linkThe request log object
Below you will find the various attributes for the request log resource. Each API request will be tagged with a unique UUID which can be used to lookup a particular request log for debugging purposes.
By default, request logs are kept for a maximum of 30 days.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.urlstringread only
The url that the request was for.
linkdata.attributes.methodstringread only
The HTTP method that the request used.
linkdata.attributes.statusstringread only
The HTTP status of the response.
linkdata.attributes.userAgentstringread only
The user agent sent with the request.
linkdata.attributes.ipstringread only
The IP address of the request.
linkdata.attributes.requestBodystringread only
The body of the request.
linkdata.attributes.responseBodystringread only
The body of the response.
linkdata.attributes.responseSignaturestringread only
The signature of the response.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (iso8601)read only
When the request was made.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (iso8601)read only
When the request log was last updated.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the request was for.
linkdata.relationships.environmentindividualent onlyThese relationships are only available for accounts on an Ent tier.
The environment that the request was for.
linkdata.relationships.requestorindividual
Who made the request.
linkdata.relationships.resourceindividual
What resource the request was for.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "b7ac5761-b9ce-47dc-a412-cae22d66f21e", "type": "request-logs", "attributes": { "url": "/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/actions/validate-key", "method": "POST", "status": "200", "userAgent": "RestSharp/107.1.1.0", "ip": "192.168.1.1", "requestBody": "{\"meta\":{\"key\":\"0BB042-E1A90B-A5DC67-D651E0-73E6C5-V3\",\"scope\":{\"fingerprint\":\"AB:CD:EF:GH:IJ:KL:MN:OP\"}}}", "responseSignature": "keyid=\"<account>\", algorithm=\"ed25519\", signature=\"HL8S3tQQQT//21Z/8WcvFgP/U0vQxPIj1e+8Q43vWaC4oDCpqyp+yR+jVLgbL6aEadgf6fmGu1gm++F+1R0ECA==\", headers=\"(request-target) host date digest\"", "responseBody": "{\"data\":{\"id\":\"c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec\",\"type\":\"licenses\",\"attributes\":{\"name\":\"Activation Example\",\"key\":\"0BB042-E1A90B-A5DC67-D651E0-73E6C5-V3\",\"expiry\":\"2030-01-01T00:00:00.000Z\",\"status\":\"ACTIVE\",\"uses\":0,\"suspended\":false,\"scheme\":null,\"encrypted\":false,\"strict\":false,\"floating\":false,\"protected\":true,\"version\":null,\"maxMachines\":1,\"maxProcesses\":null,\"maxCores\":null,\"maxUses\":null,\"requireHeartbeat\":false,\"requireCheckIn\":false,\"lastValidated\":\"2023-09-12T15:21:13.238Z\",\"lastCheckIn\":null,\"nextCheckIn\":null,\"lastCheckOut\":null,\"metadata\":{},\"created\":\"2020-09-16T14:06:04.012Z\",\"updated\":\"2023-09-12T15:21:13.255Z\"},\"relationships\":{\"account\":{\"links\":{\"related\":\"/v1/accounts/<account>\"},\"data\":{\"type\":\"accounts\",\"id\":\"<account>\"}},\"environment\":{\"links\":{\"related\":null},\"data\":null},\"product\":{\"links\":{\"related\":\"/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec/product\"},\"data\":{\"type\":\"products\",\"id\":\"6b5bb5a3-0e32-4226-88fd-86a97ecd0678\"}},\"policy\":{\"links\":{\"related\":\"/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec/policy\"},\"data\":{\"type\":\"policies\",\"id\":\"f331c902-561b-4d44-add9-ed938c272ca5\"}},\"group\":{\"links\":{\"related\":\"/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec/group\"},\"data\":null},\"user\":{\"links\":{\"related\":\"/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec/user\"},\"data\":null},\"machines\":{\"links\":{\"related\":\"/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec/machines\"},\"meta\":{\"cores\":0,\"count\":14}},\"tokens\":\"[FILTERED]\",\"entitlements\":{\"links\":{\"related\":\"/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec/entitlements\"}}},\"links\":{\"self\":\"/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec\"}},\"meta\":{\"ts\":\"2023-09-12T15:21:13.258Z\",\"valid\":true,\"detail\":\"is valid\",\"code\":\"VALID\",\"scope\":{\"fingerprint\":\"AB:CD:EF:GH:IJ:KL:MN:OP\"}}}", "created": "2023-09-12T15:21:13.302Z", "updated": "2023-09-12T15:21:13.311Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "<account>" } }, "environment": { "links": { "related": null }, "data": null }, "requestor": { "data": null }, "resource": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec" }, "data": { "type": "licenses", "id": "c460da8d-1b5a-44f7-8a74-9eec429876ec" } } }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/<account>/request-logs/b7ac5761-b9ce-47dc-a412-cae22d66f21e" } }}