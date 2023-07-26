Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/packages", {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Authorization": "Bearer <token>",
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    "data": {
      "type": "package",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "machineid",
        "key": "machineid",
        "engine": "pypi"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "product": {
          "data": {
            "type": "product",
            "id": "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  })
})

const { data, errors } = await response.json()

import requests
import json

res = requests.post(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/packages",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer <token>"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "data": {
      "type": "package",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "machineid",
        "key": "machineid",
        "engine": "pypi"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "product": {
          "data": {
            "type": "product",
            "id": "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  })
).json()

import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire

Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/packages",
  method: .post,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer <token>"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "data": [
      "type": "package",
      "attributes": [
        "name": "machineid",
        "key": "machineid",
        "engine": "pypi"
      ],
      "relationships": [
        "product": [
          "data": [
            "type": "product",
            "id": "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3"
          ]
        ]
      ]
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}

using RestSharp;

var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>");
var request = new RestRequest("packages", Method.POST);

request. AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer <token>");
request.AddJsonBody(new {
  data = new {
    type = "packages",
    attributes = new {
      name = "machineid",
      key = "machineid",
      engine = "pypi"
    },
    relationships = new {
      product = new {
        data = new {
          type = "products",
          id = "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3"
        }
      }
    }
  }
});

var response = client. Execute(request);

import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*

val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "data" to mapOf(
    "type" to "packages",
    "attributes" to mapOf(
      "name" to "machineid",
      "key" to "machineid",
      "engine" to "pypi"
    ),
    "relationships" to mapOf(
      "product" to mapOf(
        "data" to mapOf("type" to "products", "id" to "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3")
      )
    )
  )
))

val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/packages")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer <token>")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()

import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*; import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;

JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("data", ofEntries(
    entry("type", "packages"),
    entry("attributes", ofEntries(
      entry("name", "machineid")
      entry("key", "machineid")
      entry("engine", "pypi")
    ),
    entry("relationships", ofEntries(
      entry("product", ofEntries(
        entry("data", ofEntries(
          entry("type", "products"),
          entry("id", "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3")
        ))
      ))
    ))
  ))
));

HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/packages")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer <token>")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson(); #include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>

using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;

http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>"); http_request req;

value attrs;
attrs["name"] = value::string("machineid");
attrs["key"] = value::string("machineid");
attrs["engine"] = value::string("pypi");

value product_linkage;
product_linkage["type"] = value::string("products");
product_linkage["id"] = value::string("855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3");

value product;
product["data"] = product_linkage;

value rels;
rels["product"] = product;

value data;
data["type"] = value::string("packages");
data["attributes"] = attrs;
data["relationships"] = rels;

value body;
body["data"] = data;

req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer <token>");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json"); req.set_request_uri("/packages");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
req.set_body(body.serialize());

client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait(); curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/<account>/packages \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer <token>' \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -d '{
    "data": {
      "type": "package",
      "attributes": {
        "name": "machineid",
        "key": "machineid",
        "engine": "pypi"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "product": {
          "data": {
            "type": "product",
            "id": "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }'