Keygen + Zapier

Use Keygen with Zapier to automate your licensing without code

bolt

Powerful no-code automations

Create a completely automated licensing flow using Keygen and Zapier — from intitial license creation, to emails, to payments.

lock

Flexible licensing backend

Quickly add license key validation, device activation and entitlements to your software application with Keygen's powerful licensing API.

Learn about licensing
get_app

Gated software distribution

Don't let unlicensed users download your software. Require a valid license for all software downloads and upgrades with Keygen's distribution API.

Learn about distribution