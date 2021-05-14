linkThe release object
Below you will find the various attributes for the release resource, as well as the release resource's relationships. Release versioning must follow the semver spec.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.namestring
The human-readable name of the release. This can be used as an optional label.
linkdata.attributes.descriptionstring
The description of the release. Useful for releases notes and the like.
linkdata.attributes.filenamestring
The unique filename of the release. This value must be unique to the release's product relationship. We recommend including a version number in the filename when possible, to reduce conflicts. You may include prefixes e.g.
prod-1/linux-1-0-0.tar.gzto differentiate product releases that share the same filename.
linkdata.attributes.filetypestring
The filetype of the release. This must match the filename's extension. When the filename does not contain an extension, filetype can be an arbitrary string, e.g.
bin. When the release has multiple valid extensions, e.g.
tar.gz, we recommend including the complete extension in the filetype to avoid conflicts (e.g.
zip.gzand
tar.gzwould conflict if only
gzwas used).
linkdata.attributes.filesizeinteger
The filesize of the release, in bytes.
linkdata.attributes.platformstring
The platform of the release. This may include an arch to differentiate multiple operating system architectures, e.g.
darwin/amd64and
darwin/arm64.
linkdata.attributes.channelstring
The channel for the release. One of: stable, rc, beta, alpha, or dev.
linkdata.attributes.statusstringread only
The release's status, for filtering purposes and to ascertain overall status at-a-glance. A draft releases is one that does not yet have an uploaded artifact. A release is considered published when it has an uploaded artifact. One of:
PUBLISHED,
NOT_PUBLISHED, or
YANKED.
linkdata.attributes.signaturestring
The signature of the release. This can be an arbitrary string, utilized outside of Keygen for verification purposes. For example, Keygen's CLI uses Ed25519ph signatures.
linkdata.attributes.checksumstring
The checksum of the release. This can be an arbitrary string, utilized outside of Keygen for verification purposes. For example, Keygen's CLI uses SHA-512 checksums.
linkdata.attributes.downloadsintegerread only
The number of times the release has been downloaded, not including upgrades.
linkdata.attributes.upgradesintegerread only
The number of times a licensee has upgraded to this release.
linkdata.attributes.versionsemver
The version of the release. This must be a valid semantic version (semver) string. This value must be unique to the release's product, platform, channel and filetype relationship combination. The version may include prerelease and build tags.
linkdata.attributes.semverobject<string, scalar>read only
Object containing deconstructed key-value semver components.
linkdata.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>
Object containing release metadata. This can be used to store things such as hash checksums, e.g. sha-256 and sha-512, for integrity verification after download, or for release notes.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the release was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the release was last updated.
linkdata.attributes.yankedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the release was yanked.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the release belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.productindividual
The product that the release belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.constraintscollection
The constraints attached to the release.
linkdata.relationships.artifactindividual
The artifact for the release.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "30c64dcd-a74d-4f0d-8479-8745172a4817", "type": "releases", "attributes": { "name": "Product v2", "description": null, "signature": "qqcVWX402un4PEoa+E1VMBfPaBJ1RSxwiGVwrFpGfbI7dulfIqUlovvm1X96m3G2Sjl8gXUDEr8gLEAbJuQQCQ", "checksum": "lQ8T/qtGvsbqsDaXBqBMh6h2AGL8mTGI4XgLvLDYZA3EumRH8gIMjJ2l5lsO5L0LIvYVqWNXPVzTEp03H4yfZA", "filename": "Product-2.0.0.dmg", "filetype": "dmg", "filesize": 209715200, "platform": "darwin", "channel": "stable", "status": "PUBLISHED", "downloads": 1337, "upgrades": 42, "version": "2.0.0", "semver": { "major": 2, "minor": 0, "patch": 0, "prerelease": null, "build": null }, "metadata": { "sha512": "36022a3f0b4bb6f3cdf57276867a210dc81f5c5b2215abf8a93c81ad18fa6bf0b1e36ee24ab7517c9474a1ad445a403d4612899687cabf591f938004df105011" }, "created": "2021-05-14T19:54:16.289Z", "updated": "2021-05-19T13:30:56.698Z", "yanked": null }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "product": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/releases/30c64dcd-a74d-4f0d-8479-8745172a4817/product" }, "data": { "type": "products", "id": "652da162-cd35-4814-bd28-910a0df0dfad" } }, "constraints": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/releases/30c64dcd-a74d-4f0d-8479-8745172a4817/constraints" } }, "artifact": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/releases/30c64dcd-a74d-4f0d-8479-8745172a4817/artifact" } } }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/releases/30c64dcd-a74d-4f0d-8479-8745172a4817" } }}