Select programming language for code examples
linkRelationships
Throughout the API, many resources will have a
relationships Object containing
another resource which they are associated with. When creating or modifying a
relationship, you will be introduced to what's called a "resource identifier
object", or linkage for short.
A "resource identifier object" is an object that identifies an individual
resource. The linkage object must contain a
type and an
id of the
individual resource for the relationship.
Example resource identifier object
{ "data": { "type": "policies", "id": "76805397-9b46-4dcf-ad90-177a0f0969e2" }}