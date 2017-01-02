menu
Keygen provides identity management for your customers, which allows you to authenticate them using an email/password by creating a token. The token can then be used to manage their resources in a client-side environment, e.g. activating machines, creating licenses, etc. In addition, it offers other features such as associating multiple licensing with a single user, a simple password reset flow, etc.

Not a big fan of the whole "license key" system, which requires your users to keep track of and remember long, complicated keys? Then our user identity management might be a great fit for you. It allows your users to authenticate with our API using only an email and password, something they're used to keeping track of. It can not only improve the overall user experience for your product, but it may also decrease your support costs (many of which are historically about forgotten license keys).

linkThe user object

Below you will find the various attributes for the user resource, as well as the user resource's relationships. To modify a relationship, you will need to use the canonical link for the given resource.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.fullName

    stringread only

    The full name of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.firstName

    string

    The first name of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.lastName

    string

    The last name of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.email

    string

    The unique email of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.role

    string

    The role of the user.

    For more in-depth information on user roles, and detailed resource permissions for each role, please see the roles and permissions section.

    Options

    • user: A normal user of one or more of your products. Depending on account settings, they can have permission to manage their own resources, e.g. licenses and machines. They cannot manage other users' resources.
    • support-agent: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with a limited subset of permissions. Support Agents can read most resource data, but cannot create, update or delete resources.
    • sales-agent: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with a limited subset of permissions. Sales Agents can read most resource data, but can only create, update and delete specific resources.
    • developer: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with permission to manage all resources, but they cannot manage account billing.
    • admin: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with permission to manage the entire account.

  • linkdata.attributes.metadata

    object<string, scalar>

    Object containing user metadata.

  • linkdata.attributes.created

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    When the user was created.

  • linkdata.attributes.updated

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    When the user was last updated.

linkRelationships

  • linkdata.relationships.account

    individual

    The account that the user belongs to.

  • linkdata.relationships.products

    collection

    The products that the user is associated with.

  • linkdata.relationships.licenses

    collection

    The licenses that the user owns.

  • linkdata.relationships.machines

    collection

    The machines that the user owns.

  • linkdata.relationships.tokens

    collection

    The authentication tokens of the user.

Example object

{
  "data": {
    "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
    "type": "users",
    "attributes": {
      "fullName": "John Doe",
      "firstName": "John",
      "lastName": "Doe",
      "email": "[email protected]",
      "role": "user",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "products": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/products"
        }
      },
      "licenses": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/licenses"
        }
      },
      "machines": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/machines"
        }
      },
      "tokens": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/tokens"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkCreate a user

Creates a new user resource.

Please note that user resources are shared between products—meaning, when your account has multiple products, your users are signing up for a user profile for all of your products, not just a single product. Your registration verbiage should reflect that. They will be able to login across all of your products with a single user profile, but are licensed per-product.

For example, a user signs up for a "Blizzard" account, not for a "World of Warcraft" account. And with their "Blizzard" account, they will be able to login and buy licenses for "World of Warcraft", "Overwatch", "Starcraft", and for other products which "Blizzard" provides.

linkAuthentication

  • linkNone

    When the account is unprotected, no authentication is required and anybody may create new a user.

  • linkBearer

    required

    When the account is protected, an authentication token with admin privileges or a product token is required.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.firstName

    string, optional

    The first name of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.lastName

    string, optional

    The last name of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.email

    string, required

    The unique email of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.password

    string, required

    The password for the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.role

    string, default isuserprotectedProtected attributes are only available for bearers with an admin or product role.

    The role of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.metadata

    object<string, scalar>, optional

    Object containing user metadata.

linkReturns

A 201 Created response will be returned along with the new user object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users", {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    "data": {
      "type": "users",
      "attributes": {
        "firstName": "John",
        "lastName": "Doe",
        "email": "[email protected]",
        "password": "secret"
      }
    }
  })
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.post(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "data": {
      "type": "users",
      "attributes": {
        "firstName": "John",
        "lastName": "Doe",
        "email": "[email protected]",
        "password": "secret"
      }
    }
  })
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users",
  method: .post,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "data": [
      "type": "users",
      "attributes": [
        "firstName": "John",
        "lastName": "Doe",
        "email": "[email protected]",
        "password": "secret"
      ]
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("users", Method.POST);
 
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
 
request.AddJsonBody(new {
  data = new {
    type = "users",
    attributes = new {
      firstName = "John",
      lastName = "Doe",
      email = "[email protected]",
      password = "secret"
    }
  }
});
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
 
