const fetch = require("node-fetch")
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements", {
method: "POST",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
},
body: JSON.stringify({
"data": {
"type": "entitlements",
"attributes": {
"name": "Example Entitlement",
"code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
}
}
})
})
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
res = requests.post(
"https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements",
headers={
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
},
data=json.dumps({
"data": {
"type": "entitlements",
"attributes": {
"name": "Example Entitlement",
"code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
}
}
})
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements",
method: .post,
headers: [
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
],
parameters: [
"data": [
"type": "entitlements",
"attributes": [
"name": "Example Entitlement",
"code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
]
]
],
encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("entitlements", Method.POST);
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
request.AddJsonBody(new {
data = new {
type = "entitlements",
attributes = new {
name = "Example Entitlement",
code = "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
}
}
});
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
"data" to mapOf(
"type" to "entitlements",
"attributes" to mapOf(
"name" to "Example Entitlement",
"code" to "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
)
)
))
val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements")
.header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
.header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
.header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
.body(body)
.asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
entry("data", ofEntries(
entry("type", "entitlements"),
entry("attributes", ofEntries(
entry("name", "Example Entitlement"),
entry("code", "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT")
))
))
));
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements")
.header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
.header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
.header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
.body(body)
.asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
value attrs;
attrs["name"] = value::string("Example Entitlement");
attrs["code"] = value::string("EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT");
value data;
data["type"] = value::string("entitlements");
data["attributes"] = attrs;
value body;
body["data"] = data;
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
req.set_request_uri("/entitlements");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
client.request(req)
.then([](http_response res)
{
auto data = res.extract_json().get();
})
.wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements \
-H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
-d '{
"data": {
"type": "entitlements",
"attributes": {
"name": "Example Feature",
"code": "EXAMPLE_FEATURE",
}
}
}'