API Tokens

If one of your admin API tokens become compromised, you can quickly revoke it from your admin dashboard

In Client-facing Software

Do not embed your admin or product API tokens within client- or end-user-facing code. If you're using Keygen client-side, do not embed your admin or product tokens within your product's source code. Doing so exposes your tokens and opens your account up to attackers, regardless of how obfuscated the token is.

Instead, you can perform license and machine creation requests client-side while authenticated as one of your users, or by using an activation token which belongs to the license you're activating a machine for.

If you're using Keygen server-side, keep your secret API tokens safe.

In Version Control