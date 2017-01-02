Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines", {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    "data": {
      "type": "machines",
      "attributes": {
        "fingerprint": "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC",
        "platform": "macOS",
        "name": "Office MacBook Pro"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "license": {
          "data": {
            "type": "licenses",
            "id": "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  })
})

const { data, errors } = await response.json()

import requests
import json

res = requests.post(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "data": {
      "type": "machines",
      "attributes": {
        "fingerprint": "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC",
        "platform": "macOS",
        "name": "Office MacBook Pro"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "license": {
          "data": {
            "type": "licenses",
            "id": "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  })
).json()

import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire

Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines",
  method: .post,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "data": [
      "type": "machines",
      "attributes": [
        "fingerprint": "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC",
        "platform": "macOS",
        "name": "Office MacBook Pro"
      ],
      "relationships": [
        "license": [
          "data": [
            "type": "licenses",
            "id": "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4"
          ]
        ]
      ]
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}

using RestSharp;

var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("machines", Method.POST);

request. AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");

request.AddJsonBody(new {
  data = new {
    type = "machines",
    attributes = new {
      fingerprint = "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC",
      platform = "macOS",
      name = "Office MacBook Pro"
    },
    relationships = new {
      license = new {
        data = new {
          type = "licenses",
          id = "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4"
        }
      }
    }
  }
});

var response = client. Execute(request);

import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*

val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "data" to mapOf(
    "type" to "machines",
    "attributes" to mapOf(
      "fingerprint" to "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC",
      "platform" to "macOS",
      "name" to "Office MacBook Pro"
    ),
    "relationships" to mapOf(
      "license" to mapOf(
        "data" to mapOf(
          "type" to "licenses",
          "id" to "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4"
        )
      )
    )
  )
))

val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()

import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*; import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;

import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;

JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("data", ofEntries(
    entry("type", "machines"),
    entry("attributes", ofEntries(
      entry("fingerprint", "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC"),
      entry("platform", "macOS"),
      entry("name", "Office MacBook Pro")
    )),
    entry("relationships", ofEntries(
      entry("license", ofEntries(
        entry("data", ofEntries(
          entry("type", "licenses"),
          entry("id", "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4")
        ))
      ))
    ))
  ))
));

HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson();

#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>

using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client; using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;

http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;

value attrs;
attrs["fingerprint"] = value::string("4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC");
attrs["platform"] = value::string("macOS");
attrs["name"] = value::string("Office MacBook Pro");

value license_;
license_["type"] = value::string("licenses");
license_["id"] = value::string("4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4");

value license;
license["data"] = license_;

value rels;
rels["license"] = license;

value data;
data["type"] = value::string("machines");
data["attributes"] = attrs;
data["relationships"] = rels;

value body;
body["data"] = data;

req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
req.set_request_uri("/machines");
req.set_method(methods::POST); req.set_body(body.serialize());

client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();

curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
  -d '{
    "data": {
      "type": "machines",
      "attributes": {
        "fingerprint": "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC",
        "platform": "macOS",
        "name": "Office MacBook Pro"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "license": {
          "data": {
            "type": "licenses",
            "id": "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }' req. set_body (body. serialize ()); client. request (req) . then ([]( http_response res ) { auto data = res. extract_json (). get (); }) . wait (); #include <iostream> #include <string> #include <cpprest/http_client.h> #include <cpprest/filestream.h> using namespace std; using namespace web; using namespace web::http; using namespace web::http::client; using namespace web::json; using namespace utility; http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"); http_request req; value attrs; attrs["fingerprint"] = value::string("4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC"); attrs["platform"] = value::string("macOS"); attrs["name"] = value::string("Office MacBook Pro"); value license_; license_["type"] = value::string("licenses"); license_["id"] = value::string("4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4"); value license; license["data"] = license_; value rels; rels["license"] = license; value data; data["type"] = value::string("machines"); data["attributes"] = attrs; data["relationships"] = rels; value body; body["data"] = data; req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}"); req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json"); req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json"); req.set_request_uri("/machines"); req.set_method(methods::POST); req.set_body(body.serialize()); client.request(req) .then([](http_response res) { auto data = res.extract_json().get(); }) .wait(); curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines \ -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \ -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \ -d '{ "data": { "type": "machines", "attributes": { "fingerprint": "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC", "platform": "macOS", "name": "Office MacBook Pro" }, "relationships": { "license": { "data": { "type": "licenses", "id": "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4" } } } } }' curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/machines \ -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \ -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \ -d '{ "data": { "type": "machines", "attributes": { "fingerprint": "4d:Eq:UV:D3:XZ:tL:WN:Bz:mA:Eg:E6:Mk:YX:dK:NC", "platform": "macOS", "name": "Office MacBook Pro" }, "relationships": { "license": { "data": { "type": "licenses", "id": "4097d726-6cc5-4156-8575-3a96387e19b4" } } } } }'