Response Codes
Our API uses conventional HTTP response codes to indicate the success or
failure of an API request. In general, codes in the
2xx range indicate
success, codes in the
4xx range indicate an error that failed given the
information provided (e.g., a required parameter was omitted, a validation
failed, etc.), and codes in the
5xx range indicate an error with
our servers (these are rare).
|Code
|Status
|Meaning
|
200
|OK
|Everything worked as expected.
|
201
|Created
|The resource was created successfully.
|
202
|Accepted
|The request has been accepted for processing.
|
204
|No Content
|Everything worked as expected, but there was nothing to respond with.
|
303
|See Other
|The request was successful. Follow the
Location header via
GET for more information.
|
307
|Temporary Redirect
|The request was successful. Follow the
Location header and replay the request.
|
400
|Bad Request
|The request was unacceptable, often due to missing or unpermitted parameters.
|
401
|Unauthorized
|No valid API token provided.
|
403
|Forbidden
|The authenticated entity does not have permission to complete the request.
|
404
|Not Found
|The requested resource doesn't exist.
|
409
|Conflict
|The request could not be completed because the resource already exists.
|
422
|Unprocessable Entity
|A validation error occurred on the resource.
|
429
|Too Many Requests
|Too many requests hit the API too quickly. We recommend an exponential backoff of your requests.
|
5xx
|Server Errors
|Something went wrong on our end. (These are rare.)