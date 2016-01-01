You + Keygen

Developer Relations Engineer

Remote

The role will involve:

Building example apps and tutorials in multiple languages and frameworks to help developers adopt Keygen.

Writing client libraries in various languages such as JavaScript, C#, Python, Swift and C++.

Improving our API documentation and onboarding sequence.

Lots and lots of quality technical writing!

In a nutshell: making sure developers love using Keygen.

We're looking for full-time partners with experience doing at least some of the above. If this sounds interesting, email [email protected] with an example or two of your best technical prose. Equity options are available.

Front End Engineer

Remote

The role will involve:

Building out and improving our customer-facing and user-facing Dashboards.

Designing a great Dashboard UX, from sign up to day-to-day workflows.

Working with a React codebase backed by a Ruby on Rails API.

Designing a cohesive React component library.

Listening to and acting on user feedback.

In a nutshell: making sure people love the Dashboard.

We're looking for full-time partners with experience in design and React development. If this sounds interesting, email [email protected] with an example or two of your work. Equity options are available.

Growth Specialist

Remote

The role will involve:

Growing relationships and brand awareness on social media.

Maintaining our company blog and other marketing efforts.

Nurturing new and existing customers.

Technical and non-technical product demos.

SMB and enterprise discovery and sales.

In a nutshell: sales and marketing.

We're looking for full-time partners with experience doing at least some of the above. If this sounds interesting, email [email protected] and let's chat. Equity options are available.