Perpetual Licenses

What is a perpetual license?

A perpetual license is a license that is valid forever. These are usually for one-off purchases of a software application. Once the user receives their license key, they can expect to be able to use your software application in perpetuity, hence the name. The license should never expire, and suspension or deletion of a perpetual license should be rare.

But just because a license never expires doesn't mean that the license can be used without limitation. A perpetual license may have other rules, such as a machine activation limit, or limitations on certain features, or a lack of major version updates, etc.

How do I implement a perpetual license?

Configuring a perpetual license type is straight forward. You will want to create a new Policy resource, or modify an existing Policy. The duration attribute of the Policy should be null (an empty or blank value). This will cause all new licenses that implement the Policy to have no expiration.

Then, within your software, you will want to integrate the following request flow:

Offline capability

Perpetual licenses are a great choice for simple offline-capable licenses. You can configure the Policy to utilize a cryptographic signing or encryption scheme, which will allow you to verify the authenticity of license keys in offline environments.