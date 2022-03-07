linkThe group object
Below you will find the various attributes for the group resource. Groups can be utilized to associate multiple resources with eachother, as well as to define collective resource limits.
linkAttributes
linkdata.attributes.namestring
The name of the group.
linkdata.attributes.maxUsersinteger
The maximum number of users the group can have, collectively. When
null, an unlimited number of users may be in the group. Must be a number greater than 0.
linkdata.attributes.maxLicensesinteger
The maximum number of licenses the group can have, collectively. When
null, an unlimited number of licenses may be in the group. Must be a number greater than 0.
linkdata.attributes.maxMachinesinteger
The maximum number of machines the group can have, collectively. When
null, an unlimited number of machines may be in the group. Must be a number greater than 0.
linkdata.attributes.createdtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the group was created.
linkdata.attributes.updatedtimestamp (ISO8601 format)read only
When the group was last updated.
linkdata.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>
Object containing group metadata.
linkRelationships
linkdata.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the group belongs to.
linkdata.relationships.ownerscollectionprotectedProtected relationships are only available for bearers with an admin or product role.
The owners of the group.
linkdata.relationships.userscollectionprotectedProtected relationships are only available for bearers with an admin or product role.
The users that are in the group.
linkdata.relationships.licensescollectionprotectedProtected relationships are only available for bearers with an admin or product role.
The licenses that are in the group.
linkdata.relationships.machinescollectionprotectedProtected relationships are only available for bearers with an admin or product role.
The machines that are in the group.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "db7e99e1-dd6d-447b-98e8-ceb354d9d85d", "type": "groups", "attributes": { "name": "Example Group", "maxUsers": null, "maxLicenses": null, "maxMachines": null, "metadata": {}, "created": "2022-03-07T14:13:02.959Z", "updated": "2022-03-07T14:13:02.959Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "{ACCOUNT}" } }, "owners": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/groups/db7e99e1-dd6d-447b-98e8-ceb354d9d85d/owners" } }, "users": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/groups/db7e99e1-dd6d-447b-98e8-ceb354d9d85d/users" } }, "licenses": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/groups/db7e99e1-dd6d-447b-98e8-ceb354d9d85d/licenses" } }, "machines": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/groups/db7e99e1-dd6d-447b-98e8-ceb354d9d85d/machines" } } }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/{ACCOUNT}/groups/db7e99e1-dd6d-447b-98e8-ceb354d9d85d" } }}