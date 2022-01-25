Announcing: License Key Authentication

We heard you loud and clear! Activation tokens were not the most convenient way to authenticate with Keygen's API. Tokens had to be created after a license itself was created, which required multiple subsequent API requests. And then figuring out which values to send to an end-user was honestly kind of a headache…

Should you send the license key?

The activation token?

Both?

(Typically, the answer was both.)

A lot of you emailed us asking for an easier way, and we wanted to provide one.

Starting today, you can configure your policies to have a license key authentication strategy. Doing so will allow you to authenticate with our API using a license key instead of an API token. Simply update your policy's authentication strategy to LICENSE and start passing a license key into any API request's Authorization header using a new License scheme:

Authorization: License C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3 Authorization: License C1B6DE-39A6E3-DE1529-8559A0-4AF593-V3

It's that simple! No activation token required.

Instead of figuring out which values to send to your end-users during fulfillment — all you have to do is send them a license key. No additional tokens required! You can then perform any API request that you could do with an activation token, for example, activate a machine, download a release upgrade, or send a heartbeat ping.

You can, of course, continue to use activation tokens! Nothing has changed there. And pretty soon, you'll be able to adjust permissions on a per-token basis. So activation tokens will still have a place — where more fine-grained access control is needed. But for the majority of use cases, switching to license key authentication will likely simplify your integration, as well as your software's end-user experience, which we think is a win-win.

Note on backwards compatibility: there are no breaking changes. For existing policies, and any new policies created with defaults — nothing has changed. This is an opt-in feature only. Policies will default to using a TOKEN authentication strategy, which behaves exactly like it did before we introduced this new authentication scheme.

If you'd like to opt-in, switch your policy's authentication strategy to LICENSE . (You can even accept both types of authentication, using MIXED , which should help during a migration from API tokens to license keys.)

There's a lot more coming up that we're excited to share.

Until next time.