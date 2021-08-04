How to License and Distribute Commercial Node Modules

Last month, we quietly launched "version 2" of our distribution API. While version 1 will continue to see maintenance, we made the decision to build a better version from the ground up — one that is fully integrated into our flagship software licensing API. This has been a goal of ours since, really, early 2018 when we first launched Keygen Dist. We're excited to get this new version into the hands of our customers!

Over the next few months, we'll be showcasing how to license and distribute various types of commercial software using our API, including Node modules, PHP packages, Rubygems, macOS apps, Windows programs, and Docker images.

Today, we'll start with distributing a private npm package.

Have you ever built an awesome set of React components, or a slick Tailwind theme, and wondered how you could sell it? Or perhaps you maintain an open source Node module and you want to dual-license it to businesses and enterprises, à la Sidekiq?

Well, today we're going to cover how to license and distribute a private Node module that can be installed via npm through a private package registry, Keygen.

Creating a private module

The module that we'll be creating today will be a simple @demo/hello-world package. Using npm package scopes, e.g. @scope/package , we'll be able to configure npm to use a private registry for specific packages under that scope.

To get things kicked off, let's create a new directory for our module:

mkdir hello-world cd hello-world mkdir hello-world cd hello-world

Then we'll create a new package.json for our private module:

touch package.json touch package.json

And we'll populate it with the following JSON:

{ "private" : true , "name" : "@demo/hello-world" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "main" : "index.js" , "files" : [] } { "private": true, "name": "@demo/hello-world", "version": "1.0.0", "main": "index.js", "files": [] }

Note that the package name is scoped to @demo . We'll get into this more a bit later on, but this is very important. Without that scope, npm will attempt to install our module from registry.npmjs.org , instead of installing from our private registry.

Next, let's create our module's index.js file:

touch index.js touch index.js

Finally, we'll add our package's logic:

module . exports = () => 'hello world' module.exports = () => 'hello world'

Publishing a private module

We'll be using our demo Keygen account and product, but feel free to pass in your own identifiers if you're following along. You'll also need to generate a secret product token in order to have permission to create and upload release artifacts.

Packaging the module

The first step in publishing our Node module is to pack it up into a gzipped tarball, the format that npm expects from a registry. Let's go ahead and do that:

mkdir dist npm pack --pack-destination dist mkdir dist npm pack --pack-destination dist

This should create a new tarball dist/demo-hello-world-1.0.0.tgz . If not, you may need to upgrade npm to v7. At time of writing, I'm on Node v16.6.1, npm v7.20.3.

Publishing the module

Next, let's publish our tarball. We'll create a new release using curl with the filename @demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz , which is again, what npm expects when requesting a specific version tarball from a registry:

(If you're not a fan of curl , we'll link to a GitHub repo at the bottom of this article that codifies all these steps, written in Node.)

curl -v -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -d '{ "data": { "type": "release", "attributes": { "filename": "@demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz", "filetype": "tgz", "platform": "npm", "channel": "stable", "version": "1.0.0" }, "relationships": { "product": { "data": { "type": "product", "id": "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3" } } } } }' # => { # "data": { # "id": "5b4c27ab-8b1e-4257-b056-1db82a4ce8cf", # "type": "releases", # ... # } # } curl -v -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -d '{ "data": { "type": "release", "attributes": { "filename": "@demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz", "filetype": "tgz", "platform": "npm", "channel": "stable", "version": "1.0.0" }, "relationships": { "product": { "data": { "type": "product", "id": "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3" } } } } }' # => { # "data": { # "id": "5b4c27ab-8b1e-4257-b056-1db82a4ce8cf", # "type": "releases", # ... # } # }

We'll want to note our new release's ID so that we can upload our packed demo-hello-world-1.0.0.tgz tarball to the release's artifact relationship:

curl -vL -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases/5b4c27ab-8b1e-4257-b056-1db82a4ce8cf/artifact' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -H 'content-type: application/tar+gzip' \ -T dist/demo-hello-world-1.0.0.tgz curl -vL -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases/5b4c27ab-8b1e-4257-b056-1db82a4ce8cf/artifact' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -H 'content-type: application/tar+gzip' \ -T dist/demo-hello-world-1.0.0.tgz

Given that succeeded, we've now published a tarball of our module! But we still need to publish a manifest so that npm can know the available versions of our module.

