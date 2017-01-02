linkEvent Types
The following events are dispatched to all endpoints with a POST request containing an event object.
account.plan do
not trigger the parent's
update event. In addition, resource deletion
e.g.
policy.deleted or
user.deleted events will not trigger "cascading"
deletion events on dependent associations.
|Event
|Trigger
|Payload
|
account.updated
|When your account is updated
|The updated account object
|
account.subscription.paused
|When your account's subscription is paused
|The updated account object
|
account.subscription.resumed
|When your account's subscription is resumed
|The updated account object
|
account.subscription.canceled
|When your account's subscription is canceled
|The updated account object
|
account.subscription.renewed
|When your account's subscription is renewed
|The updated account object
|
account.plan.updated
|When your account's plan is updated
|The updated plan object
|
account.billing.updated
|When your account's billing is updated
|The updated billing object
|
user.created
|When a user is created
|The user object
|
user.updated
|When a user is updated
|The updated user object
|
user.deleted
|When a user is deleted
|The deleted user object
|
user.password-reset
|When a user requests a password reset
|The user object and reset token
|
product.created
|When a product is created
|The product object
|
product.updated
|When a product is updated
|The updated product object
|
product.deleted
|When a product is deleted
|The deleted product object
|
policy.created
|When a policy is created
|The policy object
|
policy.updated
|When a policy is updated
|The updated policy object
|
policy.deleted
|When a policy is deleted
|The deleted policy object
|
policy.pool.popped
|When a key is popped from a pool
|The popped key object
|
policy.entitlements.attached
|When entitlements are attached to a policy
|The attached entitlement objects
|
policy.entitlements.detached
|When entitlements are detached from a policy
|The detached entitlement objects
|
license.created
|When a license is created
|The license object
|
license.updated
|When a license is updated
|The updated license object
|
license.deleted
|When a license is deleted
|The deleted license object
|
license.expiring-soon
|When a license is expiring within the next 3 days
Note: Up to 1 event will be sent every day until expiration
|The expiring license object
|
license.expired
|When a license has expired
|The expired license object
|
license.checked-in
|When a license is checked in
|The checked in license object
|
license.check-in-required-soon
|When a license requires a check-in within the next 3 days
Note: Up to 1 event will be sent every day until overdue
|The license object
|
license.check-in-overdue
|When a license is overdue for check-in
|The overdue license object
|
license.validation.succeeded
|When a license validation succeeds
|The validated license object
|
license.validation.failed
|When a license validation fails
|The validated license object
|
license.usage.incremented
|When a license's usage is incremented
|The used license object
|
license.usage.decremented
|When a license's usage is decremented
|The used license object
|
license.usage.reset
|When a license's usage is reset
|The reset license object
|
license.renewed
|When a license is renewed
|The renewed license object
|
license.revoked
|When a license is revoked
|The revoked license object
|
license.suspended
|When a license is suspended
|The suspended license object
|
license.reinstated
|When a license is reinstated
|The reinstated license object
|
license.policy.updated
|When a license's policy relationship has been changed
|The license object
|
license.user.updated
|When a license's user relationship has been changed
|The license object
|
license.entitlements.attached
|When entitlements are attached to a license
|The attached entitlement objects
|
license.entitlements.detached
|When entitlements are detached from a license
|The detached entitlement objects
|
machine.created
|When a machine is created
|The machine object
|
machine.updated
|When a machine is updated
|The updated machine object
|
machine.deleted
|When a machine is deleted
|The deleted machine object
|
machine.heartbeat.ping
|When a machine heartbeat ping is received
|The pinged machine object
|
machine.heartbeat.pong
|When a machine heartbeat monitor determines the machine is still alive (i.e. it received a ping within the heartbeat window)
|The pinged machine object
|
machine.heartbeat.dead
|When a machine heartbeat monitor determines the machine is dead (i.e. it received no ping within the heartbeat window)
|The dead machine object
|
machine.heartbeat.reset
|When a machine heartbeat is reset
|The reset machine object
|
machine.proofs.generated
|When a machine offline proof is generated
|The machine object and the proof
|
|
key.created
|When a key is created
|The key object
|
key.updated
|When a key is updated
|The updated key object
|
key.deleted
|When a key is deleted
|The deleted key object
|
token.generated
|When a token is generated
|The generated token object
|
token.regenerated
|When a token is regenerated
|The regenerated token object
|
token.revoked
|When a token is revoked
|The revoked token object
|
second-factor.created
|When a second factor is created
|The second factor object
|
second-factor.enabled
|When a second factor is enabled
|The enabled second factor object
|
second-factor.disabled
|When a second factor is disabled
|The disabled second factor object
|
second-factor.deleted
|When a second factor is deleted
|The deleted second factor object
|
entitlement.created
|When an entitlement is created
|The entitlement object
|
entitlement.updated
|When an entitlement is updated
|The updated entitlement object
|
entitlement.deleted
|When an entitlement is deleted
|The deleted entitlement object
|
release.created
|When a release is created
|The created release object
|
release.updated
|When a release is updated
|The updated release object
|
release.replaced
|When a release is replaced via an upsert
|The replaced release object
|
release.deleted
|When a release is deleted
|The deleted release object
|
release.downloaded
|When a release artifact is downloaded
|The release artifact object
|
release.upgraded
|When a release artifact is upgraded
|The release artifact object
|
release.uploaded
|When a release artifact is uploaded
|The release artifact object
|
release.yanked
|When a release artifact is yanked
|The release object
|
release.constraints.attached
|When constraints are attached to a release
|The attached constraint objects
|
release.constraints.detached
|When constraints are detached from a release
|The detached constraint objects
Example webhook handler using Node and Express
const bodyParser = require("body-parser")const express = require("express")const app = express() app.use(bodyParser.json({ type: "application/vnd.api+json" }))app.use(bodyParser.json({ type: "application/json" })) app.post("/my/webhook/url", async (req, res) => { const { data } = req.body if (!data) { return res.sendStatus(400) } // TODO: Verify webhook's signature (https://keygen.sh/docs/api/signatures/) switch (data.attributes.event) { case "user.password-reset": const reset = JSON.parse(data.attributes.payload) const { passwordResetToken } = reset.meta // … email the password reset token to the user for fulfillment break case "user.created": const user = JSON.parse(data.attributes.payload) // … do something when a user is created e.g. create a Stripe customer break case "license.created": const license = JSON.parse(data.attributes.payload) // … do something when a license is created e.g. charge a user break } // Let Keygen know the event was received successfully res.sendStatus(200)}) const server = app.listen(8080, 'localhost', () => { const { address, port } = server.address() console.log(`Listening at http://${address}:${port}`)})