Many resources including products, users, licenses, machines and policies have a metadata attribute. You can use this attribute to attach key-value data to the given resource.

Metadata is useful for storing additional, structured information on an object. As an example, you could store your user's zipcode, their id within your own database (if applicable), or their Stripe customer_id for billing purposes.

Since the metadata attribute is simply a key-value store (object), all write operations will overwrite the entire object, so be sure to merge existing data on your end when performing updates.

Do not attach sensitive billing information directly to resources using the metadata attribute. Doing so is a violation of our terms of use. If you're using Stripe, you need only attach their Stripe customer_id , or a temporary secure representation of a card (such as a stripe_token ), which can then be used to look up their information server-side when required. If you're using Stripe, you need only attach their Stripe, or a temporary secure representation of a card (such as a), which can then be used to look up their information server-side when required.

You may specify up to 64 metadata keys, with key names up to 256 characters in length and with values up to 512 characters in length.

Key Transformation

Please note: all keys will be transformed into lower camelcase ( exampleKey ), so we recommend using lower camelcase when possible. For example, example_key will be transformed into exampleKey , ExampleKey will also be transformed into exampleKey , etc.

Example Use Cases

