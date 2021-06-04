linkResponse Signatures
Response signature verification is useful for a variety of scenarios where verifying that
a response came from Keygen's servers is vital, such as:
- Preventing man-in-the-middle attacks. Verifying responses using your public keys will
ensure that only responses signed using your private key are accepted. We are the only
ones in possession of your account's private keys, so you can rest assured the response
was from us and that it has not been altered.
- Preventing spoofing attacks. For example, a bad actor could redirect requests to a
local licensing server under their control, which defaults to sending "valid" responses.
Much like with preventing man-in-the-middle attacks, cryptographic signatures give confidence
that the response was from Keygen's servers.
- Preventing replay attacks. For example, a bad actor could "record" web traffic between
Keygen and your software, and "replay" valid responses, such as replaying responses that
occurred before their trial license expires, in order to use your software with an expired
license. If the signature is valid, but the response date is older than 5 minutes, we
recommend rejecting the response (granted the local time is sychronized using NTP).
- Verifying the authenticity of cached data in offline environments. For example, when you
perform a license validation request and cache the response for later offline-use, you
would want to verify the response signature to ensure that the cache data has not been
tampered with.
- Verifying the authenticity of webhook events sent to your endpoints. Use request
signatures to check if a webhook event was sent from us before processessing. This is
especially critical when webhooks are used to automate things like billing.
We do not sign certain error payloads - please keep this in mind during implementation. We
will always sign successful responses (
2xx–3xx) and errors that occur while authenticated.
Certain error responses, such as a bad request error due to a malformed request, or an internal
server error, or a request to an invalid account, will not include the
Keygen-Signature header.
|Header
|Description
|
Keygen-Signature
|The signature result for the response. Depending on the
Keygen-Accept-Signature algorithm, this may be signed using Ed25519, RSA-PSS-SHA256 or RSA-SHA256. Default is Ed25519.
|
Digest
|The base64 encoded SHA-256 digest of the response body. This header is used in the signing data.
|
Date
|The date of the response. This header is used in the signing data.
Below is the format for the
Keygen-Signature header, according to the draft RFC.
We have added newlines for readability.
Host: api.keygen.sh
Date: Wed, 09 Jun 2021 16:08:15 GMT
Digest: sha-256=827Op2un8OT9KJuN1siRs5h6mxjrUh4LJag66dQjnIM=
Keygen-Signature: keyid="bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714",
algorithm="ed25519",
signature="KhgcM+Ywv+DnQj4gE+DqWfNTM2TG5wfRuFQZ/zW48ValZuCHEu1h95Uyldqe7I85sS/QliCiRAF5QfW8ZN2vAw==",
headers="(request-target) host date digest"
The signature header is made up of 4 components:
|
|Description
|
keyid
|The ID of the private key used to sign the response. For the time being, this is your account ID.
|
algorithm
|The algorithm used to sign the response. Supported algorithms are:
ed25519,
rsa-pss-sha256, and
rsa-sha256.
|
signature
|The base64 encoded signature of the signing data.
|
headers
|The headers used to build the signing data.
Verifying response signatures
To verify the response signature, the signing data must be reconstructed. The
signing data consists of the following 4 components:
Request target
The first component is what is known as the
(request-target). This is formed
using the lowercased HTTP method used for the request as well as the request path,
and any accompanying query parameters.
For example, it may look something like:
post /v1/accounts/keygen/licenses/actions/validate-key
Or if you include any query parameters in the request, it would look like:
get /v1/accounts/keygen/licenses?page[size]=10&page[number]=1
Host
The
Host that the request was sent to. For requests sent to us, this will always
be
api.keygen.sh. For example, for an API request to Keygen:
POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/keygen/licenses/actions/validate-key
...
Host: api.keygen.sh
For a webhook event request sent to you, this will be your webhook endpoint's host.
POST https://webhooks.some-app.example/keygen
...
Host: webhooks.some-app.example
Date
The datetime at which the server sent the response. This will conform to the W3C’s
Date
header format. The full header from us will look something like:
Date: Wed, 09 Jun 2021 16:08:15 GMT
Digest
To obtain a digest for a response from our API, take the response body and run it through
SHA-256. Then take this value and get its base64 value. For webhooks, this will be a digest
of the request body.
