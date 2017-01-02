linkThe policy object
Below you will find the various attributes for the policy resource, as well as the policy resource's relationships. Your policies define the different types of licenses that a given product offers. For example, you may offer yearly licenses, as well as shorter time-limited free trial licenses that lack certain entitlements.
Another example would be configuring a yearly software license that once expired, still functions normally, but is disallowed release upgrades after expiration. This is something you can accomplish using policies.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.namestring
The name of the policy.
linkdata.attributes.durationinteger
The duration for the policy in seconds. When a new license implements the policy, the license's expiry is calculated with this value (i.e.
time.now + policy.duration). If
null, licenses will never expire.
linkdata.attributes.strictboolean, default is
false
When enabled, a license that implements the policy will be considered invalid if its machine or machine core limit is surpassed. In addition, strict requires a license to have at least 1 machine associated with it in order to pass validation.
linkdata.attributes.floatingboolean, default is
false
When enabled, a license that implements the policy will be valid across multiple machines. Though this is not enforced i.e. it does not invalidate a license if it's associated with more than 1 machine unless the policy is strict.
linkdata.attributes.concurrentboolean, default is
true
Whether or not to allow the activation of additional machines after a given license has reached its max machine limit, i.e. machine overages. This allows a "concurrent" licensing model, where you allow a set number of machines to be activated at one time, and exceeding that limit may invalidate all current sessions. When this is disabled and a user attempts to exceed the policy's machine limit, an error response will be returned. For example, when enabled, a license with a machine limit of 3 may exceed that limit by adding 4 or more machines, though the license may then become invalid if the policy is also "strict."
linkdata.attributes.schemestring
The cryptographic encryption/signature scheme used on license keys. Can be used to implement offline licensing by storing tamper-proof data within a license's key. When
nullor omitted, the license's key will be stored unchanged.Even though we're signing or encrypting license keys, that doesn't mean the key you specify is hidden. Keep in mind that the contents of the keys are usually base64url encoded (using RFC 4648, a URL-safe version of base64 which is supported in most programming languages), meaning they are publicly readable if decoded. For more info, see the signature section. Do not store sensitive information within keys, as the contents can be read by decoding the key.
Options
ED25519_SIGN: Sign license keys with your account's Ed25519 signing key, using elliptic curve cryptography and SHA512. The given license key data will be base64url encoded and then prefixed with
key/before signing, and the signing data's signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the signing data, delimited by the
.character, e.g.
key/{URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE}. This is our recommended signing scheme, but it may not be supported in your preferred programming language.
RSA_2048_PKCS1_PSS_SIGN_V2: Sign license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1-PSS padding, with a SHA256 digest, max salt length, and a SHA256 MGF1. The provided embedded dataset will be base64url encoded and then prefixed with
key/before signing, and the signing data's signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the signing data, delimited by the
.character, e.g.
key/{URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE}, resulting in the final key. This is our recommended RSA scheme, but it may not be supported in your preferred programming language.
RSA_2048_PKCS1_SIGN_V2: Sign license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1 v1.5 padding, with a SHA256 digest. The provided embedded dataset will be base64url encoded and then prefixed with
key/before signing, and the signing data's signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the signing data, delimited by the
.character, e.g.
key/{URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE}, resulting in the final key.
RSA_2048_PKCS1_ENCRYPT: Encrypt license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1 v1.5 padding. The provided dataset will be encrypted using your account's private key and then base64url encoded, resulting in the final key. The key can be decrypted using your account's public key. The key must contain no more than
245bytes (please note this is byte length not string length).
RSA_2048_JWT_RS256: Encode a license claims payload into a JWT using the RS256 algorithm. The license key must be a valid JWT claims payload (i.e. a JSON encoded string). The JWT will be signed using your account's 2048-bit RSA private key and can be verified using your account's public key. The resulting key will be a full JSON Web Token. We do not modify your claims payload.
