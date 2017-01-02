Example request

const fetch = require ( "node-fetch" ) const response = await fetch ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements" , { method: "POST" , headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/vnd.api+json" , "Accept" : "application/vnd.api+json" , "Authorization" : "Bearer {TOKEN}" }, body: JSON . stringify ({ "data" : { "type" : "entitlements" , "attributes" : { "name" : "Example Entitlement" , "code" : "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" } } }) }) const { data , errors } = await response. json () const fetch = require("node-fetch") const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements", { method: "POST", headers: { "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json", "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json", "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}" }, body: JSON.stringify({ "data": { "type": "entitlements", "attributes": { "name": "Example Entitlement", "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" } } }) }) const { data, errors } = await response.json() import requests import json res = requests.post( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/ {ACCOUNT} /entitlements" , headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/vnd.api+json" , "Accept" : "application/vnd.api+json" , "Authorization" : "Bearer {TOKEN} " }, data = json.dumps({ "data" : { "type" : "entitlements" , "attributes" : { "name" : "Example Entitlement" , "code" : "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" } } }) ).json() import requests import json res = requests.post( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements", headers={ "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json", "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json", "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}" }, data=json.dumps({ "data": { "type": "entitlements", "attributes": { "name": "Example Entitlement", "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" } } }) ).json() import SwiftyJSON import Alamofire Alamofire. request ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements" , method : .post, headers : [ "Content-Type" : "application/vnd.api+json" , "Accept" : "application/vnd.api+json" , "Authorization" : "Bearer {TOKEN}" ], parameters : [ "data" : [ "type" : "entitlements" , "attributes" : [ "name" : "Example Entitlement" , "code" : "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" ] ] ], encoding : JSONEncoding.default ).responseJSON { response in let json = JSON ( data : response.data ! ) } import SwiftyJSON import Alamofire Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements", method: .post, headers: [ "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json", "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json", "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}" ], parameters: [ "data": [ "type": "entitlements", "attributes": [ "name": "Example Entitlement", "code": "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" ] ] ], encoding: JSONEncoding.default ).responseJSON { response in let json = JSON(data: response.data!) } using RestSharp ; var client = new RestClient ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" ); var request = new RestRequest ( "entitlements" , Method.POST); request. AddHeader ( "Content-Type" , "application/vnd.api+json" ); request. AddHeader ( "Accept" , "application/vnd.api+json" ); request. AddHeader ( "Authorization" , "Bearer {TOKEN}" ); request. AddJsonBody ( new { data = new { type = "entitlements" , attributes = new { name = "Example Entitlement" , code = "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" } } }); var response = client. Execute (request); using RestSharp; var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"); var request = new RestRequest("entitlements", Method.POST); request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json"); request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json"); request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}"); request.AddJsonBody(new { data = new { type = "entitlements", attributes = new { name = "Example Entitlement", code = "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" } } }); var response = client.Execute(request); import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.* import com.mashape.unirest.http.* import org.json.* val body = JSONObject ( mapOf ( "data" to mapOf ( "type" to "entitlements" , "attributes" to mapOf ( "name" to "Example Entitlement" , "code" to "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" ) ) )) val res = Unirest .post( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements" ) .header( "Authorization" , "Bearer {TOKEN}" ) .header( "Content-Type" , "application/vnd.api+json" ) .header( "Accept" , "application/vnd.api+json" ) .body(body) .asJson() import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.* import com.mashape.unirest.http.* import org.json.* val body = JSONObject(mapOf( "data" to mapOf( "type" to "entitlements", "attributes" to mapOf( "name" to "Example Entitlement", "code" to "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" ) ) )) val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements") .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}") .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json") .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json") .body(body) .asJson() import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions. * ; import com.mashape.unirest.http. * ; import org.json. * ; import static java.util.Map.ofEntries; import static java.util.Map.entry; JSONObject body = new JSONObject ( ofEntries ( entry ( "data" , ofEntries ( entry ( "type" , "entitlements" ), entry ( "attributes" , ofEntries ( entry ( "name" , "Example Entitlement" ), entry ( "code" , "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" ) )) )) )); HttpResponse< JsonNode > res = Unirest. post ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements" ) . header ( "Authorization" , "Bearer {TOKEN}" ) . header ( "Content-Type" , "application/vnd.api+json" ) . header ( "Accept" , "application/vnd.api+json" ) . body (body) . asJson (); import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*; import com.mashape.unirest.http.*; import org.json.*; import static java.util.Map.ofEntries; import static java.util.Map.entry; JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries( entry("data", ofEntries( entry("type", "entitlements"), entry("attributes", ofEntries( entry("name", "Example Entitlement"), entry("code", "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT") )) )) )); HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements") .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}") .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json") .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json") .body(body) .asJson(); #include <iostream> #include <string> #include <cpprest/http_client.h> #include <cpprest/filestream.h> using namespace std ; using namespace web ; using namespace web :: http ; using namespace web :: http :: client ; using namespace web :: json ; using namespace utility ; http_client client ( "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" ); http_request req; value attrs; attrs[ "name" ] = value :: string ( "Example Entitlement" ); attrs[ "code" ] = value :: string ( "EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT" ); value data; data[ "type" ] = value :: string ( "entitlements" ); data[ "attributes" ] = attrs; value body; body[ "data" ] = data; req. headers (). add ( "Authorization" , "Bearer {TOKEN}" ); req. headers (). add ( "Content-Type" , "application/vnd.api+json" ); req. headers (). add ( "Accept" , "application/json" ); req. set_request_uri ( "/entitlements" ); req. set_method ( methods ::POST); req. set_body (body. serialize ()); client. request (req) . then ([]( http_response res ) { auto data = res. extract_json (). get (); }) . wait (); #include <iostream> #include <string> #include <cpprest/http_client.h> #include <cpprest/filestream.h> using namespace std; using namespace web; using namespace web::http; using namespace web::http::client; using namespace web::json; using namespace utility; http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"); http_request req; value attrs; attrs["name"] = value::string("Example Entitlement"); attrs["code"] = value::string("EXAMPLE_ENTITLEMENT"); value data; data["type"] = value::string("entitlements"); data["attributes"] = attrs; value body; body["data"] = data; req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}"); req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json"); req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json"); req.set_request_uri("/entitlements"); req.set_method(methods::POST); req.set_body(body.serialize()); client.request(req) .then([](http_response res) { auto data = res.extract_json().get(); }) .wait(); curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements \ -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \ -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \ -d '{ "data": { "type": "entitlements", "attributes": { "name": "Example Feature", "code": "EXAMPLE_FEATURE", } } }' curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/entitlements \ -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \ -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \ -d '{ "data": { "type": "entitlements", "attributes": { "name": "Example Feature", "code": "EXAMPLE_FEATURE", } } }'