The full
Digest header from us will look something like:
Digest: sha-256=827Op2un8OT9KJuN1siRs5h6mxjrUh4LJag66dQjnIM=
When reconstructing the signing data, do not use the digest header we send. You should
calculate your own SHA-256 digest of the request or response body, and then compare
your encoded hash digest to the digest header we send.
When the request or response body is empty, such as with a
204 No Content response,
you should still hash the body as if it were an empty string.
Remember to prefix the encoded digest with
sha-256=.
Reconstructing the signing data
The first step is to construct a signature string based on the following template using
all of the components you have already determined:
(request-target): get /v1/accounts/keygen/licenses?limit=1\nhost: api.keygen.sh\ndate: Wed, 09 Jun 2021 16:08:15 GMT\ndigest: sha-256=827Op2un8OT9KJuN1siRs5h6mxjrUh4LJag66dQjnIM=
For this particular example, the signing data was as follows, formatted for readability:
(request-target): get /v1/accounts/keygen/licenses?limit=1\n
host: api.keygen.sh\n
date: Wed, 09 Jun 2021 16:08:15 GMT\n
digest: sha-256=827Op2un8OT9KJuN1siRs5h6mxjrUh4LJag66dQjnIM=
Some things to pay special attention to:
- The order of components must be
(request-target) host date digest
- Each component must be delimited by a newline character (
\n)
- Each component name is lowercased i.e.
host: not
Host:
- The
(request-target) HTTP method is lowercased
- The
(request-target) URI path must match exactly what was sent
- The encoded
digest is prefixed with
sha-256=
- There is no trailing newline character
Verifying the signing data
Once you've reconstructed the signing data, you can now verify it using your chosen
algorithm. In this Python example, we'll use the default algorithm, Ed25519.
import ed25519
import hashlib
import base64
# Example of a typical "response" object
response = {
'status': 200,
'body': """{"data":[{"id":"63ac9241-0bff-4a64-83bb-df6aec781b0e","type":"licenses","attributes":{"name":"Ed25519 License","key":"key/eyJhY2NvdW50Ijp7ImlkIjoiYmY5YjUyM2YtZGQ2NS00OGEyLTk1MTItZmI2NmJhNmMzNzE0In0sInByb2R1Y3QiOnsiaWQiOiI5NTYxYzdkMC1mYzczLTRjOTQtYTZlZC0xY2M3MmEzZTAzNzYifSwicG9saWN5Ijp7ImlkIjoiNTQ2ZTc0OGUtZjhmYS00ODBjLWJjMDItNjYzMjdjOGZkMGZmIiwiZHVyYXRpb24iOm51bGx9LCJ1c2VyIjpudWxsLCJsaWNlbnNlIjp7ImlkIjoiNjNhYzkyNDEtMGJmZi00YTY0LTgzYmItZGY2YWVjNzgxYjBlIiwiY3JlYXRlZCI6IjIwMjEtMDYtMDFUMTU6MTM6NTMuMjUzWiIsImV4cGlyeSI6bnVsbH19.4ctbpwScfuuxkcynfPbmDrfwJojEHBc7ixgdSy9OKZtIRWEatzbWez3P1UwMhf7fMHXffIdUg5Nb41zqqjRqAA==","expiry":null,"uses":0,"suspended":false,"scheme":"ED25519_SIGN","encrypted":false,"strict":false,"floating":false,"concurrent":false,"protected":false,"maxMachines":1,"maxCores":null,"maxUses":null,"requireCheckIn":false,"lastValidated":"2021-06-04T17:00:58.680Z","lastCheckIn":null,"nextCheckIn":null,"metadata":{},"created":"2021-06-01T15:13:53.253Z","updated":"2021-06-04T17:00:58.680Z"},"relationships":{"account":{"links":{"related":"/v1/accounts/bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714"},"data":{"type":"accounts","id":"bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714"}},"product":{"links":{"related":"/v1/accounts/bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714/licenses/63ac9241-0bff-4a64-83bb-df6aec781b0e/product"},"data":{"type":"products","id":"9561c7d0-fc73-4c94-a6ed-1cc72a3e0376"}},"policy":{"links":{"related":"/v1/accounts/bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714/licenses/63ac