linkCrack Prevention
Although all applications are susceptible to cracking (given enough motivation), there are certain things
you can do to make cracking harder. Even applications written in a compiled language, such as C, are
susceptible to software cracking.
Efforts beyond the prevention measures below have diminishing returns for most software products and
time is better spent on legitimate users. Reach out to [email protected]
if you need additional anti-cracking measures, we'd be happy to chat with you.
Signature Verification
To help prevent tampering and other types of attacks such as a man-in-the-middle and replay
attacks, you may choose to implement license key signature verification,
and response signature verification. Both of these verifications
harden your software by ensuring the given data originated from Keygen and that the values
have not been modified.
The easiest one of those to implement is response signature verification, which can also
be used offline with license validation caching.
We recommend that you supply a custom
User-Agent header with all API requests from
your software application. You should include your organization name, the application's
name, the running version number of the application, the operating system name, in
addition to any other information you may find valuable.
Application-Name/1.33.7 (Org-Name) darwin/10.15.5 (macOS Catalina) Apache-HttpClient/4.5.5 (Java/1.8.0_201)
We will use this value to automatically detect cracking attempts. We will notify you of
all findings and help you secure your application.
We are currently running a 'pilot' for an AI/ML crack detection product.
If this is something
your organization is interested in, please reach out to us: [email protected]
.
We'd love to see if you're a good fit.