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "data" to mapOf(
    "type" to "users",
    "attributes" to mapOf(
      "firstName" to "John",
      "lastName" to "Doe",
      "email" to "[email protected]",
      "password" to "secret"
    )
  )
))
 
val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
 
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
 
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("data", ofEntries(
    entry("type", "users"),
    entry("attributes", ofEntries(
      entry("firstName", "John"),
      entry("lastName", "Doe"),
      entry("email", "[email protected]"),
      entry("password", "secret")
    ))
  ))
));
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
value attrs;
attrs["firstName"] = value::string("John");
attrs["lastName"] = value::string("Doe");
attrs["email"] = value::string("[email protected]");
attrs["password"] = value::string("secret");
 
value data;
data["type"] = value::string("users");
data["attributes"] = attrs;
 
value body;
body["data"] = data;
 
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/users");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res)
  {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -d '{
        "data": {
          "type": "users",
          "attributes": {
            "firstName": "John",
            "lastName": "Doe",
            "email": "[email protected]",
            "password": "secret"
          }
        }
      }'

Example response / 201 Created

{
  "data": {
    "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
    "type": "users",
    "attributes": {
      "fullName": "John Doe",
      "firstName": "John",
      "lastName": "Doe",
      "email": "[email protected]",
      "role": "user",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "products": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/products"
        }
      },
      "licenses": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/licenses"
        }
      },
      "machines": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/machines"
        }
      },
      "tokens": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/tokens"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkRetrieve a user

Retrieves the details of an existing user.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: either an admin, the user, or a product.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or email of the user to be retrieved.

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with a user object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298", {
  method: "GET",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.get(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  Method.GET
);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298");
req.set_method(methods::GET);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298 \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
    "type": "users",
    "attributes": {
      "fullName": "John Doe",
      "firstName": "John",
      "lastName": "Doe",
      "email": "[email protected]",
      "role": "user",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "products": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/products"
        }
      },
      "licenses": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/licenses"
        }
      },
      "machines": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/machines"
        }
      },
      "tokens": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/tokens"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkUpdate a user

Updates the specified user resource by setting the values of the parameters passed. Any parameters not provided will be left unchanged.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: either an admin, the user, or a product.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) of the user to be updated.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.firstName

    string, optional

    The first name of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.lastName

    string, optional

    The last name of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.email

    string, optional

    The unique email of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.password

    string, optionalprotectedProtected attributes are only available for bearers with an admin or product role.

    The password of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.role

    string, optionalprotectedProtected attributes are only available for bearers with an admin or product role.

    The role of the user.

  • linkdata.attributes.metadata

    object<string, scalar>, optionalprotectedProtected attributes are only available for bearers with an admin or product role.

    Object containing user metadata.

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with the updated user object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298", {
  method: "PATCH",
  headers: {
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    "data": {
      "type": "users",
      "attributes": {
        "metadata": {
          "nickname": "Jack"
        }
      }
    }
  })
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.patch(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "data": {
      "type": "users",
      "attributes": {
        "metadata": {
          "nickname": "Jack"
        }
      }
    }
  })
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  method: .patch,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "data": [
      "type": "users",
      "attributes": [
        "metadata": [
          "nickname": "Jack"
        ]
      ]
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  Method.PATCH
);
 
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
request.AddJsonBody(new {
  data = new {
    type = "users",
    attributes = new {
      metadata = new {
        nickname = "Jack"
      }
    }
  }
});
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
 
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "data" to mapOf(
    "type" to "users",
    "attributes" to mapOf(
      "metadata" to mapOf(
        "nickname" to "Jack"
      )
    )
  )
))
 
val res = Unirest.patch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
 
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
 
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("data", ofEntries(
    entry("type", "users"),
    entry("attributes", ofEntries(
      entry("metadata", ofEntries(
        entry("nickname", "Jack")
      ))
    ))
  ))
));
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.patch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
value metadata;
metadata["nickname"] = value::string("Jack");
 
value attrs;
attrs["metadata"] = metadata;
 
value data;
data["type"] = value::string("users");
data["attributes"] = attrs;
 
value body;
body["data"] = data;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298");
req.set_method(methods::PATCH);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res)
  {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X PATCH https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298 \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
  -d '{
        "data": {
          "type": "users",
          "attributes": {
            "metadata": {
              "nickname": "Jack"
            }
          }
        }
      }'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
    "type": "users",
    "attributes": {
      "fullName": "John Doe",
      "firstName": "John",
      "lastName": "Doe",
      "email": "[email protected]",
      "role": "user",
      "metadata": {
        "nickname": "Jack"
      },
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "products": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/products"
        }
      },
      "licenses": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/licenses"
        }
      },
      "machines": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/machines"
        }
      },
      "tokens": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/tokens"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkDelete a user

