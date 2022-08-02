How to Bulk Insert Nested Attributes in Rails

When using accepts_nested_attributes_for in Rails, especially for many-to-many relations, you may find that things slow down during large inserts.

For example, take the common Author , Post and Tag models:

class Author < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :posts end class Post < ActiveRecord::Base belongs_to :author has_many :post_tags has_many :tags , through: :post_tags accepts_nested_attributes_for :post_tags end class Tag < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :post_tags has_many :posts , through: :post_tags has_many :authors , through: :posts end class Author < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :posts end class Post < ActiveRecord::Base belongs_to :author has_many :post_tags has_many :tags, through: :post_tags accepts_nested_attributes_for :post_tags end class Tag < ActiveRecord::Base has_many :post_tags has_many :posts, through: :post_tags has_many :authors, through: :posts end content_copy

Then for the many-to-many Post to Tag relation, we have a PostTag :

class PostTag < ActiveRecord::Base belongs_to :post belongs_to :tag end class PostTag < ActiveRecord::Base belongs_to :post belongs_to :tag end content_copy

Now if an Author were to create a Post that has 10+ tags:

author = Author .create!( name: 'Z' ) author.posts.create( post_tags_attributes: [ { tag: Tag .first }, { tag: Tag .second }, { tag: Tag .third }, { tag: Tag .fourth }, { tag: Tag .fifth }, # ... ] ) author = Author.create!(name: 'Z') author.posts.create( post_tags_attributes: [ { tag: Tag.first }, { tag: Tag.second }, { tag: Tag.third }, { tag: Tag.fourth }, { tag: Tag.fifth }, # ... ] ) content_copy

This is what the resulting SQL would look like:

BEGIN ; INSERT INTO "posts" ( "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( '2022-08-02 17:08:40.202914' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.202914' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 1 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.203770' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.203770' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 2 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204044' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204044' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 3 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204301' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204301' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 4 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204535' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204535' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 5 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204757' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204757' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 6 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204976' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204976' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 7 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205224' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205224' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 8 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205442' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205442' ); INSERT INTO ... "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 9 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205542' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205542' ); INSERT INTO "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 10 , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205662' , '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205662' ); COMMIT ; BEGIN; INSERT INTO "posts" ("created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( '2022-08-02 17:08:40.202914', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.202914' ); INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 1, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.203770', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.203770' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 2, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204044', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204044' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 3, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204301', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204301' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 4, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204535', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204535' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 5, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204757', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204757' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 6, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204976', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.204976' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 7, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205224', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205224' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 8, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205442', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205442' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO -- [tl! collapse:start] "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 9, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205542', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205542' ); -- [tl! collapse:end] INSERT INTO "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 10, '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205662', '2022-08-02 17:08:40.205662' ); COMMIT; content_copy

That's a lot sequential inserts, and a lot of wasted time and wasted compute.

And imagine timings if you were inserting tens or hundreds of rows.

To speed things up, we could insert the post tags in bulk.

PostTag .insert_all([ { post_id: 1 , tag_id: 1 }, { post_id: 1 , tag_id: 2 }, { post_id: 1 , tag_id: 3 }, # ... ]) PostTag.insert_all([ { post_id: 1, tag_id: 1 }, { post_id: 1, tag_id: 2 }, { post_id: 1, tag_id: 3 }, # ... ]) content_copy

That's pretty easy to do for normal inserts… but how do we use insert_all with nested attributes? Digging into the ActiveRecord internals, I found a little method called autosave_associated_records_for_ .

By defining an override, you can hook into the autosaving of nested attributes:

class Post belongs_to :author ... has_many :post_tags has_many :tags , through: :post_tags accepts_nested_attributes_for :post_tags + def autosave_associated_records_for_post_tags + return if post_tags.empty? + + PostTag .insert_all( + post_tags.map {{ post_id: id, tag_id: _1.tag_id }}, + record_timestamps: true , + ) + end end class Post belongs_to :author # [tl! collapse:start] has_many :post_tags has_many :tags, through: :post_tags accepts_nested_attributes_for :post_tags # [tl! collapse:end] def autosave_associated_records_for_post_tags # [tl! ++:start] return if post_tags.empty? PostTag.insert_all( post_tags.map {{ post_id: id, tag_id: _1.tag_id }}, record_timestamps: true, ) end # [tl! ++:end] end content_copy

Now when we create another Post , we can peek the SQL:

BEGIN ; INSERT INTO "posts" ( "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( '2022-08-02 17:15:06.098818' , '2022-08-02 17:15:06.098818' ); INSERT INTO "post_tags" ( "post_id" , "tag_id" , "created_at" , "updated_at" ) VALUES ( 1 , 1 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( ... 1 , 2 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( 1 , 3 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( 1 , 4 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( 1 , 5 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( 1 , 6 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( 1 , 7 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( 1 , 8 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( 1 , 9 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ), ( 1 , 10 , STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ), STRFTIME( '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f' , 'NOW' ) ) ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING; COMMIT ; BEGIN; INSERT INTO "posts" ("created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( '2022-08-02 17:15:06.098818', '2022-08-02 17:15:06.098818' ); INSERT INTO "post_tags" ("post_id", "tag_id", "created_at", "updated_at") VALUES ( 1, 1, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ), ( -- [tl! collapse:start] 1, 2, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ), ( 1, 3, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ), ( 1, 4, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ), ( 1, 5, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ), ( 1, 6, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ), ( 1, 7, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ), ( 1, 8, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ), ( 1, 9, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') -- [tl! collapse:end] ), ( 1, 10, STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW'), STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') ) ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING; COMMIT; content_copy

Much better! This does come with caveats, however:

If needed, you will have to handle record validation yourself, since bulk_insert does not run model validations. Ditto for model callbacks. If needed, you will have to handle records that are marked_for_destruction? , and delete them accordingly. This is using an, AFAICT, undocumented method in Rails.

Until next time.