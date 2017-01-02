menu
linkEntitlements

linkThe entitlement object

Below you will find the various attributes for the entitlement resource. Entitlements can be attached to policies and to licenses to grant named "permissions" for things such as application features.

Entitlements can be attached to the following resources:

  • Policies: Any entitlement attached to a policy will automatically be attached to all licenses which implement the given policy.
  • Licenses: Entitlements attached to a license are one-off and only apply to that specific license resource.
  • Releases: Entitlements can be attached to releases through constraints, in order to assert that a given licensee possesses the neccessary entitlements before being allowed to access a release's artifacts.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.name

    string

    The name of the entitlement.

  • linkdata.attributes.code

    string

    The unique code for the entitlement. This can be used within license validation requests to assert a license possesses a given entitlement.

  • linkdata.attributes.created

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    When the entitlement was created.

  • linkdata.attributes.updated

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    When the entitlement was last updated.

  • linkdata.attributes.metadata

    object<string, scalar>

    Object containing entitlement metadata.

linkRelationships

  • linkdata.relationships.account

    individual

    The account that the entitlement belongs to.

Example object

{
  "data": {
    "id": "db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
    "type": "entitlements",
    "attributes": {
      "name": "Example Feature",
      "code": "EXAMPLE_FEATURE",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      }
    },
    "links": {
      "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded"
    }
  }
}

linkCreate an entitlement

Creates a new entitlement resource.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to create the resource: an admin.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.name

    string, required

    The name of the entitlement.

  • linkdata.attributes.code

    string, required

    The unique code for the entitlement. The code cannot collide with any entitlements that already exist.

  • linkdata.attributes.metadata

    object<string, scalar>, optional

    Object containing entitlement metadata.

linkReturns

A 201 Created response will be returned along with the new entitlement object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements", {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    "data": {
      "type": "entitlements",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "Example Entitlement",
        "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
      }
    }
  })
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.post(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "data": {
      "type": "entitlements",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "Example Entitlement",
        "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
      }
    }
  })
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements",
  method: .post,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "data": [
      "type": "entitlements",
      "attributes": [
        "name": "Example Entitlement",
        "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
      ]
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("entitlements", Method.POST);
 
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
request.AddJsonBody(new {
  data = new {
    type = "entitlements",
    attributes = new {
      name = "Example Entitlement",
      code = "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
    }
  }
});
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
 
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "data" to mapOf(
    "type" to "entitlements",
    "attributes" to mapOf(
      "name" to "Example Entitlement",
      "code" to "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"
    )
  )
))
 
val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
 
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
 
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("data", ofEntries(
    entry("type", "entitlements"),
    entry("attributes", ofEntries(
      entry("name", "Example Entitlement"),
      entry("code", "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT")
    ))
  ))
));
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
value attrs;
attrs["name"] = value::string("Example Entitlement");
attrs["code"] = value::string("EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT");
 
value data;
data["type"] = value::string("entitlements");
data["attributes"] = attrs;
 
value body;
body["data"] = data;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/entitlements");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res)
  {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
  -d '{
        "data": {
          "type": "entitlements",
          "attributes": {
            "name": "Example Feature",
             "code": "EXAMPLE_FEATURE",
          }
        }
      }'

Example response / 201 Created

{
  "data": {
    "id": "db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
    "type": "entitlements",
    "attributes": {
      "name": "Example Feature",
      "code": "EXAMPLE_FEATURE",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      }
    },
    "links": {
      "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded"
    }
  }
}

linkRetrieve an entitlement

Retrieves the details of an existing entitlement.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to view the resource: either an admin or a product.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) of the entitlement to be retrieved.

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with an entitlement object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded", {
  method: "GET",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.get(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  Method.GET
);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded");
req.set_method(methods::GET);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
    "type": "entitlements",
    "attributes": {
      "name": "Example Feature",
      "code": "EXAMPLE_FEATURE",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      }
    },
    "links": {
      "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded"
    }
  }
}

linkUpdate an entitlement

Updates the specified entitlement resource by setting the values of the parameters passed. Any parameters not provided will be left unchanged.

