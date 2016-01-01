export KEYGEN_LICENSE_TOKEN='lic-6171564a4a59e5f3879c0584ebe92ce3v3' docker build \ "https://${KEYGEN_LICENSE_TOKEN}@api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/docker/ctx.tar.gz"# => Uploading context 10240 bytes# => Step 1/3 : FROM keygen# => Pulling repository keygen# => ---> e9aa60c60128MB/2.284 MB (100%) endpoint: https://api.keygen.sh/# => Step 2/3 : RUN ls -lh /# => ---> Running in 9c9e81692ae9# => total 24# => drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K Mar 12 2013 bin# => drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K Oct 19 00:19 etc# => drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4.0K Nov 15 23:34 usr# => ---> b35f4035db3f# => Step 3/3 : CMD echo Hello world# => ---> Running in 02071fceb21b# => ---> f52f38b7823e# => Successfully built f52f38b7823e# => Removing intermediate container 9c9e81692ae9# => Removing intermediate container 02071fceb21b
From licensing on-prem to multi-prem, we've got you covered.
- checkUse our software distribution API as a private container registry to securely deliver images and other binary artifacts to licensees.
- checkProtect your IP using our flagship software licensing API. Add fine-grained entitlement constraints, enforce node- and CPU-based maximums, add metering, and more.
Bring your own programming language
Quickly implement Keygen's API in any programming language.
const fetch = require('node-fetch')const res = await fetch('https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key', {method: 'POST',headers: {'Content-Type': 'application/vnd.api+json','Accept': 'application/vnd.api+json'},body: JSON.stringify({meta: {key: 'C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3'}})})const { meta } = await res.json()if (meta.valid) {// Do something} else {// Do something else}
import SwiftyJSONimport AlamofireAlamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key",method: .post,headers: ["Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json","Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"],parameters: ["meta": ["key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"]],encoding: JSONEncoding.default).responseJSON { response inlet json = JSON(data: response.data!)let valid = json["meta"]["valid"].boolif valid {// Do something} else {// Do something else}}
using RestSharp;using System;using System.Collections.Generic;var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo");var request = new RestRequest("licenses/actions/validate-key",Method.POST);request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");request.AddJsonBody(new {meta = new {key = "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"}});var response = client.Execute<Dictionary<string, object>>(request);var meta = (Dictionary<string, object>) response.Data["meta"];if ((bool) meta["valid"]){// Do something}else{// Do something else}
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*import com.mashape.unirest.http.*import org.json.*val body = JSONObject(mapOf("meta" to mapOf("key" to "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3")))val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key").header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").body(body).asJson()val data = res.getBody().getObject()val meta = data.getJSONObject("meta")if (meta.getBoolean("valid")) {// Do something} else {// Do something else}
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;import org.json.*;import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;import static java.util.Map.entry;JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(entry("meta", ofEntries(entry("key", "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3")))));HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key").header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").body(body).asJson();JSONObject data = res.getBody().getObject();JSONObject meta = data.getJSONObject("meta");if (meta.getBoolean("valid")){// Do something}else{// Do something else}
#[tokio::main]async fn main() -> Result<(), reqwest::Error> {let validation: serde_json::Value = reqwest::Client::new().post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key").header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").json(&serde_json::json!({"meta": {"key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"}})).send().await?.json().await?;if validation["meta"]["valid"].as_bool().unwrap() {// Do something} else {// Do something else}Ok(())}
package mainimport ("bytes""encoding/json""net/http")func main() {params, _ := json.Marshal(ValidateKeyRequest{ValidateKeyParams{Key: "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"},},)body := bytes.NewBuffer(params)res, _ := http.Post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key","application/vnd.api+json",body,)defer res.Body.Close()var validation *ValidateKeyResponsejson.NewDecoder(res.Body).Decode(&validation)if validation.Meta.Valid {// Do something} else {// Do something else}}
#include <iostream>#include <string>#include <cpprest/http_client.h>#include <cpprest/filestream.h>using namespace std;using namespace web;using namespace web::http;using namespace web::http::client;using namespace web::json;using namespace utility;http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo");http_request req;value meta;meta["key"] = value::string("C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3");value body;body["meta"] = meta;req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");req.set_request_uri("/licenses/actions/validate-key");req.set_method(methods::POST);req.set_body(body.serialize());client.request(req).then([](http_response res){auto data = res.extract_json().get();auto meta = data.at("meta");if (meta.at("valid").as_bool()){// Do something}else{// Do something else}}).wait();
import requestsimport jsondata = requests.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key",headers={"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json","Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"},data=json.dumps({"meta": {"key": "C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3"}})).json()if data["meta"]["valid"]:# Do somethingelse:# Do something else
require 'httparty'data = HTTParty.post('https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key',headers: {'Content-Type' => 'application/vnd.api+json','Accept' => 'application/vnd.api+json'},body: {meta: {key: 'C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3'}})if data['meta']['valid']# Do somethingelse# Do something elseend
<?php$url = 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/licenses/actions/validate-key';$ch = curl_init($url);$body = json_encode(['meta' => ['key' => 'C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3']]);curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $body);curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, ['Content-Type: application/json','Accept: application/json']);$json = curl_exec($ch);$data = json_decode($json);if ($data->meta->valid) {// Do something} else {// Do something else}
