linkThe machine object
Below you will find the various attributes for the machine resource, as well as the machine resource's relationships. Machines can be used to track and manage where your users are allowed to use your product.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.fingerprintstring
The fingerprint of the machine. This can be an arbitrary string, but must be unique within the scope of the license it belongs to.
linkdata.attributes.coresinteger
The number of CPU cores for the machine.
linkdata.attributes.namestring
The human-readable name of the machine.
linkdata.attributes.ipstring
The IP of the machine.
linkdata.attributes.hostnamestring
The hostname of the machine.
linkdata.attributes.platformstring
The platform of the machine.
linkdata.attributes.requireHeartbeatbooleanread only
Whether or not the machine has an active heartbeat monitor and requires pings.
linkdata.attributes.heartbeatStatusstringread only
The status of the machine's heartbeat. One of:
NOT_STARTED,
ALIVEor
DEAD.
linkdata.attributes.heartbeatDurationintegerread only
The policy's heartbeat duration. When a heartbeat monitor is active, the machine must send a heartbeat ping within this timeframe to remain activated.
linkdata.attributes.lastHeartbeattimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the machine last sent a heartbeat ping. This is
nullif the machine does not require a heartbeat.
linkdata.attributes.nextHeartbeattimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
The time at which the machine is required to send a heartbeat ping by. This is
nullif the machine does not require a heartbeat.
linkdata.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>
Object containing machine metadata.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the machine was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the machine was last updated.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the machine belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.productindividual
The product that the machine is associated with.
linkdata.relationships.licenseindividual
The license that the machine is associated with.
linkdata.relationships.userindividual
The user that owns the machine.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "9c4c90c8-d4d3-4571-9363-4c7b0332a6a4", "type": "machines", "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines/9c4c90c8-d4d3-4571-9363-4c7b0332a6a4" }, "attributes": { "fingerprint": "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC", "cores": null, "ip": null, "hostname": null, "platform": "macOS", "name": "Office MacBook Pro", "requireHeartbeat": false, "heartbeatStatus": "NOT_STARTED", "heartbeatDuration": 600, "lastHeartbeat": null, "nextHeartbeat": null, "metadata": {}, "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "product": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines/9c4c90c8-d4d3-4571-9363-4c7b0332a6a4/product" }, "data": { "type": "products", "id": "22b78db6-6a2e-4a7f-9369-157976148c4c" } }, "license": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines/9c4c90c8-d4d3-4571-9363-4c7b0332a6a4/license" }, "data": { "type": "licenses", "id": "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4" } }, "user": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines/9c4c90c8-d4d3-4571-9363-4c7b0332a6a4/user" }, "data": { "type": "users", "id": "15ad7012-b570-48b7-88c1-fbab68be9d05" } } } }}