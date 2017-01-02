The cryptographic encryption/signature scheme used on license keys. Can be used to implement offline licensing by storing tamper-proof data within a license's key. When null or omitted, the license's key will be stored unchanged.

ED25519_SIGN : Sign license keys with your account's Ed25519 signing key, using elliptic curve cryptography and SHA512. The given license key data will be base64url encoded and then prefixed with key/ before signing, and the signing data's signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the signing data, delimited by the . character, e.g. key/{URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE} . This is our recommended signing scheme, but it may not be supported in your preferred programming language. Signatures are deterministic.

RSA_2048_PKCS1_PSS_SIGN_V2 : Sign license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1-PSS padding, with a SHA256 digest, max salt length, and a SHA256 MGF1. The provided embedded dataset will be base64url encoded and then prefixed with key/ before signing, and the signing data's signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the signing data, delimited by the . character, e.g. key/{URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE} , resulting in the final key. This is our recommended RSA scheme, but it may not be supported in your preferred programming language. Signatures are non-deterministic.

RSA_2048_PKCS1_SIGN_V2 : Sign license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1 v1.5 padding, with a SHA256 digest. The provided embedded dataset will be base64url encoded and then prefixed with key/ before signing, and the signing data's signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the signing data, delimited by the . character, e.g. key/{URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE} , resulting in the final key. Signatures are deterministic.

RSA_2048_PKCS1_ENCRYPT : Encrypt license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1 v1.5 padding. The provided dataset will be encrypted using your account's private key and then base64url encoded, resulting in the final key. The key can be decrypted using your account's public key. The key must contain no more than 245 bytes (please note this is byte length not string length).

RSA_2048_JWT_RS256 : Encode a license claims payload into a JWT using the RS256 algorithm. The license key must be a valid JWT claims payload (i.e. a JSON encoded string). The JWT will be signed using your account's 2048-bit RSA private key and can be verified using your account's public key. The resulting key will be a full JSON Web Token. We do not modify your claims payload.

RSA_2048_PKCS1_PSS_SIGN : Deprecated: use v2. Sign license keys with your account's 2048-bit RSA private key using RSA PKCS1-PSS padding, with a SHA256 digest, max salt length, and a SHA256 MGF1. The provided embedded dataset will be base64url encoded, and its signature will be base64url encoded and then appended onto the end of the encoded key, delimited by the . character, e.g. {URLBASE64_KEY}.{URLBASE64_SIGNATURE} , resulting in the final key.