Permanently deletes a user. It cannot be undone. This action also immediately deletes any licenses and machines that the user is associated with.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with admin privileges.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) of the user to be deleted.

linkReturns

A 204 No Content response will be returned.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298", {
  method: "DELETE",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
import requests
 
res = requests.delete(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
)
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  method: .delete,
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let status = response.response?.statusCode
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
  Method.DELETE
);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.delete("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.delete("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298");
req.set_method(methods::DELETE);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto status = res.status_code();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X DELETE https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298 \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 204 No Content

No content

linkList all users

Returns a list of users. The users are returned sorted by creation date, with the most recent users appearing first. Resources are automatically scoped to the authenticated bearer e.g. when authenticated as a product, only users of that specific product will be listed.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to view the resources: either an admin or a product.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

linkFilters

  • linklimit

    integer, default is10

    A limit on the number of users to be returned. Limit must be a number between 1 and 100.

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?limit=25

  • linkpage

    object<string, integer>

    Object containing page size and page number. Page size must be a number between 1 and 100

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?page[size]=15&page[number]=2

  • linkactive

    boolean

    The status of the user to filter by. A user is considered active if they have a license associated with their user.

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?active=true

  • linkproduct

    string

    The identifier (UUID) of the product to filter by.

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?product=c6772cd4-c89c-45fa-ab19-395087d79a2d

  • linkroles

    array, default isuser

    Array containing role names to filter by. By default, all non-admin users will be listed i.e. only users with the user role will be displayed. The available user roles can be reviewed here.

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?roles[]=admin&roles[]=user

  • linkmetadata

    object<string, scalar>

    The metadata object to filter by.

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?metadata[customerId]=cust_af9d94bf5ad4

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with a list of user objects.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users{FILTERS}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?limit=15", {
  method: "GET",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.get(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?limit=15",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?limit=15",
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("users", Method.GET);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
request.AddParameter("list", 15);
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .queryString("limit", 15)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .queryString("limit", 15)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
uri_builder uri("/users");
uri.append_query("limit", 15);
 
req.set_request_uri(uri.to_uri());
req.set_method(methods::GET);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users?limit=15 -g \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": [
    {
      "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
      "type": "users",
      "attributes": {
        "fullName": "John Doe",
        "firstName": "John",
        "lastName": "Doe",
        "email": "[email protected]",
        "role": "user",
        "metadata": {},
        "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
        "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "account": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
          },
          "data": {
            "type": "accounts",
            "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
          }
        },
        "products": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/products"
          }
        },
        "licenses": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/licenses"
          }
        },
        "machines": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/machines"
          }
        },
        "tokens": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/tokens"
          }
        }
      }
    },
    
  ]
}

linkUser actions

Actions for the user resource.

linkUpdate password

Action to update the user's password. A user's password can only be updated when authenticated as the given user.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: the user.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or email of the user to be retrieved.

linkMeta

  • linkmeta.oldPassword

    string, required

    The current password for the user.

  • linkmeta.newPassword

    string, required

    The new password for the user.

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with the updated user object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/{ID}/actions/update-password

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/update-password", {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {USER_API_TOKEN}"
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    "meta": {
      "oldPassword": "password123",
      "newPassword": "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
    }
  })
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.post(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/update-password",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {USER_API_TOKEN}"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "meta": {
      "oldPassword": "password123",
      "newPassword": "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
    }
  })
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/update-password",
  method: .post,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "meta": [
      "oldPassword": "password123",
      "newPassword": "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/update-password",
  Method.POST
);
 
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
request.AddJsonBody(new {
  meta = new {
    oldPassword = "password123",
    newPassword = "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
  }
});
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
 
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "meta" to mapOf(
    "oldPassword" to "password123",
    "newPassword" to "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
  )
))
 
val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/update-password")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
 
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
 
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("meta", ofEntries(
    entry("oldPassword", "password123"),
    entry("newPassword", "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]")
  ))
));
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/update-password")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
value meta;
meta["oldPassword"] = value::string("password123");
meta["newPassword"] = value::string("Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]");
 
value body;
body["meta"] = meta;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/update-password");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto status = res.status_code();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/update-password \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \
  -d '{
        "meta": {
          "oldPassword": "password123",
          "newPassword": "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
        }
      }'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
    "type": "users",
    "attributes": {
      "fullName": "John Doe",
      "firstName": "John",
      "lastName": "Doe",
      "email": "[email protected]",
      "role": "user",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "products": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/products"
        }
      },
      "licenses": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/licenses"
        }
      },
      "machines": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/machines"
        }
      },
      "tokens": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/tokens"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkReset password

Fulfill a user's password reset request. Password reset tokens expire 24 hours after requesting the reset.

linkAuthentication

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or email of the user to be retrieved.

linkMeta

  • linkmeta.passwordResetToken

    string, required

    The password reset token emailed to the user.

