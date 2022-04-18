linkThe component object
Below you will find the various attributes for the component resource, as well as the component resource's relationships. Components can be used to track and manage a machine's hardware components.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.fingerprintstring
The unique fingerprint of the component, e.g. a motherboard serial number. This can be an arbitrary string, but must be unique within the scope of the machine it belongs to or according to the policy's component uniqueness strategy.
linkdata.attributes.namestring
The human readable-name of the component.
linkdata.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>
Object containing component metadata.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (iso8601)read only
When the component was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (iso8601)read only
When the component was last updated.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the component belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.environmentindividualent onlyThese relationships are only available for accounts on an Ent tier.
The environment that the component belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.productindividual
The product that the component is associated with.
linkdata.relationships.licenseindividual
The license that the component is associated with.
linkdata.relationships.machineindividual
The machine that the component is for.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "cbfe3e6e-9076-4abe-b23a-60ebba3f6d88", "type": "components", "attributes": { "fingerprint": "7FC5BC17B8944F078539BC7F933F63DA", "name": "MOBO", "created": "2022-04-18T16:39:28.410Z", "updated": "2022-04-18T16:39:28.410Z", "metadata": {} }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "<account>" } }, "product": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>/components/cbfe3e6e-9076-4abe-b23a-60ebba3f6d88/product" }, "data": { "type": "products", "id": "e0856109-ad5f-4141-b4ee-01951346f957" } }, "license": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>/components/cbfe3e6e-9076-4abe-b23a-60ebba3f6d88/license" }, "data": { "type": "licenses", "id": "defd49e7-f850-4acb-bb2d-fcd5693f22ce" } }, "machine": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>/components/cbfe3e6e-9076-4abe-b23a-60ebba3f6d88/machine" }, "data": { "type": "machines", "id": "79c95ba5-a7bc-474e-ad1b-af12f7736efd" } } }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/<account>/components/cbfe3e6e-9076-4abe-b23a-60ebba3f6d88" } }}