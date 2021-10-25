linkAuto-updates for Go programs
You can integrate our Go SDK to implement license activation and automatic upgrades into your Go program. Installing an upgrade will replace the currently running binary with the new binary. After a restart, the end-user will be on the upgraded version.
Configuration
|Variable
|Required
|Description
|
keygen.Account
|Yes
|Your Keygen account ID. You can find your account ID here.
|
keygen.Product
|Yes
|Your Keygen product ID. You can find your product here.
|
keygen.Token
|No
|An activation token. This will be used for license validations, activations, and for licensed upgrades.
If your product uses an
OPEN distribution strategy, a
Token is not required.
Example main.go
import "github.com/keygen-sh/keygen-go" func upgrade() error { keygen.Account = os.Getenv("KEYGEN_ACCOUNT") keygen.Product = os.Getenv("KEYGEN_PRODUCT") keygen.Token = os.Getenv("KEYGEN_TOKEN") // The current version of the program currentVersion := "1.0.0" // Check for upgrade release, err := keygen.Upgrade(currentVersion) switch { case err == keygen.ErrUpgradeNotAvailable: fmt.Println("No upgrade available, already at the latest version!") return nil case err != nil: fmt.Println("Upgrade check failed!") return err } // Download the upgrade and install it err = release.Install() if err != nil { return err } fmt.Println("Upgrade complete! Please restart.")}