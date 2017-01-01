Keygen+Stripe
Manage payments with Stripe, licensing with Keygen
In this example, we'll be working with a Node.js app that integrates Keygen and Stripe together using webhooks, allowing them to communicate with eachother, automating our entire payment, user and license creation flow. We'll create a client-side registration and payment form, while the rest will be handled server-side.
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Purchase Software</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Purchase Software</h1>
<form id="register">
<label for="first-name">
First name
</label>
<br>
<input type="text" name="first-name" id="first-name" value="Elliot" required>
<br>
<label for="last-name">
Last name
</label>
<br>
<input type="text" name="last-name" id="last-name" value="Alderson" required>
<br>
<label for="email">
Email
</label>
<br>
<input type="email" name="email" id="email" value="[email protected]" required>
<br>
<label for="password">
Password
</label>
<br>
<input type="password" name="password" id="password" value="fsociety" required>
<br>
<br>
<button type="submit">
Buy Now
</button>
</form>
<script src="https://checkout.stripe.com/checkout.js"></script>
<script>
const STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY = "<%= STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY %>"
const KEYGEN_ACCOUNT_ID = "<%= KEYGEN_ACCOUNT_ID %>"
const register = document.getElementById("register")
const handler = StripeCheckout.configure({
key: STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY,
token: async ({ id: stripeToken }) => {
const attributes = {
firstName: document.getElementById("first-name").value,
lastName: document.getElementById("last-name").value,
email: document.getElementById("email").value,
password: document.getElementById("password").value,
metadata: { stripeToken } // Temporarily store this so our webhooks can do their thing
}
// Create the Keygen user
const response = await fetch(`https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/${KEYGEN_ACCOUNT_ID}/users`, {
method: "POST",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
"Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
},
body: JSON.stringify({
data: { type: "users", attributes }
})
})
const { data, errors } = await response.json()
if (errors) {
throw new Error(errors.map(e => e.detail).toString())
}
// All good! The webhooks will handle the rest. :)
register.parentNode.innerHTML = `Thanks for your purchase, ${data.attributes.firstName}! 👊💥`
}
})
register.addEventListener("submit", event => {
event.preventDefault()
handler.open({
panelLabel: "Purchase Software",
name: "Keygen"
})
})
</script>
</body>
</html>