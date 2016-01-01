Keygen is now Fair SourceStar us on GitHub arrow_right_alt

Press resources

Download brand assets and other resources related to Keygen.

Keygen's platform helps software businesses license and distribute their products to their customers. Using Keygen decreases development time from weeks to days, even hours. Each day we process millions of API requests from some of the biggest brands in the industry.

If you're a reporter on a deadline, or an analyst with a question you can reach us at [email protected].

Logo resources

Please reach out to [email protected] if you need anything else.