RSA_2048_PKCS1_PSS_SIGN: Deprecated: use v2. Sign license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1-PSS padding, with a SHA256 digest, max salt length, and a SHA256 MGF1. The provided embedded dataset will be base64url encoded, and its signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the encoded key, delimited by the
.character, e.g.
{URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE}, resulting in the final key.
RSA_2048_PKCS1_SIGN: Deprecated: use v2. Sign license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1 v1.5 padding, with a SHA256 digest. The provided embedded dataset will be base64url encoded, and its signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the encoded key, delimited by the
.character, e.g.
{URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE}, resulting in the final key.
linkdata.attributes.requireProductScopeboolean, default is
false
When enabled, validating a license that implements the policy will require a product scope that matches the licenses's product relationship by its identifier (UUID).
linkdata.attributes.requirePolicyScopeboolean, default is
false
When enabled, validating a license that implements the policy will require a policy scope that matches the licenses's policy relationship by its identifier (UUID).
linkdata.attributes.requireMachineScopeboolean, default is
false
When enabled, validating a license that implements the policy will require a machine scope that matches at least 1 of the licenses's machine relationships by its identifier (UUID).
linkdata.attributes.requireFingerprintScopeboolean, default is
false
When enabled, validating a license that implements the policy will require a fingerprint scope that matches at least 1 of the licenses's machine relationships by its fingerprint.
linkdata.attributes.requireCheckInboolean, default is
false
When enabled, a license that implements the policy will require check-in at a predefined interval to continue to pass validation i.e. if a license misses a check-in, it will be invalidated.
linkdata.attributes.checkInIntervalstring
One of
day,
week,
monthor
year. The frequency at which a license should check-in.
Options
day: Require a license implementing the policy to check-in at least once every day to remain valid.
week: Require a license implementing the policy to check-in at least once every week to remain valid.
month: Require a license implementing the policy to check-in at least once every month to remain valid.
year: Require a license implementing the policy to check-in at least once every year to remain valid.
linkdata.attributes.checkInIntervalCountinteger
The number of intervals (specified in the check-in interval property) between each required check-in. For example,
checkInInterval=weekand
checkInIntervalCount=2requires check-in every 2 weeks. Must be a number between 1 and 365 inclusive.
linkdata.attributes.usePoolboolean, default is
false
Whether or not to pull license keys from a finite pool of pre-determined keys. This is useful for invite-only programs such as a private beta, when you need a limited set of licenses, or when you want to define the keys manually. This cannot be changed later on.
linkdata.attributes.maxMachinesinteger
The maximum number of machines a license implementing the policy can have associated with it. This is only enforced when the policy is strict. When
null, an unlimited number of machines may be associated with a license if the policy is floating. Must be a number greater than 0, and must be equal to 1 for non-floating policies.
linkdata.attributes.maxCoresinteger
The maximum number of machine CPU cores a license implementing the policy can have associated with it. The count is the sum of all cores for the license's machines. This is inherited from the policy. When
null, a license which implements the policy can have an unlimited number of CPU cores.
linkdata.attributes.maxUsesinteger
The maximum number of uses a license implementing the policy can have. Cannot exceed
2,147,483,647, which is the maximum value of a 4 byte integer. When
null, a license which implements the policy can have an unlimited number of uses. This attribute is not taken into account during license validation. See the license's usage-related actions for more details.
linkdata.attributes.encryptedboolean, default is
falsedeprecatedThis attribute has been deprecated and its use is no longer recommended.
This field has been deprecated and should no longer be used. It previously encrypted license keys at-rest, but this is now the default for all resources stored within our databases.
linkdata.attributes.protectedboolean, default is
inherited
Whether or not the policy is protected. A protected policy disallows users the ability to create and manage licenses themselves, useful in situations where Keygen is only managed server-side or when you aren't listening for the appropriate user-initiated webhook events. If the account is protected, all policies automatically inherit that value when left blank.
linkdata.attributes.heartbeatDurationinteger
The custom heartbeat duration for the policy, in seconds. When a machine has an active heartbeat monitor, the machine must send a heartbeat ping within this timeframe to remain activated.
linkdata.attributes.fingerprintUniquenessStrategystring, default is
UNIQUE_PER_LICENSE
The uniqueness validation strategy for machine fingerprints. You can utilize this to prevent duplicate fingerprints across a variety of scopes.This is especially useful for disallowing trial licenses for a specific machine (i.e. device) that had previously completed a trial evaluation using another trial license.
