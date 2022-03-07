linkGroups

Groups can be used to associate multiple users, licenses and machines under a single group. This is great for setting up "Teams" or group licenses. For example, you use an "ACME Co." group for a team license package that belongs to the ACME customer, making sure all licenses are associated with eachother.

How resources can be added into a group:

By specifying a group relationship during creation of a new resource. For example, to add a new license to a group, specify the group relationship. By changing an existing resource's group relationship. For example, to add an existing license to a group, change it's group relationship. Through inheritance. For example, any machines created for a license in group "ACME" will automatically be included into the same group.