linkTokens

linkThe token object

Keygen authenticates your API requests using tokens. Below you will find the various attributes for the token resource, as well as the token resource's relationships. The actual token string is hashed before being stored in our databases, thus is only available directly after generating/regenerating a token. Tokens with an expiry will automatically be deleted 90 days after their expiry, unless renewed.

Admin and product tokens should not be included in any client-facing code, as they offer full access to all of your account's resources. You can authenticate as one of your users or use an activation token to perform client-side machine activations. Admin and product tokens should only be used server-side.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.kind

    stringread only

    The kind of token, based on its bearer.

    Options

    • activation-token: An activation token with permission to activate and deactivate the machines for a given license.
    • product-token: An internal administrative token with permission to manage the entire product and its resources, usually for server-side use.
    • user-token: A normal user of one or more of your products, with limited permission to manage their own resources.
    • support-token: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with a limited subset of permissions.
    • sales-token: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with a limited subset of permissions.
    • developer-token: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with permission to manage most resources.
    • admin-token: An internal administrative user of your Keygen account, with permission to manage the entire account.

  • linkdata.attributes.token

    stringread only

    The raw token of the token. This attribute is only available to read directly after token generation. This is the value you will use to authenticate with when sending requests to our API.

  • linkdata.attributes.expiry

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    The timestamp for when the token expires. Requests using an expired token will be rejected.

  • linkdata.attributes.maxActivations

    integer

    The maximum amount of machine activations this token may perform. This attribute is only applicable to activation tokens.

  • linkdata.attributes.activations

    integerread only

    The number of machine activations that have been performed by this token. This attribute is only applicable to activation tokens.

  • linkdata.attributes.maxDeactivations

    integer

    The maximum amount of machine deactivations this token may perform. This attribute is only applicable to activation tokens.

  • linkdata.attributes.deactivations

    integerread only

    The number of machine deactivations that have been performed by this token. This attribute is only applicable to activation tokens.

  • linkdata.attributes.created

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    When the token was created.

  • linkdata.attributes.updated

    timestamp (ISO8601 format)read only

    When the token was last updated.

linkRelationships

  • linkdata.relationships.account

    individual

    The account that the token belongs to.

  • linkdata.relationships.bearer

    individual

    The bearer of the token.

Example object

{
  "data": {
    "id": "6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
    "type": "tokens",
    "attributes": {
      "kind": "user-token",
      "token": "user-57c1cdc2a084f0ebd46850e5742b1f0bca47d1ca5f5262f6c5969fec8dbd530dv3",
      "expiry": "2022-03-15T19:27:50.440Z",
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "bearer": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "users",
          "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkGenerate a token

Generate a new token resource for a user. To generate a token for a product, see the product token relationship. To generate an activation token, see the license token relationship. By default, user tokens expire in 2 weeks, and admin tokens do not expire. A custom expiry may be provided in the token generate request.

Keygen does not store your tokens for security reasons. After a token is generated, it cannot be recovered if lost. The token will need to be regenerated if lost, or a new token created.

Admin and product tokens should not be included in any client-facing code, as they offer full access to all of your account's resources. You can authenticate as one of your users or use an activation token to perform client-side machine activations. Admin and product tokens should only be used server-side.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBasic

    required

    The email and password of the user. Credentials MUST use a colon (i.e. ":") to separate the email and password (i.e. "EMAIL:PASSWORD"), and those credentials MUST then be base64 encoded.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

linkAttributes

  • linkdata.attributes.expiry

    timestamp (ISO8601 format), optional

    The timestamp for when the token expires. Requests using an expired token will be rejected.

linkReturns

A 201 Created response will be returned along with the new token object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const credentials = new Buffer("{EMAIL}:{PASSWORD}").toString("base64")
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens", {
  method: "POST",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": `Basic ${credentials}`
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.post(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens",
  headers={ "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json" },
  auth=("{EMAIL}", "{PASSWORD}")
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
let credentials = Data("{EMAIL}:{PASSWORD}".utf8).base64EncodedString()
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens",
  method: .post,
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Basic \(credentials)"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
using System;
using System.Text;
 
var credentials = Convert.ToBase64String(Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes("{EMAIL}:{PASSWORD}"));
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("tokens", Method.POST);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", $"Basic {credentials}");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .basicAuth("{EMAIL}", "{PASSWORD}")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .basicAuth("{EMAIL}", "{PASSWORD}")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client_config config;
credentials cred("{EMAIL}", "{PASSWORD}");
config.set_credentials(cred);
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}", config);
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/tokens");
req.set_method(methods::POST);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res)
  {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -u "{EMAIL}:{PASSWORD}"

Example response / 201 Created

{
  "data": {
    "id": "6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
    "type": "tokens",
    "attributes": {
      "kind": "user-token",
      "token": "user-f4869386e3b6b39d1f42949131f97a39b42f9a74c553ba7244bbed9d1f79f106v3",
      "expiry": "2022-03-15T19:27:50.440Z",
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "bearer": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "users",
          "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkRetrieve a token

Retrieves the details of an existing token.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to view the resource: either an admin or the token owner.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) of the token to be retrieved.

