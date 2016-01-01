Press resources

Keygen's platform helps software businesses license and distribute their products to their customers. Using Keygen decreases development time from weeks to days, even hours. Each day we process millions of API requests from some of the biggest brands in the industry.

If you're a reporter on a deadline, or an analyst with a question you can reach us at [email protected].

Logo resources

Logo on light: svg png

Logo on dark: svg png

Logo pill: svg png

Logotype on light: svg png

Logotype on dark: svg png

Logomark on light: svg png

Logomark on dark: svg png

Please reach out to [email protected] if you need anything else.