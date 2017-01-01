Keygen+Electron
Manage licenses for your Electron app with Keygen
In this example, we're building an app that has specific features that we want to individually license to our users i.e. feature licenses. In less than 150 lines of licensing code, we're able to implement user-authentication, session management and license validation for our app's 3 features!
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Hello world</title>
<script>
const user = localStorage.getItem("currentUser")
window.currentUser = JSON.parse(user)
</script>
</head>
<body>
<h1>
Hello, <script>document.write(currentUser.attributes.fullName)</script>!
<button type="button" id="logout">Logout</button>
</h1>
<p>
Below is a list of features for our app. Click one to check whether or not
you have a valid license for the feature.
</p>
<ul>
<li>
<button type="button" id="feature-1" disabled>Feature #1</button>
</li>
<li>
<button type="button" id="feature-2" disabled>Feature #2</button>
</li>
<li>
<button type="button" id="feature-3" disabled>Feature #3</button>
</li>
</ul>
<script>
const { getLicenses, clearSession, appFeatures } = require("./keygen")
async function main() {
const { licenses } = await getLicenses()
// Allow the user to logout and clear the current session
const logout = document.getElementById("logout")
logout.addEventListener("click", () => clearSession())
// Check if the current user can use a feature when clicked
const feature1 = document.getElementById("feature-1")
const feature2 = document.getElementById("feature-2")
const feature3 = document.getElementById("feature-3")
feature1.disabled = false
feature1.addEventListener("click", () => {
const license = licenses[appFeatures.KEYGEN_FEATURE_1]
alert(
`You ${license ? 'can' : 'cannot'} use this feature! ${license ? '🎉' : '😢'}`
)
})
feature2.disabled = false
feature2.addEventListener("click", () => {
const license = licenses[appFeatures.KEYGEN_FEATURE_2]
alert(
`You ${license ? 'can' : 'cannot'} use this feature! ${license ? '🎊' : '😩'}`
)
})
feature3.disabled = false
feature3.addEventListener("click", () => {
const license = licenses[appFeatures.KEYGEN_FEATURE_3]
alert(
`You ${license ? 'can' : 'cannot'} use this feature! ${license ? '💥' : '😭'}`
)
})
}
main()
</script>
</body>
</html>