Renaming an entitlement code that is already in use may cause license validations using the old entitlement code to fail. We suggest making sure the existing code is no longer in use before changing it, to prevent unintented license validation failures.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: an admin.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) of the entitlement to be updated.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.name

    string, optional

    The name of the entitlement.

  • linkdata.attributes.code

    string, optional

    The unique code for the entitlement.

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with the updated entitlement object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded", {
  method: "PATCH",
  headers: {
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    "data": {
      "type": "entitlements",
      "attributes": {
        "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE"
      }
    }
  })
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.patch(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "data": {
      "type": "entitlements",
      "attributes": {
        "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE"
      }
    }
  })
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  method: .patch,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "data": [
      "type": "entitlements",
      "attributes": [
        "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE"
      ]
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  Method.PATCH
);
 
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
request.AddJsonBody(new {
  data = new {
    type = "entitlements",
    attributes = new {
      code = "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE"
    }
  }
});
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
 
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "data" to mapOf(
    "type" to "entitlements",
    "attributes" to mapOf(
      "code" to "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE"
    )
  )
))
 
val res = Unirest.patch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
 
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
 
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("data", ofEntries(
    entry("type", "entitlements"),
    entry("attributes", ofEntries(
      entry("code", "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE")
    ))
  ))
));
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.patch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
value attrs;
attrs["code"] = value::string("EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE");
 
value data;
data["type"] = value::string("entitlements");
data["attributes"] = attrs;
 
value body;
body["data"] = data;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded");
req.set_method(methods::PATCH);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res)
  {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X PATCH https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
  -d '{
        "data": {
          "type": "entitlements",
          "attributes": {
            "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE"
          }
        }
      }'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
    "type": "entitlements",
    "attributes": {
      "name": "Example Feature",
      "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT_CODE",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      }
    },
    "links": {
      "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded"
    }
  }
}

linkDelete an entitlement

Permanently deletes an entitlement. The entitlement will immediately be removed from all licenses and policies. It cannot be undone.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: an admin.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) of the entitlement to be deleted.

linkReturns

A 204 No Content response will be returned.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded", {
  method: "DELETE",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
import requests
 
res = requests.delete(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
)
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  method: .delete,
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let status = response.response?.statusCode
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
  Method.DELETE
);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.delete("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.delete("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded");
req.set_method(methods::DELETE);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto status = res.status_code();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X DELETE https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 204 No Content

No content

linkList all entitlements

Returns a list of entitlements. The entitlements are returned sorted by creation date, with the most recent entitlements appearing first.

To list entitlements for an individual policy or license, use the given resource's scoped entitlements relationship.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to view the resources: either an admin or a product.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

linkFilters

  • linklimit

    integer, default is10

    A limit on the number of entitlements to be returned. Limit must be a number between 1 and 100.

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements?limit=25

  • linkpage

    object<string, integer>

    Object containing page size and page number. Page size must be a number between 1 and 100

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements?page[size]=15&page[number]=2

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with a list of entitlement objects.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements{FILTERS}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements?limit=15", {
  method: "GET",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.get(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements?limit=15",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements?limit=15",
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("entitlements", Method.GET);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
request.AddParameter("list", 15);
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .queryString("limit", 15)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .queryString("limit", 15)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
uri_builder uri("/entitlements");
uri.append_query("limit", 15);
 
req.set_request_uri(uri.to_uri());
req.set_method(methods::GET);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements?limit=15 -g \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": [
    {
      "id": "db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded",
      "type": "entitlements",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "Example Feature",
        "code": "EXAMPLE_FEATURE",
        "metadata": {},
        "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
        "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "account": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
          },
          "data": {
            "type": "accounts",
            "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
          }
        }
      },
      "links": {
        "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements/db1ff21b-f42f-4623-952b-ca7f2600bded"
      }
    },
    
  ]
}