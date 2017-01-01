Keygen+Stripe

Manage payments with Stripe, licensing with Keygen

In this example, we'll be working with a Node.js app that integrates Keygen and Stripe together using webhooks, allowing them to communicate with eachother, automating our entire payment, user and license creation flow. We'll create a client-side registration and payment form, while the rest will be handled server-side.

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>Purchase Software</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <h1>Purchase Software</h1>
    <form id="register">
      <label for="first-name">
        First name
      </label>
      <br>
      <input type="text" name="first-name" id="first-name" value="Elliot" required>
      <br>
      <label for="last-name">
        Last name
      </label>
      <br>
      <input type="text" name="last-name" id="last-name" value="Alderson" required>
      <br>
      <label for="email">
        Email
      </label>
      <br>
      <input type="email" name="email" id="email" value="[email protected]" required>
      <br>
      <label for="password">
        Password
      </label>
      <br>
      <input type="password" name="password" id="password" value="fsociety" required>
      <br>
      <br>
      <button type="submit">
        Buy Now
      </button>
    </form>
    <script src="https://checkout.stripe.com/checkout.js"></script>
    <script>
      const STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY = "<%= STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY %>"
      const KEYGEN_ACCOUNT_ID = "<%= KEYGEN_ACCOUNT_ID %>"

      const register = document.getElementById("register")
      const handler = StripeCheckout.configure({
        key: STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY,
        token: async ({ id: stripeToken }) => {
          const attributes = {
            firstName: document.getElementById("first-name").value,
            lastName: document.getElementById("last-name").value,
            email: document.getElementById("email").value,
            password: document.getElementById("password").value,
            metadata: { stripeToken } // Temporarily store this so our webhooks can do their thing
          }

          // Create the Keygen user
          const response = await fetch(`https://api.keygen.sh/v1/accounts/${KEYGEN_ACCOUNT_ID}/users`, {
            method: "POST",
            headers: {
              "Content-Type": "application/vnd.api+json",
              "Accept": "application/vnd.api+json"
            },
            body: JSON.stringify({
              data: { type: "users", attributes }
            })
          })

          const { data, errors } = await response.json()
          if (errors) {
            throw new Error(errors.map(e => e.detail).toString())
          }

          // All good! The webhooks will handle the rest. :)

          register.parentNode.innerHTML = `Thanks for your purchase, ${data.attributes.firstName}! 👊💥`
        }
      })

      register.addEventListener("submit", event => {
        event.preventDefault()

        handler.open({
          panelLabel: "Purchase Software",
          name: "Keygen"
        })
      })
    </script>
  </body>
</html>
View on GitHub