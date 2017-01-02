linkUsers

Keygen provides identity management for your customers, which allows you to authenticate them using an email/password by creating a token. The token can then be used to manage their resources in a client-side environment, e.g. activating machines, creating licenses, etc. In addition, it offers other features such as associating multiple licensing with a single user, a simple password reset flow, etc.

Not a big fan of the whole "license key" system, which requires your users to keep track of and remember long, complicated keys? Then our user identity management might be a great fit for you. It allows your users to authenticate with our API using only an email and password, something they're used to keeping track of. It can not only improve the overall user experience for your product, but it may also decrease your support costs (many of which are historically about forgotten license keys).