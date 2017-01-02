linkWebhooks

Webhook events are dispatched using POST requests to an account's webhook endpoints. Events usually get sent quickly, but sometimes there can be a small delay. If you experience a delay longer than 1 hour for the initial event, please contact us.

Webhooks are asynchronous events. We do our best to always send them in a timely manner, but we DO NOT recommend relying on webhooks for events that are time-sensitive e.g., waiting on a webhook to finish processing a web request.

To verify that a webhook event originated from us, you can retrieve the event directly via the API, or use signature verification.