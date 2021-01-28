SLA for Enterprise plans

1. Availability of Services

Keygen LLC ("Keygen", "us", "we" or "our") provides a 99.99% Uptime Commitment for customers on an Enterprise plan (our "Service Level Agreement" or "SLA"). If we fail to meet our 99.99% Uptime Commitment and your account is affected, we will apply a Service Credit to your account for future use.

2. Uptime Commitment

Uptime is the percentage of total possible minutes Keygen was available during a fiscal quarter. Our Uptime Commitment is to maintain at least 99.99% Uptime:

((total minutes in quarter - minutes of Unscheduled Downtime) / total minutes in quarter) > 99.99% ((total minutes in quarter - minutes of Unscheduled Downtime) / total minutes in quarter) > 99.99%

Our API status and uptime can be viewed here.

3. Unscheduled Downtime

Unscheduled Downtime (or "Downtime") is defined as any time outside of the Scheduled Downtime when the Services are not available to perform operations, excluding any outages caused by the failure of any third-party vendor, the Internet in general, factors outside of our reasonable control, outages that resulted from your software or hardware or third party software or hardware, or both or any force majeure event ("Excused Downtime").

The duration of Unscheduled Downtime is measured, in minutes, as the amount of elapsed time from when the Services are not available to perform operations to when the Services become available to perform operations. Daily system logs will be used to track Unscheduled Downtime and any other Services outages.

Downtime excludes the following:

Slowness or other performance issues with individual features (dashboard metrics, request logs, etc.)

External network or equipment problems outside of our reasonable control, such as bad routing tables between your internet service provider (ISP) and our servers

Any products or features identified as pilot, alpha, beta or similar

Scheduled Downtime for maintenance

4. Scheduled Downtime

We will use reasonable efforts to provide you with a minimum of (48) hours of advance notice for all scheduled downtime to perform system maintenance, backup and upgrade functions for the Services (the "Scheduled Downtime") if the Services will be unavailable due to the performance of system maintenance, backup and upgrade functions. Scheduled Downtime will not exceed eight (8) hours per month and will be scheduled in advance during off-peak hours (based on CT). We will notify you via email of any Scheduled Downtime that will exceed one (1) hour.

The duration of Scheduled Downtime is measured, in minutes, as the amount of elapsed time from when the Services are not available to perform operations to when the Services become available to perform operations. Daily system logs will be used to track Scheduled Downtime and any other Services outages.

5. Service Credits

If we fall short of our Uptime Commitment, we will apply a credit to each affected account equal to 10 times the amount that the account paid during the period Keygen had Unscheduled Downtime (we call these Service Credits).

The maximum aggregate number of Service Credits issued by us to you for all Unscheduled Downtime in a single billing month will not exceed 50% of the amount due from you for the Services for the applicable month.

Service Credits will be in the form of a monetary credit applied to future use of the Services and will be applied within 60 days after the Service Credit was requested. Service Credits require you to have paid any outstanding invoices and expire upon termination of your customer contract. Service Credits are your sole and exclusive remedy for any violation of this SLA.

In order to receive any of the Service Credits described above, you must notify Keygen in writing within 30 days from the time you become eligible to receive a Service Credit. You must also provide us with log files showing Unscheduled Downtime and the date and time it occurred. If you do not comply with these requirements, you will forfeit your right to receive a Service Credit.

If a dispute arises with respect to this SLA, we will make a determination in good faith based on system logs, monitoring reports, configuration records, and other available information.

As our business evolves, we may change our Service Level Agreement. Customers can review the most current version of the Service Level Agreement at any time by visiting this page.