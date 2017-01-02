linkWho Am I?
Retrieves the details of the currently authenticated bearer i.e. the resource who the current API token belongs to. Utilize this to determine who the current user is, what token they used, to retrieve information on who made the API request.
linkReturns
A
200 OK response will be returned along with the token bearer, as well
as the current token used for the request within the included data.
Upon error, an
errors object will be returned along with an
HTTP status code indicating the type of error. When an error occurs, the
data property will not be included.
Definition
https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/me
Example request
const fetch = require("node-fetch")const response = await fetch("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/me", {method: "GET",headers: {"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"}})const { data, errors } = await response.json()
import requestsimport jsonres = requests.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/me",headers={"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"}).json()
import SwiftyJSONimport AlamofireAlamofire.request("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/me",headers: ["Accept": "application/vnd.api+json","Authorization": "Bearer {TOKEN}"]).responseJSON { response inlet json = JSON(data: response.data!)}
using RestSharp;var client = new RestClient("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");var request = new RestRequest("me", Method.GET);request.AddHeader("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json");request.AddHeader("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");var response = client.Execute(request);
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*import com.mashape.unirest.http.*val res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/me").header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").asJson()
import com.mashape.unirest.http.exceptions.*;import com.mashape.unirest.http.*;HttpResponse<JsonNode> res = Unirest.get("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/me").header("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}").header("Accept", "application/vnd.api+json").asJson();
#include <iostream>#include <string>#include <cpprest/http_client.h>#include <cpprest/filestream.h>using namespace std;using namespace web;using namespace web::http;using namespace web::http::client;using namespace utility;http_client client("https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}");http_request req;req.headers().add("Authorization", "Bearer {TOKEN}");req.headers().add("Accept", "application/json");req.set_request_uri("/me");req.set_method(methods::GET);client.request(req).then([](http_response res) {auto data = res.extract_json().get();}).wait();
curl https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/me \-H 'Accept: application/vnd.api+json' \-H 'Authorization: Bearer {TOKEN}'
Example response / 200 OK
{ "data": { "id": "31b757c9-50de-4afa-80df-32f3a693976e", "type": "users", "attributes": { "fullName": "John Doe", "firstName": "John", "lastName": "Doe", "email": "[email protected]", "role": "user", "metadata": {}, "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "products": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/31b757c9-50de-4afa-80df-32f3a693976e/products" } }, "licenses": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/31b757c9-50de-4afa-80df-32f3a693976e/licenses" } }, "machines": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/31b757c9-50de-4afa-80df-32f3a693976e/machines" } }, "tokens": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/31b757c9-50de-4afa-80df-32f3a693976e/tokens" } } }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/31b757c9-50de-4afa-80df-32f3a693976e" } }, "included": [ { "id": "8ec30d6a-f201-4f5c-9b78-5fd942b8cb95", "type": "tokens", "attributes": { "kind": "user-token", "expiry": "2022-03-15T19:27:50.440Z", "created": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z", "updated": "2017-01-02T20:26:53.464Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "bearer": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/users/31b757c9-50de-4afa-80df-32f3a693976e" }, "data": { "type": "users", "id": "31b757c9-50de-4afa-80df-32f3a693976e" } } }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/tokens/8ec30d6a-f201-4f5c-9b78-5fd942b8cb95" } } ]}