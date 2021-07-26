linkThe release artifact object
Below you will find the various attributes for the release artifact resource.
Artifacts can be downloaded according to the following rules:
- Licenses: can access artifacts for their product, given the artifact was created
prior to the license's
expiry(if the license has an expiry), and that the license fulfills all of the release's entitlement contraints. This is typically known as a "Perpetual Fallback License."
- Users: can access artifacts for their products, given the user has one or more associated licenses which fulfill the license requirements above.
- Products: can access any artifact for their product.
- Admins: can access any artifact for their account.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.keystringread only
The machine-readable key of the artifact. This will match the release's filename.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the artifact was uploaded.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the artifact was last updated.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "ddc77e3f-808d-4344-9926-e885f4a8aa3c", "type": "artifacts", "attributes": { "key": "Product-1-0-0.zip", "created": "2021-07-26T14:38:43.571Z", "updated": "2021-07-26T14:40:26.424Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "product": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/products/652da162-cd35-4814-bd28-910a0df0dfad" }, "data": { "type": "products", "id": "652da162-cd35-4814-bd28-910a0df0dfad" } }, "release": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/releases/30c64dcd-a74d-4f0d-8479-8745172a4817" }, "data": { "type": "releases", "id": "30c64dcd-a74d-4f0d-8479-8745172a4817" } } }, "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/releases/30c64dcd-a74d-4f0d-8479-8745172a4817/artifact", "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/artifacts/ddc77e3f-808d-4344-9926-e885f4a8aa3c" } }}