  • linkmeta.newPassword

    string, required

    The new password for the user.

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with the updated user object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/{ID}/actions/reset-password

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/reset-password", {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    "meta": {
      "passwordResetToken": "a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.a5a154d2f02640fabc8da7e3ca415298.96d846eb5cfa38e7282b8eb406926c23cb38edf73c9e15847ac8760427003f5612c6efb5a9005f162462079af2303b79b84d0e78b1aba4c72a7cef7c984d5fv1",
      "newPassword": "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
    }
  })
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.post(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/reset-password",
  headers={
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  },
  data=json.dumps({
    "meta": {
      "passwordResetToken": "a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.a5a154d2f02640fabc8da7e3ca415298.96d846eb5cfa38e7282b8eb406926c23cb38edf73c9e15847ac8760427003f5612c6efb5a9005f162462079af2303b79b84d0e78b1aba4c72a7cef7c984d5fv1",
      "newPassword": "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
    }
  })
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/reset-password",
  method: .post,
  headers: [
    "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
  ],
  parameters: [
    "meta": [
      "passwordResetToken": "a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.a5a154d2f02640fabc8da7e3ca415298.96d846eb5cfa38e7282b8eb406926c23cb38edf73c9e15847ac8760427003f5612c6efb5a9005f162462079af2303b79b84d0e78b1aba4c72a7cef7c984d5fv1",
      "newPassword": "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
    ]
  ],
  encoding: JSONEncoding.default
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/reset-password",
  Method.POST
);
 
request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
 
request.AddJsonBody(new {
  meta = new {
    passwordResetToken = "a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.a5a154d2f02640fabc8da7e3ca415298.96d846eb5cfa38e7282b8eb406926c23cb38edf73c9e15847ac8760427003f5612c6efb5a9005f162462079af2303b79b84d0e78b1aba4c72a7cef7c984d5fv1",
    newPassword = "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
  }
});
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
import org.json.*
 
val body = JSONObject(mapOf(
  "meta" to mapOf(
    "passwordResetToken" to "a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.a5a154d2f02640fabc8da7e3ca415298.96d846eb5cfa38e7282b8eb406926c23cb38edf73c9e15847ac8760427003f5612c6efb5a9005f162462079af2303b79b84d0e78b1aba4c72a7cef7c984d5fv1",
    "newPassword" to "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
  )
))
 
val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/reset-password")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
import org.json.*;
 
import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;
import static java.util.Map.entry;
 
JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(
  entry("meta", ofEntries(
    entry("passwordResetToken", "a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.a5a154d2f02640fabc8da7e3ca415298.96d846eb5cfa38e7282b8eb406926c23cb38edf73c9e15847ac8760427003f5612c6efb5a9005f162462079af2303b79b84d0e78b1aba4c72a7cef7c984d5fv1"),
    entry("newPassword", "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]")
  ))
));
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/reset-password")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .body(body)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace web::json;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
value meta;
meta["passwordResetToken"] = value::string("a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.a5a154d2f02640fabc8da7e3ca415298.96d846eb5cfa38e7282b8eb406926c23cb38edf73c9e15847ac8760427003f5612c6efb5a9005f162462079af2303b79b84d0e78b1aba4c72a7cef7c984d5fv1");
meta["newPassword"] = value::string("Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]");
 
value body;
body["meta"] = meta;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/reset-password");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
req.set_body(body.serialize());
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto status = res.status_code();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/actions/reset-password \
  -H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -d '{
        "meta": {
          "passwordResetToken": "a9f93c31b41642248db99fc04f4e8482.a5a154d2f02640fabc8da7e3ca415298.96d846eb5cfa38e7282b8eb406926c23cb38edf73c9e15847ac8760427003f5612c6efb5a9005f162462079af2303b79b84d0e78b1aba4c72a7cef7c984d5fv1",
          "newPassword": "Ep66YCGTD*kc=4AFotPf;[email protected]"
        }
      }'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",
    "type": "users",
    "attributes": {
      "fullName": "John Doe",
      "firstName": "John",
      "lastName": "Doe",
      "email": "[email protected]",
      "role": "user",
      "metadata": {},
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "products": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/products"
        }
      },
      "licenses": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/licenses"
        }
      },
      "machines": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/machines"
        }
      },
      "tokens": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/tokens"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}