linkThe token object
Keygen authenticates your API requests using tokens. Below you will find
the various attributes for the token resource, as well as the token resource's
relationships. The actual
token string is hashed before being stored in our
databases, thus is only available directly after generating/regenerating a token.
Tokens with an expiry will automatically be deleted 90 days after their expiry,
unless renewed.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.kindstringread only
The kind of token, based on its bearer.
Options
activation-token: An activation token with permission to activate and deactivate the machines for a given license.
product-token: An internal administrative token with permission to manage the entire product and its resources, usually for server-side use.
user-token: A normal user of one or more of your products, with limited permission to manage their own resources.
support-token: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with a limited subset of permissions.
sales-token: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with a limited subset of permissions.
developer-token: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with permission to manage most resources.
admin-token: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with permission to manage the entire account.
linkdata.attributes.tokenstringread only
The raw token of the token. This attribute is only available to read directly after token generation. This is the value you will use to authenticate with when sending requests to our API.
linkdata.attributes.expirytimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
The timestamp for when the token expires. Requests using an expired token will be rejected.
linkdata.attributes.maxActivationsinteger
The maximum amount of machine activations this token may perform. This attribute is only applicable to activation tokens.
linkdata.attributes.activationsintegerread only
The number of machine activations that have been performed by this token. This attribute is only applicable to activation tokens.
linkdata.attributes.maxDeactivationsinteger
The maximum amount of machine deactivations this token may perform. This attribute is only applicable to activation tokens.
linkdata.attributes.deactivationsintegerread only
The number of machine deactivations that have been performed by this token. This attribute is only applicable to activation tokens.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the token was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the token was last updated.
linkRelationships
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa", "type": "tokens", "attributes": { "kind": "user-token", "token": "user-57c1cdc2a084f0ebd46850e5742b1f0bca47d1ca5f5262f6c5969fec8dbd530dv3", "expiry": "2022-03-15T19:27:50.440Z", "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "bearer": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298" }, "data": { "type": "users", "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298" } } } }}