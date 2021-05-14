Example request

const fetch = require ( "node-fetch" ) const response = await fetch ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/releases" , { method: "POST" , headers: { "Authorization" : "Bearer {TOKEN}" , "Content-Type" : "application/vnd.api+json" , "Accept" : "application/vnd.api+json" }, body: JSON . stringify ({ "data" : { "type" : "release" , "attributes" : { "name" : "Product v2-alpha1" , "filename" : "Product-2.0.0-alpha1.dmg" , "filesize" : 209715200 , "filetype" : "dmg" , "version" : "2.0.0-alpha1" , "platform" : "darwin" , "channel" : "alpha" , "metadata" : { "sha512" : "36022a3f0b4bb6f3cdf57276867a210dc81f5c5b2215abf8a93c81ad18fa6bf0b1e36ee24ab7517c9474a1ad445a403d4612899687cabf591f938004df105011" } }, "relationships" : { "product" : { "data" : { "type" : "product" , "id" : "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3" } }, "constraints" : { "data" : [ { "type" : "constraint" , "relationships" : { "entitlement" : { "data" : { "type" : "entitlement" , "id" : "481cc294-3f91-4efe-b471-90d14ecd5887"] ] ] ] ] ] ] ] ], encoding: JSONEncoding.default ).responseJSON { response in let json = JSON(data: response.data!) } using RestSharp ; var client = new RestClient ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" ); var request = new RestRequest ( "releases" , Method.POST); request. AddHeader ( "Content-Type" , "application/vnd.api+json" ); request. AddHeader ( "Accept" , "application/vnd.api+json" ); request. AddHeader ( "Authorization" , "Bearer {TOKEN}" ); request. AddJsonBody ( new { data = new { type = "releases" , attributes = new { name = "Product v2-alpha1" , filename = "Product-2.0.0-alpha1.dmg" , filesize = 209715200 , filetype = "dmg" , version = "2.0.0-alpha1" , platform = "darwin" , channel = "alpha" , metadata = new { sha512 = "36022a3f0b4bb6f3cdf57276867a210dc81f5c5b2215abf8a93c81ad18fa6bf0b1e36ee24ab7517c9474a1ad445a403d4612899687cabf591f938004df105011" } }, relationships = new { product = new { data = new { type = "products" , id = "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3" } }, constraints = new { data = [ new { type = "constraint" , relationships = new { entitlement = new { data = new { type = "entitlement" , id = "2f9397b0-bbde-4219-a761-1307f338261f" } } } }, new { type = "constraint" , relationships = new { entitlement = new { data = new { type = "entitlement" , id = "481cc294-3f91-4efe-b471-90d14ecd5887" } } } } ] } } } }); var response = client. import com.mashape.unirest.http. * ; import org.json. * ; import static java.util.Map.ofEntries; import static java.util.Map.entry; JSONObject body = new JSONObject ( ofEntries ( entry ( "data" , ofEntries ( entry ( "type" , "releases" ), entry ( "attributes" , ofEntries ( entry ( "name" , "Product v2-alpha1" ), entry ( "filename" , "Product-2.0.0-alpha1.dmg" ), entry ( "filesize" , 209715200 ), entry ( "filetype" , "dmg" ), entry ( "version" , "2.0.0-alpha1" ), entry ( "platform" , "darwin" ), entry ( "channel" , "alpha" ) ), entry ( "relationships" , ofEntries ( entry ( "product" , ofEntries ( entry ( "data" , ofEntries ( entry ( "type" , "products" ), entry ( "id" , "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3" ) )) )) )) )) )); HttpResponse< JsonNode > res = Unirest. post ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/releases" ) . header ( "Authorization" , "Bearer {TOKEN}" ) . header ( "Content-Type" , "application/vnd.api+json" ) . header ( "Accept" , "application/vnd.api+json" ) . body (body) . asJson (); using namespace web ; using namespace web :: http ; using namespace web :: http :: client ; using namespace web :: json ; using namespace utility ; http_client client ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" ); http_request req; value attrs; attrs[ "name" ] = value :: string ( "Product v2-alpha1" ); attrs[ "filename" ] = value :: string ( "Product-2.0.0-alpha1.dmg" ); attrs[ "filesize" ] = value :: number ( 209715200 ); attrs[ "filetype" ] = value :: string ( "dmg" ); attrs[ "version" ] = value :: string ( "2.0.0-alpha1" ); attrs[ "platform" ] = value :: string ( "darwin" ); attrs[ "channel" ] = value :: string ( "alpha" ); value product_linkage; product_linkage[ "type" ] = value :: string ( "products" ); product_linkage[ "id" ] = value :: string ( "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3" ); value product; product[ "data" ] = product_linkage; value rels; rels[ "product" ] = product; value data; data[ "type" ] = value :: string ( "releases" ); data[ "attributes" ] = attrs; data[ "relationships" ] = rels; 