Options
UNIQUE_PER_ACCOUNT: Machine fingerprints must be unique across the entire Keygen account.
UNIQUE_PER_PRODUCT: Machine fingerprints must be unique across all licenses belonging to the policy's product.
UNIQUE_PER_POLICY: Machine fingerprints must be unique across all licenses for the policy.
UNIQUE_PER_LICENSE: Machine fingerprints must be unique to the license.
linkdata.attributes.fingerprintMatchingStrategystring, default is
MATCH_ANY
The matching strategy for machine fingerprints supplied during a license validation.This is especially useful for activating indivdual components of a given device, e.g. HDD ID, mobo ID, MAC addresses, IP addresses, etc., and then requiring that some, most, or all components match during a license validation.
Options
MATCH_ANY: At least 1 of the supplied machine fingerprints must match a fingerprint for the license's associated machines. E.g. if 3 fingerprints are supplied, at least 1 of them must match.
MATCH_MOST: The majority of supplied machine fingerprints must match the fingerprints for the license's associated machines. E.g. if 3 fingerprints are supplied, at least 2 of them must match.
MATCH_ALL: All supplied machine fingerprints must match the fingerprints for the license's associated machines. E.g. if 3 fingerprints are supplied, all 3 of them must match.
linkdata.attributes.expirationStrategystring, default is
RESTRICT_ACCESS
The strategy for expired licenses during a license validation and when accessing releases.This is useful in scenarios where you want to allow normal product usage for expired licenses, as well as access to older releases published prior their expiry, but restrict access to newer releases published after the expiry.
Options
RESTRICT_ACCESS: Expired licenses can continue to access releases published prior to their expiry, but automatic upgrades are disabled. Validation scopes take precedence over expiry check during license validation.
REVOKE_ACCESS: Expired licenses are no longer able to access any releases, including past releases and upgrades. Expiry check takes precedence over scopes during license validation.
linkdata.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>
Object containing policy metadata.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the policy was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the policy was last updated.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the policy belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.productindividual
The product that the policy is associated with.
linkdata.relationships.poolcollection
The pool of pre-determined keys for the policy.
linkdata.relationships.licensescollection
The licenses that implement the policy.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "0b4b1a9a-e25a-4f14-a95e-d9dd378d6065", "type": "policies", "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/policies/0b4b1a9a-e25a-4f14-a95e-d9dd378d6065" }, "attributes": { "name": "Premium Add-On", "duration": 1209600, "strict": false, "floating": true, "concurrent": true, "scheme": null, "requireProductScope": false, "requirePolicyScope": false, "requireMachineScope": false, "requireFingerprintScope": false, "requireCheckIn": false, "checkInInterval": null, "checkInIntervalCount": null, "usePool": false, "maxMachines": 5, "maxCores": null, "maxUses": null, "encrypted": false, "protected": false, "heartbeatDuration": null, "fingerprintUniquenessStrategy": "UNIQUE_PER_LICENSE", "fingerprintMatchingStrategy": "MATCH_ANY", "expirationStrategy": "RESTRICT_ACCESS", "metadata": {}, "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "product": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/policies/0b4b1a9a-e25a-4f14-a95e-d9dd378d6065/product" }, "data": { "type": "products", "id": "3ab38aae-bbf7-4846-9c32-af9d94bf5ad4" } }, "pool": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/policies/0b4b1a9a-e25a-4f14-a95e-d9dd378d6065/pool" } }, "licenses": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/policies/0b4b1a9a-e25a-4f14-a95e-d9dd378d6065/licenses" } }, "entitlements": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/policies/0b4b1a9a-e25a-4f14-a95e-d9dd378d6065/entitlements" } } } }}