Publishing an npm manifest

In order for npm to be able to use our module, we need to define a manifest that npm can use to determine the available versions of our module. A manifest is simply a JSON file, kind of similar to package.json .

An abbreviated manifest looks like this:

{ "name" : "@demo/hello-world" , "dist-tags" : { "latest" : "1.0.0" }, "versions" : { "1.0.0" : { "dist" : { "tarball" : "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/@demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz" } } } } { "name": "@demo/hello-world", "dist-tags": { "latest": "1.0.0" }, "versions": { "1.0.0": { "dist": { "tarball": "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/@demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz" } } } }

The manifest can include additional information, such as an integrity digest for each version, among other metadata properties. But this is the bare-minimum metadata needed for npm to be able to install a private module.

Let's go ahead and create our manifest release:

curl -v -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -d '{ "data": { "type": "release", "attributes": { "filename": "@demo/hello-world", "filetype": "json", "platform": "npm", "channel": "stable", "version": "1.0.0" }, "relationships": { "product": { "data": { "type": "product", "id": "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3" } } } } }' # => { # "data": { # "id": "c07c9f7c-37f1-4401-96c7-1c6e4cde2705", # "type": "releases", # ... # } # } curl -v -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -d '{ "data": { "type": "release", "attributes": { "filename": "@demo/hello-world", "filetype": "json", "platform": "npm", "channel": "stable", "version": "1.0.0" }, "relationships": { "product": { "data": { "type": "product", "id": "855ef427-6f68-4153-ab88-e63c631014c3" } } } } }' # => { # "data": { # "id": "c07c9f7c-37f1-4401-96c7-1c6e4cde2705", # "type": "releases", # ... # } # }

Once we've done that, we'll want to again note our new release's ID, and then upload our manifest JSON to the release's artifact relationship:

curl -vL -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases/c07c9f7c-37f1-4401-96c7-1c6e4cde2705/artifact' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -H 'content-type: application/json' \ -d '{ "name": "@demo/hello-world", "dist-tags": { "latest": "1.0.0" }, "versions": { "1.0.0": { "dist": { "tarball": "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/@demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz" } } } }' curl -vL -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases/c07c9f7c-37f1-4401-96c7-1c6e4cde2705/artifact' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -H 'content-type: application/json' \ -d '{ "name": "@demo/hello-world", "dist-tags": { "latest": "1.0.0" }, "versions": { "1.0.0": { "dist": { "tarball": "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/@demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz" } } } }'

Simple as that — we've successfully uploaded the first tarball of our module, and we have a manifest available for npm to read. So, how do we use it?

Using a private registry

In order for npm to install our private module, we need to tell it about our registry. For our demo account, we can add a registry with the following configuration:

npm config set @demo:registry \ 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/' npm config set @demo:registry \ 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/'

This will configure npm to install all packages with the @demo scope from our private artifact registry. Pretty cool, huh?

Installing our module

Let's try it out by installing our npm package! You can install it like any other npm package — just remember the @demo package scope:

npm install -g @demo/hello-world # => npm ERR! code E401 # => npm ERR! Unable to authenticate, your authentication # token seems to be invalid. npm install -g @demo/hello-world # => npm ERR! code E401 # => npm ERR! Unable to authenticate, your authentication # token seems to be invalid.

But… that didn't work, did it? Well, that's good! Our distribution API only allows licensed users to access release artifacts. So, we'll need to create a new license for the product and then create an activation token for that license. Alternatively, you can use your product token during testing (the same token used for publishing.)

