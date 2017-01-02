linkThe product object
Below you will find the various attributes for the product resource, as well as the product resource's relationships.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.namestring
The name of the product.
linkdata.attributes.urlstring
A related URL for the product e.g. the marketing website, company website, etc.
linkdata.attributes.distributionStrategystring, default is
LICENSED
The strategy for distributing releases.
Options
LICENSED: Only licensed users, with a valid license, can access releases and release artifacts. API authentication is required.
OPEN: Anybody can access releases. No API authentication required, so this is a great option for rendering releases on a public downloads page, open source projects, or freemium products.
CLOSED: Only admins can access releases. Download links will need to be generated server-side. API authentication is required.
linkdata.attributes.platformsarray<string>
An array of platforms the product supports.
linkdata.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>
Object containing product metadata.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the product was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the product was last updated.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the product belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.policiescollection
The policies that are associated with the product.
linkdata.relationships.licensescollection
The licenses that are associated with the product.
linkdata.relationships.machinescollection
The machines that are associated with the product.
linkdata.relationships.userscollection
The users that own a license for the product.
linkdata.relationships.tokenscollection
The authentication tokens of the product.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07", "type": "products", "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/products/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07" }, "attributes": { "name": "Example App", "distributionStrategy": "OPEN", "url": "https://example.com", "platforms": [], "metadata": {}, "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "policies": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/products/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/policies" } }, "licenses": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/products/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/licenses" } }, "machines": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/products/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/machines" } }, "users": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/products/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/users" } }, "tokens": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/products/31339351-f7f5-4bdd-8346-5d8399a1ac07/tokens" } } } }}