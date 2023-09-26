linkThe event log object
Below you will find the various attributes for the event log resource.
By default, most event logs are kept into perpetuity. Certain high-volume events, e.g. license validation, may be pruned every 90 days.
Attributes
data.attributes.eventstringread only
The event type.
data.attributes.metadataobject<string, scalar>read only
Object containing event metadata.Depending on the event type, this may include a license validation code, a diff of the resource's updated attributes (new, old), what version an upgrade was from, etc. All metadata is subject to change.
data.attributes.createdtimestamp (iso8601)read only
When the event was triggered.
data.attributes.updatedtimestamp (iso8601)read only
When the event log was last updated.
Relationships
data.relationships.accountindividual
The account that the event was for.
data.relationships.environmentindividualent onlyThese relationships are only available for accounts on an Ent tier.
The environment that the event was for.
data.relationships.requestindividual
The request that triggered the event.
data.relationships.whodunnitindividual
Who triggered the event.
data.relationships.resourceindividual
The resource the event was for.
Example object
{ "data": { "id": "ce7d8015-7216-4274-9b08-c201f8c5eda4", "type": "event-logs", "attributes": { "event": "license.updated", "metadata": { "diff": { "expiry": [ "2023-09-26T16:08:27.575Z", "2016-09-05T22:53:37.000Z" ] } }, "created": "2023-09-12T16:08:27.999Z", "updated": "2023-09-12T16:08:27.999Z" }, "relationships": { "account": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>" }, "data": { "type": "accounts", "id": "<account>" } }, "environment": { "links": { "related": null }, "data": null }, "request": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>/request-logs/481b2319-9441-46d4-9ce3-c1960510101c" }, "data": { "type": "request-logs", "id": "481b2319-9441-46d4-9ce3-c1960510101c" } }, "whodunnit": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>/users/ed812000-42cb-4495-9038-749b08f4a09a" }, "data": { "type": "users", "id": "ed812000-42cb-4495-9038-749b08f4a09a" } }, "resource": { "links": { "related": "/v1/accounts/<account>/licenses/4110c2a6-7d66-4573-8147-d641d352601a" }, "data": { "type": "licenses", "id": "4110c2a6-7d66-4573-8147-d641d352601a" } } }, "links": { "self": "/v1/accounts/<account>/event-logs/ce7d8015-7216-4274-9b08-c201f8c5eda4" } }}