linkAuthorization
Access to certain resources is dependent upon a token bearer's role. Most of the time you will be authenticating as one of your users, which will allow access to a small subset of resources available to your account. In other cases, as when you are using a server-side integration, you may be authenticating as a product, or even an admin; in these cases, you will have access to a wider range of resources.
Resource attributes and relationships marked with a "protected" badge are only allowed to be specified if the authenticated bearer is an admin of the account, or a product that owns the resource. Attributes and relationships marked with a "read only" badge cannot be modified.
Many resource endpoints are automatically scoped according to the token bearer's
role. For example, listing all licenses while authenticated as a product will
only list licenses associated with that particular product. Attempting to
access resources that the bearer does not have access to will respond
with a
403 forbidden error.
Here's a quick summary of the different authorization roles:
|Role
|Administrator
|Authentication
|Authorization
|None
|No
|No
|Unauthenticated users can create a new user profile (unless your account is protected), and validate license keys using the
validate-key action. No other endpoints are accessisible to unauthenticated users.
|User
|No
|Yes
|Authenticated users may access certain resource endpoints, but all resources that are returned will be scoped to their user profile, e.g. when a user makes a request to list all licenses, only the licenses which are associated with their user profile will be returned.
|License
|No
|Yes
|Authenticated licenses may perform machine activations and deactivations through activation tokens. They may also validate the license. They cannot perform any other request.
|Product
|Yes
|Yes
|Authenticated products may access resources for their account that are associated with that particular product. All resources that are returned will be scoped to the product, e.g. when a product makes a request to list all licenses, only the licenses which are associated with the product will be returned.
|Support Agent
|Yes
|Yes
|Authenticated support agents may access some resources for their account. They can read the following resources: products, policies, users, licenses, machines. They can update the following resources: licenses, machines. They cannot delete resources.
|Sales Agent
|Yes
|Yes
|Authenticated sales agents may access some resources for their account. They can read the following resources: products, policies, users, licenses, machines. They can create the following resources: policies, licenses, machines. They can update the following resources: policies, licenses, machines. They can delete the following resources: licenses, machines. They cannot delete any other resources.
|Developer
|Yes
|Yes
|Authenticated developers may access all resources for their account, minus account billing information.
|Admin
|Yes
|Yes
|Authenticated admin users may access all resources for their account.