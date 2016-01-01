Press resources
Download brand assets and other resources related to Keygen.
Keygen's platform helps software businesses license and distribute their products to their customers. Using Keygen decreases development time from weeks to days, even hours. Each day we process millions of API requests from some of the biggest brands in the industry.
If you're a reporter on a deadline, or an analyst with a question you can reach us at [email protected].
Logo resources
- Logo on light: svg png
- Logo on dark: svg png
- Logo pill: svg png
- Logotype on light: svg png
- Logotype on dark: svg png
- Logomark on light: svg png
- Logomark on dark: svg png
Please reach out to [email protected] if you need anything else.