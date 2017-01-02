linkExample scenario
When a user creates a new license, you would want to make sure that the
license.created webhook event that you're listening for would only be
acted upon once, regardless of how many times you retry the event,
to guarantee you only charge your user for a single license.
You can accomplish this by logging the idempotency token (to a database, for example, Redis) and ignoring future webhook events that come through with an identical token, signaling a retried event.
Example resource
A failed webhook event resource.
{ "data": { "id": "2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883", "type": "webhook-events", "meta": { "idempotencyToken": "e8e0fbb598e8bcfd0e94ceb79199edc79e6ab53f4a4bbb32d7aede7964e7c3v2", }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883" }, "attributes": { "endpoint": "https://example.com/webhooks", "payload": "{\"data\":{…}}", "event": "license.created", "status": "failed", "lastResponseCode": 500, "lastResponseBody": "Internal Server Error", "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } } } }}
Example request
Retry the above failed webhook event resource.
const fetch = require("node-fetch")const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883/actions/retry", {method: "POST",headers: {"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"}})const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requestsimport jsonres = requests.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883/actions/retry",headers={"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"}).json()
import SwiftyJSONimport AlamofireAlamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883/actions/retry",method: .post,headers: ["Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"]).responseJSON { response inlet json = JSON(data: response.data!)}
using RestSharp;var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");var request = new RestRequest("webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883/actions/retry",Method.POST);request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*import com.mashape.unirest.http.*val res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883/actions/retry").header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.post("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883/actions/retry").header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").asJson();
#include <iostream>#include <string>#include <cpprest/http_client.h>#include <cpprest/filestream.h>using namespace std;using namespace web;using namespace web::http;using namespace web::http::client;using namespace utility;http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");http_request req;req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");req.set_request_uri("/webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883/actions/retry");req.set_method(methods::POST);client.request(req).then([](http_response res) {auto data = res.extract_json().get();}).wait();
curl -X POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/webhook-events/2bc99fe1-f315-4877-ac5f-542240c4e883/actions/retry \-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \-H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'
Example response
Notice that it's a new resource, yet the idempotency token matches the original event.
{ "data": { "id": "1bda5fd5-6d82-49f5-b5b8-71bb432a32bb", "type": "webhook-events", "meta": { "idempotencyToken": "e8e0fbb598e8bcfd0e94ceb79199edc79e6ab53f4a4bbb32d7aede7964e7c3v2", }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/webhook-events/1bda5fd5-6d82-49f5-b5b8-71bb432a32bb" }, "attributes": { "endpoint": "https://example.com/webhooks", "payload": "{\"data\":{…}}", "event": "license.created", "status": "queued", "lastResponseCode": null, "lastResponseBody": null, "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } } } }}