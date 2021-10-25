linkAuto-updates for Mac apps

You can integrate our distribution API with tools such as Sparkle and Squirrel to provide automatic updates. Generating an appcast.xml should be handled by Sparkle's tooling, or be generated by hand outside of Keygen. For Squirrel, we recommend using their static JSON mode and uploading an artifact containing a valid JSON payload, according to Squirrel's required schema.

In the future, we'll be adding official API endpoints for popular tooling such as Sparkle, to automate XML Appcast generation, so please reach out if you'd like to be a part of our beta process for that.

Please do not embed admin or product API tokens within client-facing code. Instead, your Mac application should use the licensee's API token — either a user token or an activation token that belongs to a license. This will ensure that the licensee has permission to access the given release.

Sparkle

Below is an example appcast.xml file, as well as an example written in Swift of authenticating with our API before calling Sparkle to check for an update.

Your Sparkle feedURL should look like this and should contain your appcast.xml file:

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/artifacts/appcast.xml https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/artifacts/appcast.xml

Please don't hesitate to reach out if you need help integrating with Sparkle or Squirrel.