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with a token object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa", {
  method: "GET",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.get(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  Method.GET
);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa");
req.set_method(methods::GET);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
    "type": "tokens",
    "attributes": {
      "kind": "admin-token",
      "expiry": "2022-03-15T19:27:50.440Z",
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "bearer": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "users",
          "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkRegenerate a token

Regenerate an existing token resource. This will replace the token attribute with a new secure token, and extend the token's expiry by 2 weeks from the current time.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: either an admin or the token owner.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, optional

    The identifier (UUID) of the token to be regenerated. If ommited, the token used to authenticate will be regenerated.

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with the regenerated token object.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa", {
  method: "PUT",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.put(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  method: .put,
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  Method.PUT
);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.put("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.put("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa");
req.set_method(methods::PUT);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X PUT https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": {
    "id": "6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
    "type": "tokens",
    "attributes": {
      "kind": "user-token",
      "token": "user-72abcf7e9bce107df746fab6751f875aad7801d8edc7b9b9afb2f97ee53b59e7v3",
      "expiry": "2022-03-15T19:27:50.440Z",
      "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
      "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
    },
    "relationships": {
      "account": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "accounts",
          "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
        }
      },
      "bearer": {
        "links": {
          "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
        },
        "data": {
          "type": "users",
          "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

linkRevoke a token

Permanently revokes a token. It cannot be undone. This action also immediately invalidates all sessions using the given token.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to manage the resource: either an admin or the token owner.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

  • link:id

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) of the token to be revoked.

linkReturns

A 204 No Content response will be returned.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/{ID}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa", {
  method: "DELETE",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
import requests
 
res = requests.delete(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
)
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  method: .delete,
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let status = response.response?.statusCode
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest(
  "tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
  Method.DELETE
);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.delete("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.delete("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
req.set_request_uri("/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa");
req.set_method(methods::DELETE);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto status = res.status_code();
  })
  .wait();
curl -X DELETE https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 204 No Content

No content

linkList all tokens

Returns a list of tokens. The tokens are returned sorted by creation date, with the most recent tokens appearing first. Resources are automatically scoped to the authenticated bearer e.g. when authenticated as a product, only tokens that belong to the specific product will be listed.

linkAuthentication

  • linkBearer

    required

    An authentication token with privileges to view the resources.

linkURL Parameters

  • link:account

    string, required

    The identifier (UUID) or slug of your Keygen account.

linkFilters

  • linklimit

    integer, default is10

    A limit on the number of tokens to be returned. Limit must be a number between 1 and 100.

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens?limit=25

  • linkpage

    object<string, integer>

    Object containing page size and page number. Page size must be a number between 1 and 100

    https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens?page[size]=15&page[number]=2

linkReturns

A 200 OK response will be returned along with a list of token objects.

Upon error, an errors object will be returned along with an HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the data property will not be included.

Definition

https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens{FILTERS}

Example request

const fetch = require("node-fetch")
 
const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens?limit=15", {
  method: "GET",
  headers: {
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
})
 
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requests
import json
 
res = requests.get(
  "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens?limit=15",
  headers={
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  }
).json()
import SwiftyJSON
import Alamofire
 
Alamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens?limit=15",
  headers: [
    "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json",
    "Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"
  ]
).responseJSON { response in
  let json = JSON(data: response.data!)
}
using RestSharp;
 
var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
var request = new RestRequest("tokens", Method.GET);
 
request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");
request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
 
request.AddParameter("limit", 15);
 
var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*
 
val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .queryString("limit", 15)
  .asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;
import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;
 
HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens")
  .header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}")
  .header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json")
  .queryString("limit", 15)
  .asJson();
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <cpprest/http_client.h>
#include <cpprest/filestream.h>
 
using namespace std;
using namespace web;
using namespace web::http;
using namespace web::http::client;
using namespace utility;
 
http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");
http_request req;
 
req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");
req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");
 
uri_builder uri("/tokens");
uri.append_query("limit", 15);
 
req.set_request_uri(uri.to_uri());
req.set_method(methods::GET);
 
client.request(req)
  .then([](http_response res) {
    auto data = res.extract_json().get();
  })
  .wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens?limit=15 -g \
  -H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'

Example response / 200 OK

{
  "data": [
    {
      "id": "6a7562be-b302-43d2-a550-30d6026247aa",
      "type": "tokens",
      "attributes": {
        "kind": "admin-token",
        "expiry": "2022-03-15T19:27:50.440Z",
        "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z",
        "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z"
      },
      "relationships": {
        "account": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}"
          },
          "data": {
            "type": "accounts",
            "id": "{ACCOUNT}"
          }
        },
        "bearer": {
          "links": {
            "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
          },
          "data": {
            "type": "users",
            "id": "a5a154d2-f026-40fa-bc8d-a7e3ca415298"
          }
        }
      }
    },
    
  ]
}