linkThe user object
Below you will find the various attributes for the user resource, as well as the user resource's relationships. To modify a relationship, you will need to use the canonical link for the given resource.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.fullNamestringread only
The full name of the user.
linkdata.attributes.firstNamestring
The first name of the user.
linkdata.attributes.lastNamestring
The last name of the user.
linkdata.attributes.emailstring
The unique email of the user.
linkdata.attributes.rolestring
The role of the user.For more in-depth information on user roles, and detailed resource permissions for each role, please see the roles and permissions section.
Options
user: A normal user of one or more of your products. Depending on account settings, they can have permission to manage their own resources, e.g. licenses and machines. They cannot manage other users' resources.
support-agent: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with a limited subset of permissions. Support Agents can read most resource data, but cannot create, update or delete resources.
sales-agent: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with a limited subset of permissions. Sales Agents can read most resource data, but can only create, update and delete specific resources.
developer: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with permission to manage all resources, but they cannot manage account billing.
admin: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with permission to manage the entire account.
linkdata.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>
Object containing user metadata.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the user was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the user was last updated.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the user belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.productscollection
The products that the user is associated with.
linkdata.relationships.licensescollection
The licenses that the user owns.
linkdata.relationships.machinescollection
The machines that the user owns.
linkdata.relationships.tokenscollection
The authentication tokens of the user.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298", "type": "users", "attributes": { "fullName": "John Doe", "firstName": "John", "lastName": "Doe", "email": "[email protected]", "role": "user", "metadata": {}, "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "products": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/products" } }, "licenses": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/licenses" } }, "machines": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/machines" } }, "tokens": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298/tokens" } } } }}