9241-0bff-4a64-83bb-df6aec781b0e/policy"},"data":{"type":"policies","id":"546e748e-f8fa-480c-bc02-66327c8fd0ff"}},"user":{"links":{"related":"/v1/accounts/bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714/licenses/63ac9241-0bff-4a64-83bb-df6aec781b0e/user"},"data":null},"machines":{"links":{"related":"/v1/accounts/bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714/licenses/63ac9241-0bff-4a64-83bb-df6aec781b0e/machines"},"meta":{"cores":0,"count":0}},"tokens":{"links":{"related":"/v1/accounts/bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714/licenses/63ac9241-0bff-4a64-83bb-df6aec781b0e/tokens"}},"entitlements":{"links":{"related":"/v1/accounts/bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714/licenses/63ac9241-0bff-4a64-83bb-df6aec781b0e/entitlements"}}},"links":{"self":"/v1/accounts/bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714/licenses/63ac9241-0bff-4a64-83bb-df6aec781b0e"}}]}""",
'headers': {
'keygen-signature': 'keyid="bf9b523f-dd65-48a2-9512-fb66ba6c3714", algorithm="ed25519", signature="KhgcM+Ywv+DnQj4gE+DqWfNTM2TG5wfRuFQZ/zW48ValZuCHEu1h95Uyldqe7I85sS/QliCiRAF5QfW8ZN2vAw==", headers="(request-target) host date digest"',
'digest': 'sha-256=827Op2un8OT9KJuN1siRs5h6mxjrUh4LJag66dQjnIM=',
'date': 'Wed, 09 Jun 2021 16:08:15 GMT',
}
}
# In a real scenario, we would parse the signature param from
# the `keygen-signature` header. But for brevity...
response_sig = 'KhgcM+Ywv+DnQj4gE+DqWfNTM2TG5wfRuFQZ/zW48ValZuCHEu1h95Uyldqe7I85sS/QliCiRAF5QfW8ZN2vAw=='
response_body = response['body'].encode()
# Sign the response body using SHA-256
digest_bytes = hashlib.sha256(response_body).digest()
enc_digest = base64.b64encode(digest_bytes).decode()
# Reconstruct the signing data
signing_data = \
'(request-target): get /v1/accounts/keygen/licenses?limit=1\n' \
'host: api.keygen.sh\n' \
'date: ' + response['headers']['date'] + '\n' \
'digest: sha-256=' + enc_digest
# Verify the response signature
hex_verify_key = '799efc7752286e6c3815b13358d98fc0f0b566764458adcb48f1be2c10a55906'
verify_key = ed25519.VerifyingKey(hex_verify_key.encode(), encoding='hex')
try:
verify_key.verify(response_sig, signing_data.encode(), encoding='base64')
print('signature is good')
except ed25519.BadSignatureError:
print('signature is bad')
Changing the signing algorithm
We understand that not all programming languages have good support for our preferred
signing algorithm, Ed25519. In these cases, you may provide a
Keygen-Accept-Signature
header to specify one of the following signing algorithms:
|
|Description
|
ed25519
|Sign using 128-bit Ed25519. This is the default signing algorithm.
|
rsa-pss-sha256
|Sign using 2048-bit RSA PKCS1 with a SHA256 digest and PSS padding, a SHA256 MGF1 function and max salt length.
|
rsa-sha256
|Sign using 2048-bit RSA PKCS1 with a SHA256 digest.
For example, to use
rsa-sha256, you would provide the following header:
Keygen-Accept-Signature: algorithm="rsa-sha256"
This would sign the response using your account's 2048-bit RSA private key.
Webhook signatures
A signature header will always be included with webhook events delivered to your
webhook endpoints. Use this to verify that the webhook is from us.
Code examples
To see an example of signature verification, check out our example on GitHub.
It will show you how to utilize your account's public key to verify that the
response was signed using your account's private key.
Other code examples for verifying response signatures: