linkRelationships

Throughout the API, many resources will have a relationships Object containing another resource which they are associated with. When creating or modifying a relationship, you will be introduced to what's called a "resource identifier object", or linkage for short.

A "resource identifier object" is an object that identifies an individual resource. The linkage object must contain a type and an id of the individual resource for the relationship.

Example resource identifier object

{
  "data": {
    "type": "policies",
    "id": "76805397-9b46-4dcf-ad90-177a0f0969e2"
  }
}