Many resources including products, users, licenses,
machines and policies have a
metadata attribute.
You can use this attribute to attach key-value data to the given resource.
Metadata is useful for storing additional, structured information on an
object. As an example, you could store your user's zipcode, their
id
within your own database (if applicable), or their Stripe
customer_id
for billing purposes.
Since the
metadata attribute is simply a key-value store (object), all write
operations will overwrite the entire object, so be sure to merge
existing data on your end when performing updates.
metadata
attribute. Doing so is a violation of our terms of use. If you're using
Stripe, you need only attach their Stripe
customer_id, or a temporary secure
representation of a card (such as a
stripe_token), which can then be used to
look up their information server-side when required.
You may specify up to 64
metadata keys, with key names up to 256 characters in
length and with values up to 512 characters in length.
Key Transformation
Please note: all keys will be transformed into lower camelcase (
exampleKey),
so we recommend using lower camelcase when possible. For example,
example_key
will be transformed into
exampleKey,
ExampleKey will also be transformed
into
exampleKey, etc.
Example Use Cases
Here's a few example
metadata use cases:
|Use Case
|Link IDs
|Attach your system's unique IDs to a Keygen object, for easy lookups. For example, add an order number for a license, Stripe customer and subscription IDs, or the customer's user ID in your system.
|License entitlements
|Store information about what features or actions a license is allowed to perform.
|Customer details
|Annotate a user by storing additional details such as company name for later use.
Example request
const fetch = require("node-fetch")const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298", {method: "PATCH",headers: {"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json","Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"},body: JSON.stringify({"data": {"type": "licenses","attributes": {"metadata": {"customerId": "cust_a7e3ca415298f0","isPro": true}}}})})const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requestsimport jsonres = requests.patch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",headers={"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json","Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"},data=json.dumps({"data": {"type": "licenses","attributes": {"metadata": {"customerId": "cust_a7e3ca415298f0","isPro": true}}}})).json()
import SwiftyJSONimport AlamofireAlamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",method: .patch,headers: ["Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json","Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"],parameters: ["data": ["type": "licenses","attributes": ["metadata": ["customerId": "cust_a7e3ca415298f0","isPro": true]]]],encoding: JSONEncoding.default).responseJSON { response inlet json = JSON(data: response.data!)}
using RestSharp;var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");var request = new RestRequest("licenses/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298",Method.PATCH);request.AddHeader("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");request.AddJsonBody(new {data = new {type = "licenses",attributes = new {metadata = new {customerEmail = "[email protected]",customerId = "cust_a7e3ca415298f0",isPro = true}}}});var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*import com.mashape.unirest.http.*import org.json.*val body = JSONObject(mapOf("data" to mapOf("type" to "licenses","attributes" to mapOf("metadata" to mapOf("customerEmail" to "[email protected]","customerId" to "cust_a7e3ca415298f0","isPro" to true)))))val res = Unirest.patch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298").header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}").header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").body(body).asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;import org.json.*;import static java.util.Map.ofEntries;import static java.util.Map.entry;JSONObject body = new JSONObject(ofEntries(entry("data", ofEntries(entry("type", "licenses"),entry("attributes", ofEntries(entry("metadata", ofEntries(entry("customerEmail", "[email protected]"),entry("customerId", "cust_a7e3ca415298f0"),entry("isPro", true)))))))));HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.patch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298").header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}").header("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").body(body).asJson();
#include <iostream>#include <string>#include <cpprest/http_client.h>#include <cpprest/filestream.h>using namespace std;using namespace web;using namespace web::http;using namespace web::http::client;using namespace web::json;using namespace utility;http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");http_request req;value metadata;metadata["customerEmail"] = value::string("[email protected]");metadata["customerId"] = "cust_a7e3ca415298f0";metadata["isPro"] = true;value attrs;attrs["metadata"] = metadata;value data;data["type"] = value::string("licenses");data["attributes"] = attrs;value body;body["data"] = data;req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");req.headers().add("Content-Type", "application/vnd.api+json");req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");req.set_request_uri("/licenses/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298");req.set_method(methods::PATCH);req.set_body(body.serialize());client.request(req).then([](http_response res){auto data = res.extract_json().get();}).wait();
curl -X PATCH https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/licenses/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298 \-H 'Content-Type: application/vnd.api+json' \-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \-H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}' \-d '{"data": {"type": "licenses","attributes": {"metadata": {"customerId": "cust_a7e3ca415298f0","isPro": true}}}}'