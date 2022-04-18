linkComponents Beta

Utilizing components, you can manage hardware components for machines. For example, you could fingerprint and track hardware (and even non-hardware) components such as CPU serial number, motherboard serial number, hard-drive ID, GPU GUID, MAC address, or even non-hardware components such as IP address.

This allows you to offer a more sophisticated fingerprinting strategy for machines, where a certain percentage of these components must be valid in order to pass license validation, configuable through the policy's fingerprint matching strategy.

This can help reduce problems related to cloning, e.g. a series of machines all have the same device GUID due to a misconfigured or erroneous cloning procedure, by also checking hardware components in addition to the original device GUID.

It can also reduce superfluous activations due to a more typical machine fingerprint changing due to a machine's underlying hardware being upgraded.