Access to certain resources is dependent upon a token bearer's role. Most of the time you will be authenticating as one of your users, which will allow access to a small subset of resources available to your account. In other cases, as when you are using a server-side integration, you may be authenticating as a product, or even an admin; in these cases, you will have access to a wider range of resources.

Resource attributes and relationships marked with a "protected" badge are only allowed to be specified if the authenticated bearer is an admin of the account, or a product that owns the resource. Attributes and relationships marked with a "read only" badge cannot be modified.

Many resource endpoints are automatically scoped according to the token bearer's role. For example, listing all licenses while authenticated as a product will only list licenses associated with that particular product. Attempting to access resources that the bearer does not have access to will respond with a 403 forbidden error.

Never hard-code authentication tokens within your client-facing product – doing so could leave your product open to major exploitations by allowing a malicious user the ability to fully manage your account's resources. The only time you should be using your admin or product token(s) directly is if you are working with Keygen server-side.

Here's a quick summary of the different authorization roles: