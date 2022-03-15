linkThe token object

Keygen authenticates your API requests using tokens. Below you will find the various attributes for the token resource, as well as the token resource's relationships. The actual token string is hashed before being stored in our databases, thus is only available directly after generating/regenerating a token. Tokens with an expiry will automatically be deleted 90 days after their expiry, unless renewed.

Admin and product tokens should not be included in any client-facing code, as they offer full access to all of your account's resources. You can authenticate as one of your users or use an activation token to perform client-side machine activations. Admin and product tokens should only be used server-side.