linkChecking connectivity
You can detect network connectivity and check if our licensing servers are accessible
for the current network environment by sending a
GET request to the ping endpoint.
The API endpoint will respond with a
200 HTTP status code.
Definition
https://api.keygen.sh/v1/ping
Example request
Ping our licensing servers.
const fetch = require("node-fetch")const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/ping", { method: "GET" })
import requestsres = requests.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/ping")
import SwiftyJSONimport AlamofireAlamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/ping", method: .get)
using RestSharp;var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh");var request = new RestRequest("/v1/ping", Method.GET);var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*import com.mashape.unirest.http.*val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/ping")
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/ping");
#include <iostream>#include <string>#include <cpprest/http_client.h>#include <cpprest/filestream.h>using namespace std;using namespace web;using namespace web::http;using namespace web::http::client;using namespace utility;http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh");http_request req;req.set_request_uri("/v1/ping");req.set_method(methods::GET);client.request(req).wait();
curl -X GET https://api.keygen.sh/v1/ping
Example response / 200 OK
No content