Custom Domains
To use a custom domain with Keygen, you will need to email [email protected]
with the domain name you'd like to use. Custom domains require a subscription add-on
(pricing is available here). Once we receive your domain, we'll send
you a set of DNS records that you can add via your DNS provider. Typically, this will
be a single
CNAME record.
Custom domains allow you to access Keygen's API using your own domain.
For example, the following request,
POST https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/example-com/licenses/actions/validate-key
Would become,
POST https://licensing.example.com/v1/licenses/actions/validate-key
(Note the omitted
/accounts/example-com URL prefix.)
Adding the
CNAME
Navigate to your DNS provider and add a
CNAME record, using your chosen subdomain and
the DNS target that we provide you with. For example, a
CNAME will look something
like this:
|Type
|Name
|Target
|
CNAME
|
licensing.example.com
|
shrouded-velociraptor-cga4lan0qv5rk0f99245vf5w.herokudns.com
Once the
CNAME record has been added to your domain's DNS, it may take up to 24–48 hours
for an automated TLS certificate to be initialized.
Testing the
CNAME
Once your
CNAME record has been added to your domain's DNS, you can test it by issuing
an HTTP request to your chosen subdomain:
curl -v https://licensing.example.com/v1/ping
The above HTTP request should respond with a
200 OK response. If you receive a TLS
error, a TLS certificate has likely not been initialized yet. If it times out, DNS
likely has not propagated fully. Depending on your provider, DNS propagation may take
up to 24–48 hours.