When a user creates a new license, you would want to make sure that the license.created webhook event that you're listening for would only be acted upon once, regardless of how many times you retry the event, to guarantee you only charge your user for a single license.

You can accomplish this by logging the idempotency token (to a database, for example, Redis) and ignoring future webhook events that come through with an identical token, signaling a retried event.

Although retrying a webhook event creates a new resource, the idempotency token will stay the same throughout the event's lifetime.