictionary<string, object>>(request);
var meta = (Dictionary<string, object>) response.Data["meta"];
 
if ((bool) meta["valid"])
{
  // Do something
}
else
{
  // Do something else
}
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
 
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "meta" to mapOf(
    "key" to "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
  )
))
 
val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()
 
val data = res.getBody().getObject()
val meta = data.getJSONObject("meta")
 
if (meta.getBoolean("valid")) {
  // Do something
} else {
  // Do something else
}
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
 
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
 
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("meta", ofEntries(
    entry("key", "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3")
  ))
));
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson();
 
JSONObject data = res.getBody().getObject();
JSONObject meta = data.getJSONObject("meta");
 
if (meta.getBoolean("valid"))
{
  // Do something
}
else
{
  // Do something else
}
#[tokio::main]
async fn main() -> Result<(), reqwest::Error> {
    let validation: serde_json::Value = reqwest::Client::new()
        .post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key")
        .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
        .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
        .json(&serde_json::json!({
            "meta": {
                "key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
            }
        }))
        .send()
        .await?
        .json()
        .await?;
 
    if validation["meta"]["valid"].as_bool().unwrap() {
        // Do something
    } else {
        // Do something else
    }
 
    Ok(())
}
package main
 
import (
  "bytes"
  "encoding/json"
  "net/http"
)
 
func main() {
  params, _ := json.Marshal(
    ValidateKeyRequest{
      ValidateKeyParams{Key: "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"},
    },
  )
 
  body := bytes.NewBuffer(params)
  res, _ := http.Post(
    "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key",
    "application/vnd.api+json",
    body,
  )
  defer res.Body.Close()
 
  var validation *ValidateKeyResponse
  json.NewDecoder(res.Body).Decode(&validation)
 
  if validation.Meta.Valid {
    // Do something
  } else {
    // Do something else
  }
}
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo");
http_request req;
 
value meta;
meta["key"] = value::string("C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3");
 
value body;
body["meta"] = meta;
 
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/licenses/actions/validate-key");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res)
  {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
    auto meta = data.at("meta");
 
    if (meta.at("valid").as_bool())
    {
      // Do something
    }
    else
    {
      // Do something else
    }
  })
  .wait();
import requests
import json
 
data = requests.post(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "meta": {
      "key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"
    }
  })
).json()
 
if data["meta"]["valid"]:
  # Do something
else:
  # Do something else
require 'httparty'
 
data = HTTParty.post(
  'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key',
  headers: {
    'Content-Type' => 'application/vnd.api+json',
    'Accept' => 'application/vnd.api+json'
  },
  body: {
    meta: {
      key: 'C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3'
    }
  }
)
 
if data['meta']['valid']
  # Do something
else
  # Do something else
end
<?php
 
$url = 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key';
$ch = curl_init($url);
 
$body = json_encode([
  'meta' => [
    'key' => 'C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3'
  ]
]);
 
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $body);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, [
  'Content-Type: application/json',
  'Accept: application/json'
]);
 
$json = curl_exec($ch);
$data = json_decode($json);
 
if ($data->meta->valid) {
  // Do something
} else {
  // Do something else
}

