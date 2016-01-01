Blog
What is a Perpetual Software License? chevron_right
When faced with the choice of a subscription-based or perpetual license, do customers and businesses prefer one over the other?
How to License and Distribute a Private Rubygem chevron_right
Learn how to license and distribute commercial Ruby gems using Keygen's APIs.
How to License and Distribute a Private Docker Image chevron_right
Learn how to license and distribute commercial Docker images using Keygen's APIs.
How to Implement TOTP 2FA in Rails using ROTP chevron_right
Learn how to implement OTP second factor authentication in a Rails app using the ROTP gem.
How to License and Distribute an Electron App chevron_right
Learn how to license and distribute a commercial Electron app using Keygen's software licensing and distribution API.
How to License and Distribute Commercial Node Modules chevron_right
Learn how to license and distribute private Node.js packages using Keygen's software licensing and distribution API.
How to Build a Webhook System in Rails Using Sidekiq chevron_right
It's the heyday of SaaS and webhooks are all the rage. Learn how to build a webhook system for your service using Rails and Sidekiq.
How to Generate Cryptographically Secure License Keys in 2022 chevron_right
Software vendors should move away from legacy license key algorithms such as partial key verification to generating secure license keys using modern algorithms like elliptic-curve and RSA cryptography.
How to Implement API Key Authentication in Rails Without Devise chevron_right
Contrary to popular belief, you don't need a third-party gem like Devise to implement API key authentication in a Ruby on Rails app.
Replacing Baremetrics with Stripe's API and Rake chevron_right
How I used a Rake task to replace Baremetrics for business analytics.