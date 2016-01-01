You + Keygen
Latest job listings at Keygen
Developer Relations Engineer
Remote
The role will involve:
- Building example apps and tutorials in multiple languages and frameworks to help developers adopt Keygen.
- Writing client libraries in various languages such as JavaScript, C#, Python, Swift and C++.
- Improving our API documentation and onboarding sequence.
- Lots and lots of quality technical writing!
- In a nutshell: making sure developers love using Keygen.
We're looking for full-time partners with experience doing at least some of the above. If this sounds interesting, email [email protected] with an example or two of your best technical prose. Equity options are available.
Front End Engineer
Remote
The role will involve:
- Building out and improving our customer-facing and user-facing Dashboards.
- Designing a great Dashboard UX, from sign up to day-to-day workflows.
- Working with a React codebase backed by a Ruby on Rails API.
- Designing a cohesive React component library.
- Listening to and acting on user feedback.
- In a nutshell: making sure people love the Dashboard.
We're looking for full-time partners with experience in design and React development. If this sounds interesting, email [email protected] with an example or two of your work. Equity options are available.
Growth Specialist
Remote
The role will involve:
- Growing relationships and brand awareness on social media.
- Maintaining our company blog and other marketing efforts.
- Nurturing new and existing customers.
- Technical and non-technical product demos.
- SMB and enterprise discovery and sales.
- In a nutshell: sales and marketing.
We're looking for full-time partners with experience doing at least some of the above. If this sounds interesting, email [email protected] and let's chat. Equity options are available.