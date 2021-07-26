linkRelease artifacts

An artifact represents an uploaded file for a release. Release artifacts are automatically populated by the current releases. The below endpoints are read-only. To download a release, request the artifact and follow the 303 See Other HTTP redirect.

You may retrieve release artifacts by filename, as an alternative to retrieving by artifact ID. This access pattern may be useful for certain auto-update engines such as electron-builder , which expects to be able to access artifacts by filename, e.g. latest-mac.yml .