An activation token will look something like this:

activ-b04db8523196a234f52748ef61cba077v3 activ-b04db8523196a234f52748ef61cba077v3

An activation token allows an API consumer permission to read and manage a very small subset of resources they are entitled to. In this case, that's downloading release artifacts. But an activation token also grants permission to do other actions via the API, such as activate machines for the specific license.

To resolve the authentication issue, let's also configure npm to use our license's activation token when accessing our private npm registry:

npm config set '//api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/:_authToken' \ 'activ-b04db8523196a234f52748ef61cba077v3' npm config set '//api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/:_authToken' \ 'activ-b04db8523196a234f52748ef61cba077v3'

The syntax is a bit … odd, but that's how you configure npm to use an API token for authentication. Let's give installation another try:

npm install -g @demo/hello-world # => + @demo/ [email protected] # => added 1 package in 0.413s npm install -g @demo/hello-world # => + @demo/hello-world@1.0.0 # => added 1 package in 0.413s

Eureka! We've successfully published our Node module to Keygen's distribution API, and then we configured npm to use Keygen as a private npm registry for packages scoped under the @demo package scope. Finally, we masqueraded as a licensed user and installed our package using an activation token.

Publishing updates for the package is as simple as creating a new release, uploading the new tarball artifact, and then updating the manifest JSON to include the new version.

One thing to note —

When updating the manifest, we'll want to make sure that our changes are additive so that we retain a correct versions history — we don't want to overwrite the manifest with a single version every time, otherwise npm won't be able to install previous versions, breaking builds for any licensed users not on latest.

For example, updating the manifest to include version 2.0.0 of our module should also include version 1.0.0 . We'll also want to tag 2.0.0 as latest:

curl -vL -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases/c07c9f7c-37f1-4401-96c7-1c6e4cde2705/artifact' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -H 'content-type: application/json' \ -d '{ "name": "@demo/hello-world", "dist-tags": { "latest": "2.0.0" }, "versions": { "2.0.0": { "dist": { "tarball": "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/@demo/hello-world/2.0.0.tgz" } }, "1.0.0": { "dist": { "tarball": "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/@demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz" } } } }' curl -vL -X PUT 'https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/releases/c07c9f7c-37f1-4401-96c7-1c6e4cde2705/artifact' \ -u prod-1d2dedc2b12a376cfc5ee0622e9c0803ef1755d29baff43e8a8b0e790413f645v3: \ -H 'content-type: application/json' \ -d '{ "name": "@demo/hello-world", "dist-tags": { "latest": "2.0.0" }, "versions": { "2.0.0": { "dist": { "tarball": "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/@demo/hello-world/2.0.0.tgz" } }, "1.0.0": { "dist": { "tarball": "https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/demo/artifacts/@demo/hello-world/1.0.0.tgz" } } } }'

In conclusion

I hope you enjoyed the read. It look quite a bit of reverse-engineering of the npm API to figure out how all of this works. :grin: I hadn't ever come across an article on how to distribute a private npm package using static files and no database, so I hope this was helpful to some folks!

Although we're using Keygen to distribute our private npm package, a similar approach can be used to host a private registry on AWS S3 or similar. All you need to do is host a collection of static tarballs and a JSON manifest pointing to those tarballs.

If you're interested in a "codified" publishing workflow, we've set up a Node.js repo on our GitHub with a codified example. Check it out if that sounds interesting!

Some other things to explore next:

Add entitlement constraints to specific releases. For example, you could attach an INSTALL_V2 entitlement constraint to v2, ensuring that only customers who "upgraded" their license can access v2 (while still allowing them to access v1.)

entitlement constraint to v2, ensuring that only customers who "upgraded" their license can access v2 (while still allowing them to access v1.) Add additional licensing logic into your module, such as for example, device activation, where you can set an upper limit on how many unique devices, or running instances of your module, can be used at a given time.

Use a CI/CD pipeline, such as GitHub actions, to automate publishing new versions from a master branch.

Until next time.